Subscribe To Premium
Premium Subscription
News

Silicon Ranch, Central Electric to build 100MW solar project for Meta

By Shreeyashi Ojha
Markets & Finance, Companies, Power Plants, Projects
Americas

Latest

Silicon Ranch, Central Electric to build 100MW solar project for Meta

News

Enphase signs US$50 million microinverter ITC safe harbour deal

News

CHINA ROUND-UP: 60GW racking procurement; Aiko, LONGi shortlisted in offshore PV project; QW Solar offshoot in EPC win

News

Italy exceeds 40GW cumulative solar PV installations

News

Econergy starts operations at 87MW Oradea solar project in Romania

News

Transgrid: New South Wales’ energy transition now enters the next phase

News

SAEL signs 880MW solar PPAs in Gujarat and Punjab

News

Scatec revenues hold steady at US$220 million in Q2 2025

News

Geronimo Power breaks ground on 125MW solar PV plant in Michigan

News

Third Pillar Solar looks to build 500MW of floating PV on Texas reservoirs

News
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Reddit
Email
Silicon Ranch’s 100MW Orangeburg County solar project will supply power to Meta’s first data centre in South Carolina. Image: Silicon Ranch.

US independent power producer (IPP) Silicon Ranch has partnered with utility company Central Electric Power Cooperative to build a 100MW solar plant in Orangeburg County, South Carolina. 

Under the agreement, the plant will supply power to Facebook parent company Meta’s first data centre in South Carolina, currently under construction at Sage Mill Industrial Park near Graniteville.

This article requires Premium SubscriptionBasic (FREE) Subscription

Unlock unlimited access for 12 whole months of distinctive global analysis

Photovoltaics International is now included.

Not ready to commit yet?
Get 30-day trial for $1
  • Regular insight and analysis of the industry’s biggest developments
  • In-depth interviews with the industry’s leading figures
  • Unlimited digital access to the PV Tech Power journal catalogue
  • Unlimited digital access to the Photovoltaics International journal catalogue
  • Access to more than 1,000 technical papers
  • Discounts on Solar Media’s portfolio of events, in-person and virtual
View all benefits & pricing

Or continue reading this article for free

Tennessee-based Silicon Ranch will build, own and operate the solar project in coordination with South Carolina’s state-owned utility Santee Cooper. Central will purchase the power from the plant to supply its 19 cooperative members. One of these, Aiken Electric Cooperative, will serve the Meta data centre, with Meta receiving all the renewable energy tax credits associated with the facility.

Both the data centre and solar facility are slated to come online in 2027. 

According to the firm, nearly all the equipment sourced for the facility will be made in the US. “Domestic infrastructure and access to energy are among the most critical factors for economic development, and Silicon Ranch, along with Central, will help deliver the power generation that Meta requires in support of its investment in South Carolina,” said Reagan Farr, CEO of Silicon Ranch. 

Additionally, Silicon Ranch will manage the site under its Regenerative Energy programme, restoring land with deep-rooted grasses and pollinator habitats.

Founded in 2011, the IPP has a solar-plus-battery storage portfolio of over 7GW in capacity. Silicon Ranch owns 50,000 acres and operates 3.6GW of solar PV, with 3.7GW under construction and a 12+GW development pipeline aiming to exceed 10GW by 2030. 

This is the firm’s fourth project with Central, and its partnership with Meta now exceeds 1.5GW of renewable capacity. 

Previously, Microsoft signed a multi-year agreement with Silicon Ranch through its carbon solutions platform, Clearloop, to deploy up to 100MW of community-focused solar projects. Silicon Ranch will develop, own, and operate these solar PV projects, primarily in underserved communities in Arkansas and Louisiana. The first four projects are set to break ground in the coming months, with three in Arkansas and one in Louisiana.

UPCOMING EVENT

PV CellTech USA 2025

7 October 2025
San Francisco Bay Area, USA
PV Tech has been running an annual PV CellTech Conference since 2016. PV CellTech USA, on 7-8 October 2025 is our third PV CellTech conference dedicated to the U.S. manufacturing sector. The events in 2023 and 2024 were a sell out success and 2025 will once again gather the key stakeholders from PV manufacturing, equipment/materials, policy-making and strategy, capital equipment investment and all interested downstream channels and third-party entities. The goal is simple: to map out PV manufacturing in the U.S. out to 2030 and beyond.
More Info

UPCOMING EVENT

Solar & Storage Finance USA 2025

21 October 2025
New York, USA
Returning for its 12th edition, Solar and Storage Finance USA Summit remains the annual event where decision-makers at the forefront of solar and storage projects across the United States and capital converge. Featuring the most active solar and storage transactors, join us for a packed two-days of deal-making, learning and networking.
More Info

UPCOMING EVENT

PV ModuleTech USA 2026

16 June 2026
Napa, USA
PV Tech has been running PV ModuleTech Conferences since 2017. PV ModuleTech USA, on 16-17 June 2026, will be our fifth PV ModulelTech conference dedicated to the U.S. utility scale solar sector. The event will gather the key stakeholders from solar developers, solar asset owners and investors, PV manufacturing, policy-making and and all interested downstream channels and third-party entities. The goal is simple: to map out the PV module supply channels to the U.S. out to 2027 and beyond.
More Info
Central Electric Power Cooperative, meta, Meta data centre, pv power plants, silicon ranch, solar pv, us

Read Next

enphase 2023 financial results

Enphase signs US$50 million microinverter ITC safe harbour deal

August 20, 2025
US microinverter manufacturer Enphase Energy has signed a safe harbour deal to secure residential solar tax credits, the second such deal the company has made this month.
PowerChina solar

CHINA ROUND-UP: 60GW racking procurement; Aiko, LONGi shortlisted in offshore PV project; QW Solar offshoot in EPC win

August 20, 2025
A round-up of breaking solar industry news from China.
Image: Transgrid.

Transgrid: New South Wales’ energy transition now enters the next phase

August 20, 2025
New South Wales, Australia's most coal-dependent state, will transition from 40% to 90% renewable energy by 2035, according to grid operator Transgrid's latest planning report.
The projects are slated to begin commercial operations within 24 months of signing. Image: Markus Spiske via Unsplash

SAEL signs 880MW solar PPAs in Gujarat and Punjab

August 19, 2025
Indian renewable energy company SAEL Industries has signed two 880MW power purchase agreements (PPAs) with the Indian states of Gujarat and Punjab.
The new solar PV plant is located nearby an operational project in the Clinton and Monroe counties in Michigan

Geronimo Power breaks ground on 125MW solar PV plant in Michigan

August 19, 2025
Independent power producer Geronimo Power has started construction on a 125MW solar PV plant in the Midwest US state of Michigan.
BlueWave Solar announced a joint venture with Laketricity, a company from Ciel & Terre, a pioneer in floatovoltaics, for future projects in Massachusetts. Floatovoltaics, or floating solar arrays, address a global need to produce clean energy in efficient ways that also save common greenfield land.

Third Pillar Solar looks to build 500MW of floating PV on Texas reservoirs

August 19, 2025
Specialist floating solar (FPV) developer Third Pillar Solar will examine the potential to develop 500MW of assets on Texas reservoirs.

Subscribe to Newsletter

Most Read

SAEL signs 880MW solar PPAs in Gujarat and Punjab

News

Australia: Victoria updated Transmission Plan adds new REZ, 200,000 hectares

News

US solar industry attacks tightened safe harbour rules for ITC qualification

News

Maxeon’s module shipments fall by 90% over two years amid border dispute

News

Transgrid: New South Wales’ energy transition now enters the next phase

News

Geronimo Power breaks ground on 125MW solar PV plant in Michigan

News

Upcoming Events

Large Scale Solar Southern Europe 2025

Solar Media Events
September 16, 2025
Athens, Greece

Green Hydrogen Summit USA 2025

Solar Media Events
September 30, 2025
Seattle, USA

EV Infrastructure & Energy Summit

Solar Media Events
October 1, 2025
London, UK

The Electric Vehicle Innovation and Excellence Awards 2025

Solar Media Events
October 2, 2025
London,UK

Energy Storage Summit Asia 2025

Solar Media Events
October 7, 2025
Manila, Philippines
PV Tech is part of the Informa Markets Division of Informa PLC
This site is operated by a business or businesses owned by Informa PLC and all copyright resides with them. Informa PLC's registered office is 5 Howick Place, London SW1P 1WG. Registered in England and Wales. Number 8860726.
Copyright © 2025. All rights reserved. Informa Markets, a trading division of Informa PLC.