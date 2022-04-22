SNEC 2022 postponed until December amidst Shanghai lockdown

SNEC 2022 has been postponed until December, with Shanghai remaining in lockdown presently. Image: PV Tech.

Solar industry trade show SNEC has postponed its 2022 edition until the end of this year as a result of COVID-19 lockdowns in Shanghai.

In a note to exhibitors and attendees sent earlier today, the SNEC organising committee confirmed that the event, initially scheduled to take place 24 – 26 May 2022, has been pushed back until 27 – 29 December 2022.

The event, hosted at Shanghai’s New International Expo Center, has been postponed amidst a new tightening of COVID-19 restrictions in Shanghai and other regions of China.

“We sincerely thank all exhibitors, professional visitors and partners for their attention, trust and support to SNEC exhibition. We apologise for the inconvenience caused by the postponement of the exhibition due to the epidemic,” the note reads.