SNEC 2023: DMEGC set to deliver ‘more than 11GW of solar PV products’ in 2023

DMEGC: another busy booth at the world’s busiest solar trade show, SNEC 2023. Image: Solar Media.

DMEGC’s Leon Lu speaks with PV Tech’s David Evans, as our series of exclusive video interviews from SNEC 2023 continues.

This year at SNEC, DMEGC promoted products in its N-type tunnel oxide passivated contact (TOPCon) range for the global market. That includes four categories of module: monofacial, glass-glass bifacial, full black, and modules specially designed for solar homes.

The rise of the global solar PV industry is marked by continuous market demand growth in 2023, Lu says, and with all of the big players responding to that demand, competition is, and will continue to be, “severe”. Leon Lu is DMEGC’s general manager for its overseas business group, and explains that over 90% of the company’s delivery of modules currently is into markets outside of China.