Silfab Solar pauses operations at module & cell factory after chemical spills

By Will Norman
March 6, 2026
Manufacturing, Cell Processing, Modules
Americas

Origis Energy secures US$545 million for 413MW Texas PV portfolio

Zelestra begins construction on 441MWdc solar portfolio in Texas

Portland General Electric finalises agreements for 1GW renewables and BESS

Why the Middle East crisis could prompt a doubling down on solar

Arevon powers 430MW Missouri PV project, boosts state solar capacity by 50%

Trinasolar launches Vertex S+ G3 and Vertex N G3 ranges of i-TOPCon modules

Enery closes US$534 million in finance for Romanian solar-plus-storage project

Europe’s ‘Made in EU’ plans draw mixed reactions from solar industry

China’s VAT change confirms scale alone no longer defines competitiveness in PV manufacturing

A Silfab Solar facility.
Silfab’s operations have been met with local opposition since their inception, largely stemming from the factory’s proximity to the local school. Image: Silfab Solar.

Silfab Solar has paused operations at its module manufacturing plant in South Carolina following chemical spills.

The South Carolina Department of Environmental Services (SCDEP) issued a stop-work order to Silfab this week after two incidents at its module manufacturing plant in Fort Mill, York County, South Carolina.

The incidents were chemical spills that reportedly involved roughly 300 gallons of potassium hydroxide and an unspecified amount of hydrofluoric acid. Both chemicals are key to the production of solar cells, particularly in texturing processes.

According to local media, authorities have said the spills do not pose a risk to public safety, though a nearby primary school has been closed. The potassium hydroxide spill earlier this week reportedly leaked into and around the company’s on-site retention pool, while the hydrofluoric acid spill yesterday was contained before it could spread.

Silfab will reportedly not be able to resume manufacturing operations immediately, following pressure from North Carolina State Senator Michael Johnson who wrote to the SCDEP calling for the company to suspend operations until a state investigation is complete.

“At our urging, the Department of Environmental Services has agreed that if Silfab resumes operations of any kind, DES will take immediate legal action and file a lawsuit seeking a restraining order to stop any work from occurring on site,” read a joint statement between Johnson and State Representative David Martin.

Silfab has been expanding its South Carolina operations to begin producing solar cells as well as modules at the Fort Mill site. The company is one of relatively few US firms to successfully pursue solar cell production to date, and has secured both private and tax credit funding to support the operations.

The company’s operations have been met with local opposition since their inception, largely stemming from the factory’s proximity to the local school and concerns that the manufacturing activities could have adverse effects on students and families. The opposition delayed the start of operations at the site, which had initially been planned for late 2024.

PV Tech has contacted Silfab for comment on this story.

c-si manufacturing, silfab solar, south carolina, us

