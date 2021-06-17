Solar Media
News

Shell, JTC to explore utility-scale solar in Singapore

By Sean Rai-Roche
Companies, Projects
Southeast Asia, Southeast Asia & Oceania

Latest

Shell, JTC to explore utility-scale solar in Singapore

News

Next generation solar: How TOPCon, heterojunction and other n-type technologies are striving for market share

Editors' Blog, Features

Berkeley Energy raises €130 million for second African Energy Fund

News

US ROUND-UP: Sunnova lauds new securitisation, US Air Force Base to receive solar install

News

PODCAST: What’s driving the n-type revolution and solar surges as the US prepares for summer grid disruption

News

Meyer Burger shifts cell strategy to keep production in-house and accelerate expansion plans

News

EQT acquires controlling stake in Solarpack, eyes full takeover

News

Azure Power reports fall in cost per deployed megawatt but still slips to loss

News

How Seraphim is planning for solar’s ‘post-PERC’ phase

Features

Exceptional online auction of solar cell production lines

News
The city-state has targets to increase solar deployment to at least 2GW by 2030. Credit: Flickr jjcb

Shell has signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with Singaporean development agency JTC to explore the development of a new solar farm on the Semakau landfill to the south of Singapore.

If successful, the farm would be the first large-scale solar project in the island city-state to be developed on a sanitary landfill site, would take up an area of 60ha and have a capacity of at least 72MW.

The two companies have signed a non-binding MOU to assess developing the farm, an agreement supported by Singapore’s National Environment Agency (NEA) and Energy Market Authority (EMA).

In line with Singapore’s target to increase solar deployment to at least 2GW by 2030, the project, if realised, would reduce CO2 emissions by 37,000 tonnes a year.

Semakau is an offshore operational sanitary landfill, and a solar farm above it would be an example of “tapping available land to double up for solar generation to maximise renewable energy generation,” said JTC CEO Tan Boon Khai.

“This project is aligned with our 10-year plan to repurpose our core business, cut our own CO2 emissions in the country and help our customers decarbonise,” said Aw Kah Peng, chairman of Shell Companies in Singapore.

PV Tech publisher Solar Media is once again hosting the Solar & Storage Finance Asia conference next month. The online event will bring together the solar and storage finance and development communities for three days of content and virtual networking. More details regarding the event, including how to attend, can be found here.

jtc, landfill, shell, singapore

