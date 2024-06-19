SMA presents Sunny Central Flex for solar, battery storage and hydrogen electrolysers at Intersolar 2024

Inverter supplier SMA Solar Technology has launched its new Sunny Central FLEX platform solution for solar PV, battery energy storage and hydrogen electrolysers.
Presented today at Intersolar 2024, in Munich, Germany, the modular and flexible system makes it possible to make grid connections for solar PV plants, battery energy storage, fuel cells, and electrolysers. The platform solution’s grid-forming capabilities support both current and future energy demands, while a claimed ease of integration with DC-DC converters enables grid-forming for solar-plus-storage hybrid systems.
SMA Solar said the platform has been engineered to enhance the integration of renewable energy into the grid, with the capability to precisely control plant behaviour at the point of interconnection.
Moreover, the modular concept comes fully integrated with AC-DC and DC-DC converter which can be combined to meet various use cases such as solar PV, DC-coupled storage, AC-coupled storage or power-to-gas.
In order to boost the DC-AC and DC-DC converters, it uses silicon carbide in the central inverters.
Florian Bechtold, executive VP of large-scale energy & project solutions at SMA, said: “The new power plant solution once again embodies SMA’s commitment to developing pioneering solutions and driving innovation in the renewable energy sector. We are looking forward to the start of production of the platform solution in the new SMA GIGAWATT FACTORY from mid-2025 and to numerous visitors at the trade fair”.
SMA senior business development manager Aaron Philipp Gerdemann wrote about grid-forming technology with reference to real-world examples of battery storage projects SMA has supplied advanced inverters to for the most recent edition of our quarterly journal, PV Tech Power (Vol.39). Read an extract of that article on Energy-Storage.news or read the full journal, included with a PV Tech Premium subscription.