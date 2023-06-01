SNEC 2023: DAS Solar builds on early-mover advantage in N-Type technology

N-Type ‘pioneer’ DAS Solar’s booth at SNEC 2023, Shanghai. Image: Solar Media.

Founded in 2018, DAS Solar is set to reach annual manufacturing capacity of 30GW for high efficiency cells, with an equal production capacity for PV modules during this year, for export to its sales channels in 60 countries and regions worldwide.

DAS Solar chairman and president Yong Liu speaks with PV Tech’s David Evans about the company’s strategy towards technological innovation and maintaining and growing market share.

Yong Liu also introduces products from the N-type technology specialist, including bifacial dual-glass modules and lightweight high density shingle modules. The company has 14 manufacturing bases and Yong Liu says that DAS Solar’s decentralised manufacturing strategy is central to meeting customer demand and expectations.

In an increasingly competitive industry, DAS Solar’s early leader status in N-type technology and continuous improvements will be among its key differentiators, together with the backing of big-name investors and the extension of its offerings beyond cells and modules into “comprehensive system solutions” for different applications such as offshore and urban PV.