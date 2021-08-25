Solar Media
Solar Power Portal
Energy Storage News
Current
Events
PV-Tech 每日光伏新闻
Advertising
Contact
Subscribe
Group Licence
News
Premium
Manufacturing
Markets & Finance
Power Plants
Features
Editors’ Blog
Guest Blog
Product Reviews
Interviews
Featured Articles
Long Reads
Industry Updates
Market Research
Events & Webinars
Solar Media Events
Industry Events
Upcoming Webinars
On-Demand Webinars
SNEC 2021 Video Library
Publications
Photovoltaics International
PV Tech Power
Special Reports
Papers
Sponsored Papers
Market Watch
Cell Processing
PV Modules
Fab & Facilities
Materials
Thin Film
Plant Performance
Financial, Legal, Professional
News

Solar curtailment in California on the rise, EIA says

By Jules Scully
Grids, Markets & Finance, Policy, Power Plants, Projects, Storage
Americas

Latest

Solar curtailment in California on the rise, EIA says

News

US renewables sector hails House approval of US$3.5tn budget bill

News

AEMO developing simulation tool to facilitate grid connections for renewable energy

News

DNV bolsters energy consulting business with Antuko acquisition, NV5 acquires Sage Energy Consulting

News

South Africa receives 63 solar bids in latest renewables procurement round

News

ReNew Power completes business combination and starts trading on the NASDAQ

News

Elgin Energy secures financing for 1.36GWp portfolio in Ireland and UK

News

Acme to set up 3.5GW green hydrogen facility in Oman in US$3.5bn deal

News

Will Modbus TCP be the dominant communication standard for C&I solar inverter environments going forward?

Features, Guest Blog

CdTe breakthrough could lead to more efficient solar cells, UK researchers say

News
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on linkedin
LinkedIn
Share on reddit
Reddit
Share on email
Email
California’s ISO plans to add an additional 1.6GW of utility-scale solar and 400MW of onshore wind capacity this year. Image: Sempra Energy.

Renewable capacity additions in California mean the curtailment of solar generation in the state is increasing, according to the US Energy Information Administration (EIA)

The California Independent System Operator (CAISO) region, the part of the grid that covers most of the state, curtailed 1.5 million MWh of utility-scale solar last year, or 5% of its total utility-scale solar production, the EIA said. In 2020, solar curtailments accounted for 94% of the total energy curtailed in CAISO.

Curtailment tends to be higher during spring when solar output is high and electricity demand drops due to moderate temperatures decreasing demand for heating and air conditioning. For example, in the early afternoon hours of March 2021, CAISO curtailed an average of 15% of its utility-scale PV output.

The EIA said spikes in solar curtailments have followed an increase in new renewables additions. California continued to be the leading US state for solar deployment last year, installing an additional 3.9GW, according to the Solar Energy Industries Association (SEIA) and analysts Wood Mackenzie.

Meanwhile, PV systems sited at households or businesses are further decreasing the need for CAISO-operated generation, leading to more solar curtailments. This could be further impacted by proposed rules that would require new commercial buildings in the state be equipped with solar and battery storage.

To help meet California’s target of 50% renewables generation by 2025, CAISO plans to add an additional 1.6GW of utility-scale solar and 400MW of onshore wind capacity this year, according to the EIA.

Among the solutions that CAISO is exploring to limit curtailment is an increase in deployment of battery storage systems, which can be charged at times when excess solar generation may be curtailed. This year, CAISO is expecting to add 2.5GW of battery storage capacity.

The EIA said hydrogen-based energy storage could also help reduce solar curtailments, with surplus renewable electricity stored for later use.

Another option is CAISO’s Energy Imbalance Market, a real-time market that allows participants outside of the system operator’s region to buy and sell energy to balance demand and supply. In 2020, 16% of total possible curtailments were avoided by trade within the EIM.

Among the other solutions considered by CAISO is increasing demand response, which would adjust consumer demand when warranted, and encouraging time-of-use rates to better match consumer prices with real-time energy prices.

The curtailment insight from EIA follows the recent publication of research that suggests falling solar wholesale prices in California mean subsidies could be needed to sustain the cost-effective deployment of PV in the next 30 years. The report from research centre the Breakthrough Institute found that falling daytime prices reduce the incentive for installing additional solar, while increased daytime curtailment reduces the benefits of currently installed solar generation.

Subscribe to PV Tech Premium to Access
caiso, california, curtailment, eia, energy information administration, energy storage

Read Next

Capital Dynamics spins out US clean infrastructure arm to create multi-gigawatt solar and storage platform

August 18, 2021
Major US renewables investor Capital Dynamics has spun off its US clean energy infrastructure arm and merged it with its former asset management affiliate to create Arevon Energy, a new multi-gigawatt solar and energy storage platform.

US residential solar prices fall by largest amount since 2017

August 17, 2021
US residential solar prices have continued to fall over the last year, dropping by the largest amount in four years.

California agency backs solar and storage mandate for new commercial buildings

August 16, 2021
The California Energy Commission has approved rules that would require new buildings, including multifamily housing and commercial structures, to be equipped with solar and battery storage.

How solar-backed virtual power plants can displace peaker plants

August 13, 2021
Sean Rai-Roche interviews the CSO of a virtual power plant in California to explore how the company is helping to reduce the need for peaker plants by moderating peak hours electricity demand

LS Power launches energy storage and renewable energy company Rev Renewables

August 11, 2021
US development and investment company LS Power has today announced the creation of Rev Renewable LLC, a new company focused on the development, acquisition and operation of energy storage and renewable projects

Sunnova eyes energy services investments as solar enters ‘new phase’ of maturation

July 29, 2021
US residential solar installer Sunnova said it was investing in its end-to-end solar services to cater for customers demanding more from their rooftop installations.

Subscribe to Newsletter

Most Read

Global module capacity to boom in 2021 while Chinese polysilicon expansions to sidestep Xinjiang

News

DNV bolsters energy consulting business with Antuko acquisition, NV5 acquires Sage Energy Consulting

News

Elgin Energy secures financing for 1.36GWp portfolio in Ireland and UK

News

South Africa receives 63 solar bids in latest renewables procurement round

News

Will Modbus TCP be the dominant communication standard for C&I solar inverter environments going forward?

Features, Guest Blog

CdTe breakthrough could lead to more efficient solar cells, UK researchers say

News

Upcoming Events

PV CellTech

Solar Media Events
August 25, 2021

How JA Solar’s premium modules benefit Europe’s residential, commercial and utility PV segments

Upcoming Webinars
August 26, 2021
10am (CEST)

The importance of product reliability and system value of a 600W+ module in achieving the lowest LCOE

Upcoming Webinars
September 2, 2021
7am (PT) | 4pm (CEST)

Solar & Storage Finance USA Virtual Summit

Solar Media Events
October 6, 2021

EV World Congress

Solar Media Events
October 19, 2021
BRISTOL, UK
About
Meet the Team
Advertising
Contact
Terms of Use
Terms of Sale
Privacy Policy
© Solar Media Limited 2021