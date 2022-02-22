Singapore’s G8 to install 65MW floating solar project in Ghana

G8 said the project will feature its mooring technology to cater for variations in water depth throughout the year. Image: Bui Power Authority via Twitter.

Singapore-based renewables developer and engineering company G8 Subsea has secured a deal to install a 65MW floating PV (FPV) plant at a dam in Ghana.

G8 said it has been awarded a letter of intent by Ghanaian utility Bui Power Authority to construct the FPV installation at the 404MW Bui Generating Station hydroelectric plant.

Occupying 350,000m2 of water space at the Black Volta River, the GPM-65 Solar-Hydro System will feature G8’s mooring and flotation technology to cater for variations in water depth throughout the year.

The system will have an advanced power management system with optional energy storage capacity to integrate solar power and hydropower generation, G8 said.

Expected to be commissioned by Q3 2023, the FPV project will be designed to ensure efficient load transfer between solar and hydropower, according to G8.

The Bui Generating Station already features a 5MW floating solar plant that was inaugurated in 2020.

G8 has more than 2.5GW of renewables and sub-sea transmission projects under development in Asia, including floating solar projects and offshore wind farms.