SNEC 2023: Runergy ‘looks forward to taking N-Type tech to US and Europe’

Traditional musicians contribute to the unique and special atmosphere at SNEC. Image: Runergy.

Global VP of sales Ellen Wang at solar PV cell manufacturer Runergy speaks with PV Tech’s David Evans at the recent SNEC 2023 trade show.

Our series of exclusive video content from the world’s biggest solar trade event continues, and hear we not just about Runergy’s technologies, products and strategy, but also the company’s views on how the markets, overseas as well as in China, are developing.

While a relative newcomer to the industry, founded in 2013, Runergy is nonetheless one of the early leaders in the mass production of N-type modules. As Ellen Wang explains, the company brought its newest innovative N-type products to SNEC 2023, and is now focused on taking the tech into the US and European markets.