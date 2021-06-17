Shell, JTC to explore utility-scale solar in Singapore

The city-state has targets to increase solar deployment to at least 2GW by 2030. Credit: Flickr jjcb

Shell has signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with Singaporean development agency JTC to explore the development of a new solar farm on the Semakau landfill to the south of Singapore.

If successful, the farm would be the first large-scale solar project in the island city-state to be developed on a sanitary landfill site, would take up an area of 60ha and have a capacity of at least 72MW.

The two companies have signed a non-binding MOU to assess developing the farm, an agreement supported by Singapore’s National Environment Agency (NEA) and Energy Market Authority (EMA).

In line with Singapore’s target to increase solar deployment to at least 2GW by 2030, the project, if realised, would reduce CO2 emissions by 37,000 tonnes a year.

Semakau is an offshore operational sanitary landfill, and a solar farm above it would be an example of “tapping available land to double up for solar generation to maximise renewable energy generation,” said JTC CEO Tan Boon Khai.

“This project is aligned with our 10-year plan to repurpose our core business, cut our own CO2 emissions in the country and help our customers decarbonise,” said Aw Kah Peng, chairman of Shell Companies in Singapore.

