Solar Media
Solar Power Portal
Energy Storage News
Current
Events
PV-Tech 每日光伏新闻
Advertising
Contact
Subscribe
Group Licence
News
Premium
Manufacturing
Markets & Finance
Power Plants
Features
Editors’ Blog
Guest Blog
Product Reviews
Interviews
Featured Articles
Long Reads
Industry Updates
Market Research
Events & Webinars
Solar Media Events
Industry Events
Upcoming Webinars
On-Demand Webinars
SNEC 2021 Video Library
Publications
Photovoltaics International
PV Tech Power
Special Reports
Papers
Sponsored Papers
Market Watch
Cell Processing
PV Modules
Fab & Facilities
Materials
Thin Film
Plant Performance
Financial, Legal, Professional
News

Silicon Ranch raises US$775m to pursue new PV pipeline, markets and acquisitions

By Liam Stoker
Companies, Financial & Legal, Markets & Finance, Power Plants, Projects
Americas

Latest

Silicon Ranch raises US$775m to pursue new PV pipeline, markets and acquisitions

News

JinkoSolar primed for IPO this month as new details emerge

News

JinkoSolar bags 1.85GW TOPCon module deal with China National Petroleum Corporation

News

Hero Future Energies partners US-based firm to set up 1GW of green hydrogen plants

News

O&M company NovaSource buys aerial inspection firm Heliolytics in a move that bolsters its service offering

News

Chile to hold renewables and energy storage auction later this year

News

Q&A: GCL SI’s Philipp Matter discusses 2021’s polysilicon crisis, targeting European growth and future module tech

Features, Interviews

Build Back Better remains deadlocked as Manchin insists negotiations at a standstill

News

Utility Appalachian Power seeking 294MW of PV in short-term decarbonisation plan

News

Spain to support distributed PV deployment in upcoming renewables auction

News
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on linkedin
LinkedIn
Share on reddit
Reddit
Share on email
Email
Silicon Ranch has more than 145 operational solar projects in the US. Image: Silicon Ranch.

Silicon Ranch has raised US$775 million in new equity capital to help progress on its existing project pipeline, enter new markets and pursue acquisitions.

The funding round was led by wealth manager Manulife Investment Management, which on behalf of Manulife Infrastructure Fund II and John Hancock, committed to around US$400 million of investment in the independent power producer (IPP).

Other participants included existing shareholders O&G major Shell, which acquired a 43.83% stake in the business in 2018, as well as asset manager TD Greystone Infrastructure Fund (Global Master) and venture capital firm Mountain Group Partners.

Silicon Ranch said it holds a portfolio of more than 4GW of solar and energy storage projects in the US and Canada that are either contracted, under construction or operational. The intent is to use the proceeds of the funding round to grow that pipeline further, while also eyeing international expansion and strategic acquisitions.

Silicon Ranch acquired carbon offset firm Clearloop in September last year in order to bolster its offering for corporate buyers of renewable energy.

Reagan Farr, co-founder and CEO at Silicon Ranch, said the “significant” capital raise positions Silicon Ranch to play an important role in the global energy transition.

The new funding comes just over a year after the IPP raised US$225 million in equity capital to pursue a 1GW solar pipeline.

Subscribe to PV Tech Premium to Access
equity capital, finance, investment, ipp, m&a, m&t bank, manulife investment fund, shell, silicon ranch

Read Next

JinkoSolar primed for IPO this month as new details emerge

January 6, 2022
JinkoSolar has revealed new details regarding its prospective initial public offering (IPO), confirming an offering schedule, placement size and that n-type cell and modules will be the focus of capacity expansions.
Sponsored

Q&A: GCL SI’s Philipp Matter discusses 2021’s polysilicon crisis, targeting European growth and future module tech

January 6, 2022
PV Tech speaks to Philipp Matter, president for Europe at GCL System Integration, to discuss last year's supply chain crises, targeting growth in Europe and the prospects for competing new solar technologies.

Renewables integration, energy storage and investment uncertainty among top five problems faced by Asia’s power sector, says report

January 5, 2022
Renewable integration, sufficient energy storage and market uncertainty are three of the top five challenges facing Asia’s power sector today, according to Black & Veatch’s Asia Electric report that also overwhelmingly named hydrogen as a key decarbonisation method beyond the next decade

Reliance formally acquires 15.5% stake in Sterling and Wilson

January 4, 2022
India-based EPC and O&M solutions provider Sterling and Wilson has approved an allotment of equity shares that will give Reliance New Energy Solar a 15.46% stake in the company.

Azure Power completes India’s largest single solar PV project with 600MW capacity, power generated to supply SECI

January 4, 2022
Indian independent power producer (IPP) Azure Power has fully commissioned its 600MW Interstate Transmission System (ISTS) connected solar project allocated by the Solar Energy Corporation of India (SECI)

SunPower in advanced talks to sell commercial and industrial unit

January 4, 2022
US solar installer SunPower is in advanced discussions regarding a potential sale of its commercial and industrial solutions (CIS) business as it looks to heighten its focus on the residential sector.

Subscribe to Newsletter

Most Read

Build Back Better remains deadlocked as Manchin insists negotiations at a standstill

News

YEAR-END ROUND-UP: Jinko Solar moves closer to STAR Market IPO, Massachusetts unleashes 175MW of delayed PV projects

News

‘Huge potential’ for solar manufacturing in India, says Tata Power Renewables president

Featured Articles, Features

Risen unveils US$7 billion expansion plan spanning silicon metal, n-type ingots and modules

News

SunPower in advanced talks to sell commercial and industrial unit

News

GAF Energy launches ‘world’s first nailable solar shingle’, aims to use sister company to roll out across US

News

Upcoming Events

Solar Finance & Investment Europe

Solar Media Events
February 1, 2022
London, UK

Energy Storage Summit 2022

Solar Media Events
February 23, 2022
London, UK

Energy Storage Summit USA

Solar Media Events
March 23, 2022
Austin, Texas, USA

Large Scale Solar Europe 2022

Solar Media Events
March 29, 2022
Lisbon, Portugal
About
Meet the Team
Advertising
Contact
Terms of Use
Terms of Sale
Privacy Policy
© Solar Media Limited 2021