Solar Media
Solar Power Portal
Energy Storage News
Current
Events
PV-Tech 每日光伏新闻
Advertising
Contact
Subscribe
Group Licence
News
Premium
Manufacturing
Markets & Finance
Power Plants
Features
Editors’ Blog
Guest Blog
Product Reviews
Interviews
Featured Articles
Long Reads
Industry Updates
Market Research
Events & Webinars
Solar Media Events
Industry Events
Upcoming Webinars
On-Demand Webinars
SNEC 2021 Video Library
Publications
Photovoltaics International
PV Tech Power
Special Reports
Papers
Sponsored Papers
Market Watch
Cell Processing
PV Modules
Fab & Facilities
Materials
Thin Film
Plant Performance
Financial, Legal, Professional
News

Solar could provide 40% of US power by 2035, but only if installations quadruple this decade

By Liam Stoker
Companies, Financial & Legal, Markets & Finance
Americas

Latest

Solar could provide 40% of US power by 2035, but only if installations quadruple this decade

News

iSun strengthens residential solar position with SunCommon deal

News

R.Power enters Romanian solar market in 100MW partnership

News

SMA cuts sales guidance due to supply chain challenges, project pushbacks

News

UK government eyeing changes to its planning regime for 50MW+ solar sites

News

Chile’s power auction to support 2GW of renewables and storage projects

News

Amazon signs first renewable energy purchase agreement in Japan

News

US-ROUND UP: Canadian Solar signs long term O&M contracts, EDF Renewables invests in solar-plus-storage projects

News

ANALYSIS: 20-fold growth and 12.4TW by 2050 forecast, but solar PV could still do more

Editors' Blog, Features

Electricity prices reach record highs across Europe

News
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on linkedin
LinkedIn
Share on reddit
Reddit
Share on email
Email
US President Joe Biden visiting a solar farm on the campaign trail in 2020. Image: Joe Biden for President.

Solar PV could provide up to 40% of the US’ total power demand by 2035, but only if annual installations quadruple by the middle of the decade.

The US Department of Energy (DOE) has made the conclusion within a new study, published today, which details how solar PV could become the nation’s largest source of electricity by 2035, with the solar sector employing as many as 1.5 million people.

The Solar Futures Study, prepared for the DOE by its National Renewable Energy Laboratory (NREL), calls for a significant, yet equitable upscaling of solar PV and other renewable power installations in the US over the course of the coming decade.

It states that solar’s contribution to national power demand could rise from today’s 3% to 40% by 2035, with total solar generation capacity skyrocketing to as much as 3TW by 2050 due to further electrification of transport, heating and other heavy industries.

However to achieve that target annual installs must grow to an average of 30GW between now and 2025, before doubling to an average of 60GW per year between 2025 and 2030. Last year the US notched a new record for solar installations of 15GWac.

In total, solar PV would need to have a total installed capacity of nearly 1TW by 2035 to establish a renewables-dominant grid in the US.

The study is likely to draw into stark focus recent regulatory moves in the US which have threatened to disrupt the supply of solar PV modules into the country from Chinese manufacturers. A Withhold Release Order (WRO) on silicon products produced by leading polysilicon provider Hoshine Silicon Industry is now said to be being enforced in earnest, while last week the World Trade Organisation dismissed a challenge to import tariffs placed on solar cells and modules from China.

Meanwhile petitions filed with the Department of Commerce in July by a coalition of unnamed US-based solar manufacturers seeking to extend anti-dumping and countervailing duties to Southeast Asia-based subsidiaries of some of the solar industry’s largest module makers could disrupt supply further.

Developers and EPCs in the US have signalled to PV Tech their concern over industry supply chains as a result of policy decisions.

But the study itself highlights the need for supportive decarbonisation policies, along with advanced technologies, to further reduce the cost of solar PV. Grid reinforcements will also be necessary to increase solar’s proliferation across the US, with the DOE’s study indicating that storage deployment will soar from 30GW today to nearly 400GW in 2035 and 1.7TW by 2050.

US Energy Secretary Jenniger Granholm said the study establishes solar as the US’ cheapest and fastest-growing source of clean energy, capable of powering all of the country’s homes by 2035.

“Achieving this bright future requires a massive and equitable deployment of renewable energy and strong decarbonization polices –  exactly what is laid out in the bipartisan Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act and President Biden’s Build Back Better agenda,” she said.

More to follow…

Subscribe to PV Tech Premium to Access

Solar & Storage Finance USA Virtual Summit

6 October 2021
The future is bright for a new era of US solar and storage, and the 8th annual Solar & Storage Finance Summit will provide opportunities to discuss solutions to the industry’s challenges and provide a networking platform designed to bring together the top minds in the industry to do business. With a mix of high-level, informative presentations and panels, a stellar cast of speakers and audience members with deal-making capacity, the 2021 edition of the event will be a sell-out success.
department of energy, doe, jennifer granholm, joe biden, nrel, ssfusa, us solar, utility-scale solar

Read Next

PV Tech Premium

Beyond the ‘Big Three’: The US states witnessing solar booms

September 3, 2021
For years California, Texas and Florida have dominated the US solar market, but backed by the investment tax credit, strong state-specific renewables standards and falling costs, new states are coming to the fore. Molly Lempriere takes a look at what is driving them, and the hurdles they face if they are to challenge the ‘Big Three’.

Silfab Solar doubles US module capacity to 800MW with new facility

September 1, 2021
North American Solar manufacturer Silfab Solar has started to ship products from its new manufacturing facility in Burlington, Washington, doubling its previous production capacity to roughly 800MW per year

Amp Energy strikes land deal for Australian solar-storage site

August 31, 2021
Renewables developer Amp Energy has signed a land deal with an aboriginal community group in Australia, allowing the development of a utility-scale solar-storage project.

Uzbekistan inaugurates country’s first utility-scale solar project ahead of PV rush

August 30, 2021
Uzbekistan has inaugurated the country’s first utility-scale solar project, a 100MW site developed by Masdar.

SB Energy and Mitsui unit sign PPA for 418MWp Texas project

August 30, 2021
SoftBank-owned SB Energy has signed a long-term power purchase agreement (PPA) with Mitsui and Co. Energy Marketing and Services (MEMS) to deliver energy from its 418MWp Juno solar project in Borden County, Texas.

US renewables sector hails House approval of US$3.5tn budget bill

August 25, 2021
The US renewables sector has welcomed the House of Representatives’ approval of a budget resolution that provides the framework for a US$3.5 trillion spending package.

Subscribe to Newsletter

Most Read

Future industrial solar PV technologies: Champion cell announcements versus industrial reality

Features, Guest Blog

Adani closes oversubscribed bond offer as it puts 25GW renewables target in its crosshairs

News

Yingli Solar begins ramp of new 5GW module facility

News

US-ROUND UP: Canadian Solar signs long term O&M contracts, EDF Renewables invests in solar-plus-storage projects

News

Amazon signs first renewable energy purchase agreement in Japan

News

ANALYSIS: 20-fold growth and 12.4TW by 2050 forecast, but solar PV could still do more

Editors' Blog, Features

Upcoming Events

Understanding the prospects for n-type cell and module production in 2021

Upcoming Webinars
September 15, 2021
4pm BST

Solar & Storage Finance USA Virtual Summit

Solar Media Events
October 6, 2021

EV World Congress

Solar Media Events
October 19, 2021
BRISTOL, UK

An inverter’s role in delivering high availability and low LCOE for a new era of utility-scale solar

Upcoming Webinars
October 20, 2021
3pm (CET)

PV ModuleTech

Solar Media Events
November 16, 2021
About
Meet the Team
Advertising
Contact
Terms of Use
Terms of Sale
Privacy Policy
© Solar Media Limited 2021