Sharp launches four rooftop PV modules

By JP Casey
Manufacturing, Modules
Europe

Latest

Sharp launches four rooftop PV modules

News

Arevon bags another US$351 million for Indiana PV expansion

News

LONGi ships close to 80GW of products in H1 2024, revenues down

News

Meyer Burger CEO Erfurt steps down, company slashes jobs amid ‘strategic realignment’

News

Gautam Solar to build 2GW TOPCon solar cell plant in India

News

Western Australia launches EOI for major transmission projects to unlock renewable energy

News

Coca-Cola secures 100% renewable energy target via 300MW solar PV agreement in Australia

News

Solomon Islands secures finance for new solar PV projects from investors

News

EDF Renewables, KOWEPO and Masdar reach financial close for 1.5GW Al Ajban solar plant

News

Adani Green Energy inks 5GW PPA for Khavda PV project

News
Sharp rooftop solar panels.
The new modules include the bifacial NBJG445R and NBJG450R modules, which use G12R half-cells. Image: Sharp.

Japanese electronics giant Sharp has launched four new PV modules for the rooftop solar sector, which include two bifacial modules with an output of up to 450W.

The new modules include the bifacial NBJG445R and NBJG450R modules, and the black NBJG435B and NBJG440B modules. They use G12R half-cells and boast a maximum power conversion efficiency of 22.52%, with a temperature coefficient of -0.29% / degree Celsius and a performance of “at least” 87.5% after 30 years of operation.

“There is currently huge demand for dual glass modules for on-roof systems,” said Andrew Lee, vice president of commercial operations at Sharp Energy Solutions Europe Andrew Lee. “With the introduction of our new bifacial modules, we are reinforcing our commitment to sustainable energy solutions and offering our customers products that are pioneering in terms of both performance and aesthetics.”

Sharp noted that its new modules will be produced by a facility in Hamburg, Germany, and the addition of new manufacturing capacity to the European solar sector will be a boon to an industry that has received considerable bad news in recent months, including Meyer Burger’s “strategic realignment” and cutting of jobs following its announcement of the closure of a factory in Germany.

In August, Sharp announced that it had a 200MW PV project pipeline in Germany alone, and the latest product launch coincides with growing interest in the rooftop solar sector in Germany. Figures from the Bundesnetzagentur, Germany’s federal network agency, noted that in the first four months of this year, rooftop solar capacity additions were 81% higher than in the same period in 2023.

Indeed, the German solar association, Bundesverband Solarwirtschaft (BSW), found that over half of 450 companies profiled in late May this year said they planned to add a solar system to their operations in the next three years. Then, in July, the Bundesnetzagentur awarded just under 260MW of rooftop solar PV capacity, with the upper limit on tendered rooftop solar capacity set to more than double to 550MW in the coming months.

asia, bifacial, europe, germany, japan, manufacturing, modules, rooftop solar, sharp

