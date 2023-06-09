Subscribe
SNEC 2023: Solar N Plus on latest TOPCon innovations

By PV Tech
Solar N Plus has 4GW annual PERC cell and module production capacity, with an additional 10GW capacity for silicon wafers and high-efficiency N-type TOPCon cells and modules coming online this year. Image: Solar N Plus

Ashley Wang of N-type specialist Solar N Plus talks to PV Tech director David Evans at this year’s SNEC in Shanghai, China.

Our series of exclusive video interviews from solar PV’s biggest business event continues, with international sales and marketing general manager Ashley Wang from Solar N Plus talking about products including its flagship tunnel oxide passivated contact (TOPCon) cells.

Achieving higher efficiencies at mass production stage results in lower levelised cost of electricity (LCOE). Wang discusses how this and some of the company’s other technological advances in TOPCon have been achieved.

Solar N Plus has a major focus on N-type TOPCon technologies, but its R&D teams work on a broad range of technologies, showcasing its latest “R&D achievements” in PV cell, module and energy storage at SNEC 2023, Wang tells us.

Meetings and discussions at Solar N Plus’ booth, SNEC 2023, Shanghai. Image: Solar N Plus.
