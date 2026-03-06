Silfab Solar slams ‘misinformation’ over chemical ‘leak’ at South Carolina solar module factory

In a statement delivered to the press this morning in South Carolina, Silfab director of operations Greg Basden said: “We are extremely committed to operating safe facilities. It’s unfortunate that significant amounts of misinformation have been put in the public domain. It is our responsibility to set the record straight.”

He said that the first chemical spill comprised the “accidental release of approximately 300 gallons of water containing small amounts of potassium hydroxide.” He said that the company reported “worst case” conditions in its initial report to authorities, which led to an initial estimate of over 1,500 gallons before being revised down to 300 gallons.

“At no time during this event were any employees or the public put at risk,” Basden said.

Regarding the second leak of hydrofluoric acid, Basden said: “At the end of last week … we recognised a very small drip occurring at the base of the tank.” He said Silfab communicated with the vendor of the tank and reduced the leak to “roughly one drop an hour”.

“We followed state and federal protocols and procedures to alert authorities,” he said, claiming that there was no need to raise alarm in the second incident.

Silfab “strongly disputes the classification of this brief drip as a ‘leak’ or a ‘major incident'”, Basden said, adding that it was “unfortunate” that the school district chose to cancel classes for two days.

Based on its discussions with SCDEP and other authorities, Basden said: “We anticipate starting back up operations tonight at 6:30.”

Speaking before the release of Basden’s statement, state representative David Martin, who pushed for an investigation into Silfab alongside senator Michael Johnson, said: “I don’t really trust what I’m being told from Silfab … and that’s exactly why SCDES has been investigating them over the last few days, to find out exactly what the truth is.”

In an official statement released earlier today, Silfab Solar said: “Regarding the letter Silfab Solar received from the South Carolina Department of Environmental Services, the Silfab technical response team is addressing the issue in coordination with DES and local officials. On Thursday afternoon, Silfab made the decision to voluntarily pause operations for the remainder of the day as well as the Friday day shift.

“Silfab confirms that there is no health risk to employees, the community or the environment, and there is no threat to public safety as relayed in an earlier statement made by the York County Office of Emergency Management.”

The Fort Mill manufacturing facility has faced significant local opposition over recent years. The plant’s inauguration date was previously delayed due to local opposition and concerns over risks to the nearby school and students. That school has been closed for the last two days.