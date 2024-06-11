Subscribe To Premium
SIG secures debt facility to fund 1.97GW of new Polish solar projects

By JP Casey
Indonesia to add 5.75GW rooftop solar PV between 2024 and 2028

Genneia invests US$250 million to build 270MW solar PV in Argentina

US solar module prices: ‘AD/CVD is freezing the market’, says Anza

Scatec’s Release to expand Cameroon solar-plus-storage projects

Neoen inks 139MW French agriPV PPA with rail operator SNCF

‘Without data you’re really shooting in the dark’: Jason Kaminsky on kWh Analytics’ sixth annual Solar Risk Assessment

Global clean tech at a crossroads: China’s overcapacity challenges western onshoring ambitions

Chinese solar manufacturers dominate Woodmac’s rankings, JA Solar takes top spot

Recurrent Energy, SPIC power 360MW Brazilian solar PV plant

sun investment group
The 9.9MW Gardno solar farm is the Sun Investment Group’s largest operating project in Poland. Image: Sun Investment Group.

The Sun Investment Group (SIG), a European solar power developer, has secured a debt facility to support its development of 1.97GW of new solar capacity in Poland.

The portfolio consists largely of early-stage developments, with around 100MW of capacity at the ready-to-build stage, compared to 1.1GW of mid-stage developments and 750MW of early-stage projects.

SIG currently has 35 PV projects in commercial operation in Poland, but the vast majority are of small scale, with the largest the 9.9MW Gardno project, one of six facilities with a capacity of greater than 1MW. The developer noted that its total development pipeline consists of 323 individual projects, with a capacity ranging from 1-120MW, and the latest funding could be used to help expand the scale of its projects.

The debt facility was entirely subscribed by an international debt fund, and SIG was aided by Deloitte Legal Poland and TAS Baltic as legal advisers, and German financial adviser Capcora, in completing the deal.

“We are pleased to have secured this debt facility with the assistance of Capcora. It will play a crucial role in advancing the realisation of our business plan in the coming years,” said says Deividas Varabauskas, SIG CEO. “[The] Polish market currently continues to be one of the most attractive arenas for investors and lenders in Europe, offering alternative funding solutions.”

There has been considerable investment in the renewable power space in recent months, with BNEF reporting, with Bloomberg New Energy Finance (BNEF) reporting that investors committed US$1.8 trillion to new renewable power projects in 2023. BNEF analyst Jenny Chase told PV Tech Premium earlier this year that the limiting factor for expanding solar deployment is often the quality of the projects themselves, with investors only keen to commit funds if “they’re good projects [and] the risk is worth the likely return.”

The Polish solar sector is growing at a considerable rate, with Polish research group the Institute for Renewable Energy (IEO) noting that Poland’s cumulative installed solar capacity reached 17GW at the end of 2023, close to double that of wind.

