Subscribe To Premium
Premium Subscription
News

SERIS claims record 26.4% efficiency with perovskite-organic tandem solar cell

By Ben Willis
Manufacturing, Cell Processing, Thin-Film
Asia & Oceania

Latest

SERIS claims record 26.4% efficiency with perovskite-organic tandem solar cell

News

Global floating PV potential in inland reservoirs: a comparison of different technologies

Features, Guest Blog, Long Reads

Western Europe solar irradiance increased by 50% in Spring – Solargis

News

ACEN, UPC to build 540MW renewable projects in India

News

Nextracker to ship trackers to 550MW Greek PV project by PPC

News

JA Solar, JUWI sign 220MW PV module agreement in South Africa

News

Adapture, Meta sign EAPAs for 360MW Texas solar portfolio

News

Halocell Energy launches ‘Australian-made’ perovskite PV module for low-light conditions

News

JinkoSolar plans 133MW solar-plus-storage site in New South Wales, Australia

News

Emmvee inks US$174 million module supply agreement with KPI Green Energy

News
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Reddit
Email
SERIS’ record-breaking perovskite-organic tandem solar cell uses a newly designed narrow-bandgap bottom layer to enhance photon harvesting. Image: SERIS/NUS

Researchers at the Solar Energy Research Institute of Singapore (SERIS) have claimed a record 26.4% conversion efficiency in a perovskite-organic tandem solar cell.

The demonstration device incorporates a newly designed narrow-bandgap organic absorber layer underneath a wide-bandgap perovskite top cell.

This article requires Premium SubscriptionBasic (FREE) Subscription

Unlock unlimited access for 12 whole months of distinctive global analysis

Photovoltaics International is now included.

  • Regular insight and analysis of the industry’s biggest developments
  • In-depth interviews with the industry’s leading figures
  • Unlimited digital access to the PV Tech Power journal catalogue
  • Unlimited digital access to the Photovoltaics International journal catalogue
  • Access to more than 1,000 technical papers
  • Discounts on Solar Media’s portfolio of events, in-person and virtual
View all benefits & pricing

Or continue reading this article for free

The record was achieved under the leadership of assistant professor Hou Yi, who leads the Perovskite-based Multijunction Solar Cells Group at SERIS, part of the National University of Singapore.

The researchers said the design’s key innovation was in its near-infrared (NIR) photon harvesting capabilities, which have been a weakness in thin-film tandem cells.

With widely tunable bandgaps, perovskite and organic semiconductors in tandem offer theoretically high conversion efficiencies. “Thanks to their lightweight and flexible form factor, perovskite-organic tandem solar cells are ideally suited to power applications that are run directly on devices such as drones, wearable electronics, smart fabrics and other AI-enabled devices,” said Hou.

However, an absence hitherto of efficient NIR thin-film absorbers, which help capture sunlight more efficiently and thus boost the overall efficiency of the cell, has meant perovskite-organic concepts have lagged behind other tandem approaches.

To address this, the researchers developed a new absorber layer featuring an asymmetric organic acceptor with an extended conjugation structure, enabling absorption deep into the NIR region while maintaining a sufficient driving force for efficient charge separation and promoting ordered molecular packing. According to the SERIS team, analyses with ultrafast spectroscopy and device physics have confirmed that this design achieves high free charge carrier collection with minimal energy loss.

The research team was led by assistant professor Hou Yi, left. Image: SERIS/NUS

The researchers stacked the organic subcell underneath a high-efficiency perovskite top cell, interfacing the two layers with a transparent conducting oxide-based interconnector.

The tandem cell achieved a power conversion efficiency of 27.5% on 0.05cm2 samples and 26.7% on 1cm2 devices. SERIS said the 26.4% result over a 1cm2 active area had been independently certified, without naming the certification body, and marked the highest certified performance to date among perovskite-organic, perovskite-CIGS and single-junction perovskite cells at comparable size.

“With efficiencies poised to exceed 30%, these flexible films are ideal for roll-to-roll production and seamless integration onto curved or fabric substrates — think self-powered health patches that harvest sunlight to run onboard sensors, or smart textiles that monitor biometrics without the need for bulky batteries,” said Hou.

The scientists said the next phase of their research would focus on enhancing real-world operational stability and advancing towards pilot-line manufacturing. Stability has thus far been a key barrier to the widespread commercialisation of perovskite-based PV technologies.

The results of the trial have been published in the journal, Nature.

organic solar cell, perovskite, seris, tandem, thin film

Read Next

Image: Carrie Xiao for PV Tech.
Premium

​​SNEC 2025 takeaways: 800W+ modules, N-type diversification, perovskite tandem gains momentum​

June 13, 2025
SNEC 2025 takeaways: TOPCon modules set benchmark power at 650W, a wave of BC modules and perovskite tandem cells gains momentum.
Image taken at "Trinasolar" in Changzhou, Chinain January 2016.

Trinasolar reaches 30.6% perovskite-silicon tandem module efficiency

June 11, 2025
Chinese solar manufacturer Trinasolar has achieved a 30.6% large-area perovskite-silicon tandem module efficiency.
Perovskite-silicon research from Fraunhofer ISE.

Fraunhofer ISE and KAUST develop ‘hybrid’ method for perovskite-silicon cell production

June 2, 2025
A new manufacturing method has produced tandem perovskite-silicon tandem solar cells with a conversion efficiency of 27.8%.
qcells-tandem-solar-cell

Qcells heralds ‘breakthrough’ in tandem module durability

May 15, 2025
Qcells claims its perovskite/silicon tandem technology has moved a step closer to commercialisation after passing several reliability tests.
Perovskite cell testing. Image: KAUST

Saudi researchers find synthetic molecule to boost efficiency and longevity of perovskite solar cells

May 2, 2025
A study from researchers at the King Abdullah University of Science and Technology (KAUST) in Saudi Arabia has shown that a synthetic molecule in the design of a perovskite solar cell can boost its energy efficiency and longevity.
Image: University of Queensland.

University of Queensland claims world-record efficiency for THP solar cell

April 22, 2025
Australia’s University of Queensland has claimed a new world-record efficiency for a tin halide perovskite solar cell, certified at 16.65%.

Subscribe to Newsletter

Most Read

LONGi to build 1.4GW BC solar module factory with Indonesia’s Pertamina

News

Emmvee inks US$174 million module supply agreement with KPI Green Energy

News

Solar and wind set new generation record in Australia’s NEM

News

GameChange Solar to ship 715MW trackers to ‘challenging environments’ across LATAM

News

Halocell Energy launches ‘Australian-made’ perovskite PV module for low-light conditions

News

First Solar sells US$311.8 million in 45X manufacturing tax credits

News

Upcoming Events

Transmission planning 101 for project developers

Upcoming Webinars
June 30, 2025
10am PST / 6pm BST

UK Solar Summit 2025

Solar Media Events
July 1, 2025
London, UK

Green Hydrogen Summit UK

Solar Media Events
July 1, 2025
London, UK

ASIA Sustainable Energy Week 2025 (ASEW)

Media Partners, Solar Media Events
July 2, 2025
Bangkok, Thailand

Intersolar Mexico

Media Partners, Solar Media Events
September 2, 2025
Mexico City, Mexico
PV Tech is part of the Informa Markets Division of Informa PLC
This site is operated by a business or businesses owned by Informa PLC and all copyright resides with them. Informa PLC's registered office is 5 Howick Place, London SW1P 1WG. Registered in England and Wales. Number 8860726.
Copyright © 2025. All rights reserved. Informa Markets, a trading division of Informa PLC.