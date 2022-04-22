Solar Media
Solar Power Portal
Energy Storage News
Current
Events
PV-Tech 每日光伏新闻
Advertising
Contact
Subscribe
Group Licence
News
Premium
Manufacturing
Markets & Finance
Power Plants
Features
Editors’ Blog
Guest Blog
Product Reviews
Interviews
Featured Articles
Long Reads
Industry Updates
Market Research
Events & Webinars
Solar Media Events
Industry Events
Upcoming Webinars
On-Demand Webinars
SNEC 2021 Video Library
Publications
Photovoltaics International
PV Tech Power
Special Reports
Papers
Sponsored Papers
Market Watch
Cell Processing
PV Modules
Fab & Facilities
Materials
Thin Film
Plant Performance
Financial, Legal, Professional
News

SNEC 2022 postponed until December amidst Shanghai lockdown

By Liam Stoker
Companies, Markets & Finance, Policy

Latest

SNEC 2022 postponed until December amidst Shanghai lockdown

News

Earth Day Special: A greener PV

Featured Articles, Features

FERC proposes sweeping transmission reforms as it seeks to expand renewable access

News

Portugal floating solar auction shows value of hybridising renewables assets

Editors' Blog, Features

Daqo turns attention to expansions after cashing in on polysilicon sales to record ‘best-ever’ quarter

News

US$1bn green hydrogen and ammonia project planned in Portugal

News

India solar module prices up 38% since mid-2020 as demand outstrips supply

News

Maxeon, Canadian Solar settle patent infringement suit in Japan

News

PV manufacturers can secure quality, optimise processes and save costs using FabEagle MES solution by Kontron AIS

Features, Product Reviews

Tesla’s solar deployment falls 48% due to ‘import delays’ on components

News
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on linkedin
LinkedIn
Share on reddit
Reddit
Share on email
Email
SNEC 2022 has been postponed until December, with Shanghai remaining in lockdown presently. Image: PV Tech.

Solar industry trade show SNEC has postponed its 2022 edition until the end of this year as a result of COVID-19 lockdowns in Shanghai.

In a note to exhibitors and attendees sent earlier today, the SNEC organising committee confirmed that the event, initially scheduled to take place 24 – 26 May 2022, has been pushed back until 27 – 29 December 2022.

The event, hosted at Shanghai’s New International Expo Center, has been postponed amidst a new tightening of COVID-19 restrictions in Shanghai and other regions of China.

“We sincerely thank all exhibitors, professional visitors and partners for their attention, trust and support to SNEC exhibition. We apologise for the inconvenience caused by the postponement of the exhibition due to the epidemic,” the note reads.

Subscribe to PV Tech Premium to Access
china, covid-19, shanghai, shanghai covid, snec, snec 2022

Read Next

India solar module prices up 38% since mid-2020 as demand outstrips supply

April 21, 2022
PV module prices in India have increased by ~38% in the last 20 months, in part due to supply chain disruptions and rising solar demand, with prices not expected to fall until the end of next year.

Strong growth in Asia’s non-hydropower renewable sector will help meet rising power demands but coal still major player

April 12, 2022
Major capacity additions in Asia’s non-hydropower renewables sector will facilitate the region's ability to supply electricity amid rising power consumption needs, which look set to outpace all other regions as economies continue to expand after the easing of COVID-19 restrictions, according to a Fitch Solutions’ report.

COVID lockdowns in China exacerbating solar and energy storage shipping crisis

April 11, 2022
COVID-related lockdowns in China are causing port congestion and delays to shipments of clean energy materials, exacerbating an already tight supply chain situation.

Australia added 1.2GW of large-scale solar in 2021 but renewables investment slows, report finds

April 6, 2022
Large-scale solar deployment in Australia jumped 38% year-on-year in 2021 as its three largest PV plants were commissioned, but financial commitments for new renewables projects in the country fell, according to a new report.

Tongwei investing US$1.9bn in 32GW of new solar cell capacity

April 4, 2022
Major polysilicon and merchant cell producer Tongwei Group is to invest in an additional 32GW of solar cell capacity through a RMB12 billion (US$1.9 billion) investment in partnership with the government of Meishan City, in Sichuan Province, China.

SMA Solar’s 2021 inverter sales fall due to chip shortage

March 31, 2022
SMA Solar Technology’s sales for 2021 came in below prior expectations for the year as the inverter supplier was impacted by a shortage of electronic chips – a headwind it expects to persist in the coming months.

Subscribe to Newsletter

Most Read

Nextracker opens manufacturing line in Texas to counter supply chain disruptions

News

India solar module prices up 38% since mid-2020 as demand outstrips supply

News

Amazon bolsters solar tally in new 3.5GW renewables investment

News

Tesla’s solar deployment falls 48% due to ‘import delays’ on components

News

Understanding the impact of Europe’s energy crisis on PPAs and merchant trading

News

Puerto Rico issues RFP for 500MW of renewables, 250MW of storage

News

Upcoming Events

PV CellTech

Solar Media Events
April 25, 2022
Berlin, Germany

Identifying & qualifying new PV module suppliers for the U.S. market in 2023

Upcoming Webinars
May 4, 2022
10am PDT (6pm BST)

Green Hydrogen Summit

Solar Media Events
May 17, 2022
Lisbon, Portugal

New PV technologies, new data needs: How MES software trends can optimise PV manufacturing

Upcoming Webinars
May 17, 2022
4:00 PM (CEST) | About 30 minutes

PV ModuleTech U.S. Special Edition

Solar Media Events
June 14, 2022
Napa Valley, USA
About
Meet the Team
Advertising
Contact
Terms of Use
Terms of Sale
Privacy Policy
© Solar Media Limited 2021