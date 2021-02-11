Solar Media
Shell commits billions to renewables in net zero strategy

By Edith Hancock
Companies, Markets & Finance, Policy
Americas, Asia & Oceania, Europe

Azure Power reaches 2GW of operational solar despite module supply issues

Generac to launch new manufacturing, distribution facility to respond to demand

Key role for solar in Spain's green hydrogen ambitions

Shell commits billions to renewables in net zero strategy

Enphase targeting microinverter manufacturing capacity of up to 20 million units in 2021

Q&A: Jinergy CEO Liyou Yang discusses the three steps to taking heterojunction manufacturing forward

Enphase Energy to expand solar design outfit further with acquisition

Enel Green Power launches agrophotovoltaics research projects in southern Europe

UAE solar capacity to increase fourfold by end of 2025 thanks to 'robust' development pipeline

Macquarie raises US$1.94 billion for wind and solar portfolio

Shell has committed billions in spending on renewables and hydrogen, but a continued reliance on fossil fuels has seen the company branded delusional. Image: Flickr/Lee Jordan

Oil and gas major Shell has said it will spend between US$2 billion and US$3 billion on renewables and energy solutions annually to help it attain net zero status by 2050.

However the company has maintained reliance on fossil fuel revenues, stated investments in oil exploration would remain effectively three-times that earmarked for renewables and has been heavily criticised by green groups, some of which dismissed Shell’s new strategy as “delusional”.

The group released its Shell Strategy Day 2021 report earlier today (11 February) which said the company would diversify its business to have a “presence across the entire energy system”. It has stepped up carbon emissions targets set out in April last year, and now aims to reduce its net carbon-footprint by 100% by 2050.

Shell said it would spend between US$2-US$3 billion on renewables and “energy solutions” annually, and spend the same amount (US$3 billion) on marketing as part of its low carbon growth strategy. However, it has allocated more annual spending to its oil production (US$8 billion), chemicals (US$5 billion), and natural gas (US$4 billion) businesses in the same step.

The company said oil production could fall by up to 18% by 2030, while overall output of “traditional fuels” will be 55% lower by the end of the decade.

Shell already has a number of large-scale solar interests. It acquired a 43% stake in US-based Silicon Ranch in February 2018, followed by Southeast Asian installer Cleantech Solar later that year and Australia’s ESCO Pacific in December 2019. More recently Aw Kah Peng, chairman of Shell Companies in Singapore, said the oil and gas major is exploring the addition of utility-scale solar PV in the city state, having already developed 3MWp of solar at three of its Singaporean facilities. The company also secured a 10-year power purchase agreement (PPA) with Solaria for a 300MW solar facility in Spain last month.

Continued oil and gas commitment

Shell’s oil production peaked in 2019, it said, and although it pledged to let its oil production fall by between 1 and 2% each year, short term spending will still prioritise oil and gas. However, it also intends to invest more in chemicals, renewables and power supply “over time”, according to the strategy update.

Crucially, the strategy includes fuel products it doesn’t produce, but which it sells. Shell said it would increase its electric vehicle charging point portfolio to 500,000 and add 9,000 more EV charging stations to its network within the next five years.

Jessica Uhl, Shell’s chief financial officer noted that solar and wind power generation would “attract lower returns” for the company due to low clean energy costs. However, she did add it would show “some participation in those assets…because we want to have additionality in the system”, and also look to add more value to its energy business through initiatives such as “bringing green hydrogen into community commercial transportation”.

“What we’re trying to get across is that the lens should not be asset-centric, low return-centric. How do we take that and leverage that through these integrated value propositions, and create really attractive and compelling returns for the company and for our shareholders?”

In contrast, BP has set sights on amassing a 50GW renewables portfolio by 2030 as part of its own net-zero strategy, targeting up to US$5 billion a year investment in the space.

Markets reacted coldly to the announcement, with Shell’s share price down roughly 2% at midday trading.

“Our accelerated strategy will drive down carbon emissions and will deliver value for our shareholders, our customers and wider society”, chief executive officer Ben van Beurden said in a statement.

“We must give our customers the products and services they want and need. Products that have the lowest environmental impact. At the same time, we will use our established strengths to build on our competitive portfolio as we make the transition to be a net-zero emissions business in step with society”.

Carbon mitigation

During a virtual press conference today, Beurden said the company would still sell some carbon-based energy by 2050, due to its customer base in aviation and automotive industries, so much of the net zero strategy hinges on carbon capture and “nature based solutions”.

“Whatever carbon based energy we still sell, for instance, to some aviation business or some other businesses that are impossible to galvanise fully, we are going to indeed help them get to net zero,” he said.

Mel Evans, head of Greenpeace UK’s oil campaign, criticised Shell’s strategy for shifting responsibility for carbon emissions onto its customers. Evans called the “customer first” strategy “delusional” with regard to its carbon credit and offsetting strategy, and condemned the energy company’s reluctance to take greater steps to cut oil production.

“Without commitments to reduce absolute emissions by making actual oil production cuts, this new strategy can’t succeed nor can it be taken seriously,” Evans said.

“Shell’s plans include a delusional reliance on tree-planting. Communities around the world have been flooded, while others are on fire. Governments are upping their commitments on renewables, while competitors are pivoting – but Shell’s big plan is to self-destruct and take the planet down with it.”

However, Siobahn Meikle, managing director for power management firm Eaton’s UK & Ireland business, believes it is not Shell’s sole responsibility to strip out its core energy business to cut carbon emissions.

“We need as many companies as possible to follow Shell’s example and do what is within their power to effect change,” she said. “A few changes here and there may make a dint in emissions, but a collaborative effort will pack a serious punch.”

SMA Solar’s gross margin plummets in Q4 2020 as sales flatline

February 8, 2021
Major inverter manufacturer SMA Solar Technology has reported preliminary full-year 2020 financial results which met the low end of guidance but also reported a slight decline in fourth quarter sales coupled to plummeting gross margins.

Bifacial’s impact, PPA maturation and green hydrogen: Five takeaways from SFIE 2021

February 8, 2021
Europe’s solar financing market is evolving at rapid speed, driven by changing dynamics and aided by technological advancements at the asset level. Here PV Tech re-caps the five most significant takeaways from the conference’s opening days.

Power price volatility driving demand for shorter, more sophisticated PPAs

February 4, 2021
Shorter power purchase agreements (PPA) could become more commonplace in Europe’s solar sector as developers strive to bring on more offtakers.

NexWafe raises €10 million in a new Series B round of funding

February 4, 2021
Fraunhofer ISE spin-off NexWafe has raised €10 million in a new Series B round of funding as the company moves to another pilot production phase.

Q&A: Gransolar Group’s Ivan Higueras on the changing nature of solar development and PV-plus-storage potential

February 1, 2021
Ahead of the Solar Finance and Investment Europe conference this week, organised by PV Tech publisher Solar Media, Gransolar Group managing partner and co-founder Ivan Higueras spoke to PV Tech about how utility-scale solar development has changed in recent years and the prominent role vanadium redox flow batteries could play in the future.

EDF and Total JV secures US$165m for 450MWp Indian solar park

January 28, 2021
Eden Renewables secures US$165 million to finance a 450MWp solar project in India.

Azure Power reaches 2GW of operational solar despite module supply issues

Generac to launch new manufacturing, distribution facility to respond to demand

Key role for solar in Spain's green hydrogen ambitions

Shell commits billions to renewables in net zero strategy

Enphase targeting microinverter manufacturing capacity of up to 20 million units in 2021

Q&A: Jinergy CEO Liyou Yang discusses the three steps to taking heterojunction manufacturing forward

