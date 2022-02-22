Solar Media
Singapore’s G8 to install 65MW floating solar project in Ghana

By Jules Scully
Power Plants, Projects, Storage
Africa, Africa & Middle East

Latest

LONGi wafer prices climb to four-month high as polysilicon prices rise further

News

Washington utility Avista launches 200MW hybrid RFP, aims to meet CETA clean energy requirements

News

Solar marketplace Otovo raises $34m to fund entry into six European markets

News

Siemens, Desert Technologies eye 1GW PV portfolio in MENA and Asia via new JV

News

India’s PLI scheme to add 40GW of cell and module capacity when coupled with BCD – ICRA rating agency

News

Tongwei warns of tight materials supply amidst revenue jump

News

Italy’s new policy proposals for solar sector ‘a waste of money’, trade body says

News

Econergy bags funding to progress renewables pipeline in Romania, Poland

News

Azure Power pens 400MW robot PV panel cleaning deal with Ecoppia

G8 said the project will feature its mooring technology to cater for variations in water depth throughout the year. Image: Bui Power Authority via Twitter.

Singapore-based renewables developer and engineering company G8 Subsea has secured a deal to install a 65MW floating PV (FPV) plant at a dam in Ghana.

G8 said it has been awarded a letter of intent by Ghanaian utility Bui Power Authority to construct the FPV installation at the 404MW Bui Generating Station hydroelectric plant.

Occupying 350,000m2 of water space at the Black Volta River, the GPM-65 Solar-Hydro System will feature G8’s mooring and flotation technology to cater for variations in water depth throughout the year.

The system will have an advanced power management system with optional energy storage capacity to integrate solar power and hydropower generation, G8 said.

Expected to be commissioned by Q3 2023, the FPV project will be designed to ensure efficient load transfer between solar and hydropower, according to G8.

The Bui Generating Station already features a 5MW floating solar plant that was inaugurated in 2020.

G8 has more than 2.5GW of renewables and sub-sea transmission projects under development in Asia, including floating solar projects and offshore wind farms.

The company will use lithium-ion battery technology produced by 3DOM Singapore in its renewable energy projects in Asia, following an agreement announced in December.

africa, energy storage, floating solar, g8 subsea, ghana, hybrid, hydropower

