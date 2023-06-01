SNEC 2023: LONGi says LCOE, diverse range of products are key to delivering customer value

LONGi presentation at SNEC 2023 draws a crowd. Image: Solar Media

We continue our coverage from SNEC 2023 in Shanghai and our series of exclusive interviews with industry-leading players.

LONGi vice president Dennis She speaks here with PV Tech director David Evans, focusing on why innovation should be based around delivering maximum value to customers.

The company aims to demonstrate its commitment to innovation by bringing a world record-breaking tandem solar cell based on combining heterojunction technology (HJT) with perovskite superposited onto commercial CZ silicon wafers, achieving 31.8% conversion efficiency.

In addition to upstream innovation, LONGi presents a new digital platform for end-to-end lifecycle management of utility-scale solar projects.

LONGi VP Dennis She also explains that although there is great interest in the PV industry moving towards N-type, the emphasis should always be on delivering customer value, rather than considering technology for its own sake.