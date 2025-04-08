Subscribe To Premium
Premium Subscription
News

CBP denies Maxeon’s protests against detention of modules, Maxeon to ‘establish alternative’ supply chains

By JP Casey
Markets & Finance, Financial & Legal, Manufacturing, Modules
Americas, Asia & Oceania, Southeast Asia, Southeast Asia & Oceania

Latest

Nordic Solar secures funds for second 80MW Lithuania PV project

News

CBP denies Maxeon’s protests against detention of modules, Maxeon to ‘establish alternative’ supply chains

News

JinkoSolar supplying TOPCon modules for 10GW green hydrogen project in the Northern Territory, Australia

News

Green Gold Energy submits 108MW solar-plus-storage site to Australia’s EPBC Act

News

US tariffs hit Chinese solar stocks hard, triggering multiple daily limit-downs

News

Trump tariffs to have limited effect on US solar imports from Asia – report

News

Sunnova issued non-compliance letter from NYSE over low stock price

News

Zelestra inks 238MW solar PV PPA in Peru

News

Construction on Australia’s first Renewable Energy Zone to begin in mid-2025

News

Large Scale Solar Summit USA addresses Trump tariffs’ impact on solar industry

News
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Reddit
Email
Maxeon solar panels.
CBP detained products from the Maxeon 3, Maxeon 6 and Performance 6 ranges. Image: Maxeon.

US Customs & Border Protection (CBP) has denied Maxeon’s protests made against its detention of the company’s modules brought into the US in July 2024.

Singapore-headquartered manufacturer Maxeon announced plans to protest against the detention last November, when CBP held shipments of the company’s Maxeon 3, Maxeon 6 and Performance 6 solar panels relating to the enforcement of the Uyghur Forced Labor Prevention Act (UFLPA), which was signed into law in 2021.

This article requires Premium SubscriptionBasic (FREE) Subscription

Unlock unlimited access for 12 whole months of distinctive global analysis

Photovoltaics International is now included.

  • Regular insight and analysis of the industry’s biggest developments
  • In-depth interviews with the industry’s leading figures
  • Unlimited digital access to the PV Tech Power journal catalogue
  • Unlimited digital access to the Photovoltaics International journal catalogue
  • Access to more than 1,000 technical papers
  • Discounts on Solar Media’s portfolio of events, in-person and virtual
View all benefits & pricing

Or continue reading this article for free

While CBP has not explicitly suggested that Maxeon’s products are related to forced labour in the Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region (XUAR), it informed the company that it had not provided “sufficient documentation” to demonstrate its compliance with the UFLPA. Maxeon has since said that it has provided “thousand of pages of documentation” demonstrating its compliance with the UFLPA, and that the CBP’s dismissal of its protest is “without merit”.

Maxeon also described CBP assessment process as “highly unusual” is now considering appealing this dismissal at the US Court of International Trade.

When asked about the ongoing detention of the modules, a CBP spokesperson told PV Tech that: “CBP is unable to disclose additional information or plans regarding forced labour enforcement activities to protect law enforcement sensitive and business confidential information. CBP does not comment on specific investigations or specifically on how it conducts its law enforcement operations.”

The spokesperson added that: “CBP’s enforcement of the UFLPA is crucial to ensuring that goods entering the US are not the product of human suffering.”

Maxeon to ‘establish alternative’ supply chains

The CBP ruling, and subsequent dismissal of Maxeon’s protest, does not refer to the company’s supply chain as a whole, as CBP assesses each shipment individually. As a result, while the company’s July shipments to the US remain in limbo, its broader plans to shift its global supply chain remain unchanged.

Last year, the company sold its non-US assets to the TCL Group, its parent company, and has now announced plans to establish “alternative manufacturing and supply chains”, which are “not impacted by the CBP decision”.

These include a 2GW module manufacturing plant, for which it has secured a five-year lease of a building in Albuquerque, New Mexico, and at which it expects to begin commercial production in early 2026. Last week, Maxeon announced that it had completed early design and layout work for the plant, and that it would produce “next-generation technology” developed by its in-house research and development (R&D) team, but has not provided further information on the products’ technical specifications.

“Maxeon recognises the importance of continuing the development of our US-based manufacturing facilities,” said Maxeon CEO George Guo, Maxeon CEO. “We are committed to continuing to work with the Trump Administration as well as leaders in New Mexico to deliver our cutting-edge, high efficiency solar products to our residential and utility-scale partners active nationwide.

“Domestic manufacturing is the right thing to do, regardless of tariffs.”

Guo’s point on tariffs is a reference to president Trump’s imposition of tariffs on goods imported from around the world, a move which could have a significant impact on the US solar sector as the country is heavily reliant on the import of components, particularly upstream products such as cells, from Southeast Asia.

While BMI, a unit of consultancy firm Fitch Solutions, suggested that the tariffs would have a limited impact on imports of solar products from Asia to the US, the sheer scale of many of the tariffs, and the realisation of Trump’s notably isolationist trade rhetoric, has shaken confidence in the global solar supply chain.

PV Tech publisher Solar Media will be organising the fourth edition of Large Scale Solar USA in Dallas, Texas 29-30 April. After a record year for solar PV additions in the US, the event will dive into the ongoing uncertainties on tariffs, tax credits and trade policies as more domestic manufacturing becomes operational. Other challenges, such as the interconnection queues and permitting, will also be covered in Dallas. More information, including how to attend, can be read here.

UPCOMING EVENT

Large Scale Solar USA 2025

29 April 2025
Dallas, Texas
Nestled in Dallas, Texas, Large Scale Solar USA Summit 4th Edition is the nexus for project developers, capital providers, utilities, asset managers, and policymakers. Dive deep into the solar industry's transformative growth, learn from the best, and discover strategies to boost utility-scale solar deployment nationwide.
More Info

UPCOMING EVENT

PV ModuleTech USA 2025

17 June 2025
Napa, USA
PV Tech has been running PV ModuleTech Conferences since 2017. PV ModuleTech USA, on 17-18 June 2025, will be our fourth PV ModulelTech conference dedicated to the U.S. utility scale solar sector. The event will gather the key stakeholders from solar developers, solar asset owners and investors, PV manufacturing, policy-making and and all interested downstream channels and third-party entities. The goal is simple: to map out the PV module supply channels to the U.S. out to 2026 and beyond.
More Info

UPCOMING EVENT

PV CellTech USA 2025

7 October 2025
San Francisco Bay Area, USA
PV Tech has been running an annual PV CellTech Conference since 2016. PV CellTech USA, on 7-8 October 2025 is our third PV CellTech conference dedicated to the U.S. manufacturing sector. The events in 2023 and 2024 were a sell out success and 2025 will once again gather the key stakeholders from PV manufacturing, equipment/materials, policy-making and strategy, capital equipment investment and all interested downstream channels and third-party entities. The goal is simple: to map out PV manufacturing in the U.S. out to 2030 and beyond.
More Info

UPCOMING EVENT

Solar & Storage Finance USA 2025

21 October 2025
New York, USA
Returning for its 12th edition, Solar and Storage Finance USA Summit remains the annual event where decision-makers at the forefront of solar and storage projects across the United States and capital converge. Featuring the most active solar and storage transactors, join us for a packed two-days of deal-making, learning and networking.
More Info

UPCOMING EVENT

PV CellTech Europe 2026

10 March 2026
Frankfurt, Germany
The conference will gather the key stakeholders from PV manufacturing, equipment/materials, policy-making and strategy, capital equipment investment and all interested downstream channels and third-party entities. The goal is simple: to map out PV manufacturing out to 2030 and beyond.
More Info
americas, asia, cbp, customs and border protection, legislation, lssusa, manufacturing, maxeon, singapore, UFLPA, us, Uyghur Forced Labor Prevention Act

Read Next

The US has been blocking the import of some solar imports from China since the UFLPA come into effect last June Image: Port of Los Angeles.

Trump tariffs to have limited effect on US solar imports from Asia – report

April 7, 2025
The global tariffs announced by US president Donald Trump last week will have a limited effect on solar imports from Asia, according to a report from BMI.
Sunnova

Sunnova issued non-compliance letter from NYSE over low stock price

April 7, 2025
Sunnova has received a notice of non-compliance from the New York Stock Exchange requiring it to raise its stock price to a minimum of US$1.
Large Scale Solar USA logo

Large Scale Solar Summit USA addresses Trump tariffs’ impact on solar industry

April 4, 2025
The US solar industry may be celebrating a record-breaking year with 49GW of new capacity added and renewables surpassing 1,000TWh of total electricity generation, but newly announced tariffs have created uncertainty.
Image: Getty Images for Unsplash
Premium

Tariffs will ‘undermine’ US PV manufacturing and inflate clean energy costs, industry says

April 4, 2025
President Trump's tariffs could simultaneously hamper US renewables manufacturing and make imported products more expensive, PV Tech heard.
Silicon Ranch has partnered with farmers to deploy holistic land use practices at solar projects across the US. Image: Silicon Ranch.

Silicon Ranch secures US$500 million investment from AIP Management

April 4, 2025
US independent power producer (IPP) Silicon Ranch has secured a US$500 million investment from Danish fund manager AIP Management.
Avangrid's Powell Creek solar project in the US.

Avangrid commissions 202MW Powell Creek solar project in Ohio

April 3, 2025
US renewable power developer Avangrid has commissioned its 202MWdc Powell Creek solar project in Putnam County, in the US state of Ohio.

Subscribe to Newsletter

Most Read

Trump tariffs to have limited effect on US solar imports from Asia – report

News

Sunnova issued non-compliance letter from NYSE over low stock price

News

US tariffs hit Chinese solar stocks hard, triggering multiple daily limit-downs

News

Construction on Australia’s first Renewable Energy Zone to begin in mid-2025

News

Large Scale Solar Summit USA addresses Trump tariffs’ impact on solar industry

News

JinkoSolar supplying TOPCon modules for 10GW green hydrogen project in the Northern Territory, Australia

News

Upcoming Events

Intersolar Summit Brasil Nordeste 2025

Media Partners, Solar Media Events
April 23, 2025
Fortaleza, Brazil

Large Scale Solar USA 2025

Solar Media Events
April 29, 2025
Dallas, Texas

Intersolar Europe 2025

Media Partners, Solar Media Events
May 7, 2025
Munich, Germany

Renewables Procurement & Revenue Summit 2025

Solar Media Events
May 21, 2025
London, UK

PV ModuleTech USA 2025

Solar Media Events
June 17, 2025
Napa, USA
PV Tech is part of the Informa Markets Division of Informa PLC
This site is operated by a business or businesses owned by Informa PLC and all copyright resides with them. Informa PLC's registered office is 5 Howick Place, London SW1P 1WG. Registered in England and Wales. Number 8860726.
Copyright © 2025. All rights reserved. Informa Markets, a trading division of Informa PLC.