SNEC 2023: Trina Solar on innovative advances in PV module technology

Trina Solar Vertex N-type PV modules at the show. Image: Trina Solar

Trina Solar associate VP of technology Yifeng Chen speaks with PV Tech’s David Evans at SNEC 2023.

One of the industry’s best known manufacturers, by the end of Q1 2023, Trina Solar’s cumulative PV module shipments had exceeded 140GW worldwide. The company now also focuses on PV systems and smart energy solutions across a range of applications and technologies.

Yifeng Chen introduces Trina Solar’s latest innovative products from the exhibition floor, including its N-type “star products”, as well as the different technology trends shaping the global market, which can vary from region to region.

Chen also offers some fascinating insights into how tunnel oxide passivated contact (TOPCon) technologies are already advancing through higher and higher efficiencies, explained how this can be seen through the innovations in Trina Solar’s i-TOPCon range.