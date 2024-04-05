Poland’s installed solar capacity exceeds 17GW

Poland’s cumulative installed solar PV capacity surpassed 17GW as of the end of 2023, according to the Institute for Renewable Energy (IEO), a Polish research group.
By the end of December 2023, Poland’s cumulative installed solar PV capacity reached 17,057MW, the highest among all renewables. Solar was followed by wind (9,428MW) and hydro (979MW).
Poland’s new solar additions reached 4.6GW last year. The IEO calculated this figure based on another of its studies, published in May 2023, as Poland’s cumulative installed solar PV capacity was over 12.4GW as of the end of 2022.
Poland has been increasing its installed solar capacity in recent years. As of the end of the third quarter of 2023, the country boasted 18GW of solar PV projects with grid connection approvals issued, according to the IEO.
The research group said there were a total of 6,929 projects that had obtained grid connection approvals by the third quarter of 2023. Compared to the previous database with information at the end of the first quarter of 2023, there was a 41% increase in the number of projects and a 46% increase in total generation capacity.
More recently, Polish transmission system operator (TSO) Polskie Sieci Elektroenergetyczne (PSE) announced a plan to invest PLN64 billion (US$16 billion) in new transmission lines by 2034. In its new draft development plan between 2025-2034, the TSO aims to add over 4,800km of new 400kV line tracks to upgrade Poland’s grid and would allow for 45GW of solar PV capacity to be added to the grid by 2034. Utility-scale PV projects would contribute around 20GW of capacity and rooftop solar 25GW.
In its updated national energy climate plan (NECP), Poland aims to have 29.3GW of installed solar PV by 2030, 22GW more than the previous NECP, submitted in 2019.
