‘Concerning’ decline in California solar prices reducing incentive for new installs – report

By Jules Scully
US Senate passes bill to ban all products originating from Xinjiang

News

New York adds 3GW of solar, bringing total pipeline to 95% of 2025 target

News

‘A step in the right direction’: EU plans to increase 2030 renewables target to 40%

News

AMLO casts a shadow over Mexico’s solar prospects

Featured Articles, Features

Lawsuit filed against Alabama regulators over solar fees that ‘violate federal law’

News

Maxeon expands AC range with Performance 3 AC module launch

News

NTPC to build 4.75GW solar project in Gujarat, claimed to be India’s largest

News

C&I solar and storage installer Altus Power to go public through US$1.58bn SPAC deal

News

Enel Green Power bolsters US solar position with 3.2GW portfolio purchase

A community microgrid in Borrego Springs, California. Image: Sempra Energy.

Falling solar wholesale prices in California mean subsidies will likely be needed to sustain the cost-effective deployment of PV in the state over the next three decades, according to a new report from research centre the Breakthrough Institute.

While California is a world leader in solar, with around 20% of its electricity coming from the technology, the fact that PV generation is concentrated in a relatively short period of the day means it is susceptible to value deflation.

As more solar is installed, the average wholesale price of electricity decreases during mid-day hours. This reduces the value of both new and existing solar compared to other electricity sources that have a different generation profile.

The research found that falling daytime prices reduce the incentive for installing additional solar, while increased daytime curtailment reduces the benefits of currently installed solar generation.

Analysing six years of hourly generation and price data from the California Independent System Operator (CAISO), the Breakthrough Institute found that the value of solar has fallen by around 37% since 2014 relative to other sources of electricity. Value deflation is especially pronounced – at around 50% – during spring months when negative daytime electricity prices and high levels of solar curtailment are increasingly common.

According to the study, the wholesale cost of utility-scale PV in California last year was approximately US$27/MWh sold, marginally above the price paid to solar producers of US$26/MWh in power purchase agreements (PPAs). However, the actual levelised cost of energy (LCOE) generation from solar was around US$45, which is about 40% higher than the PPA costs due to the combination of a federal investment tax credit, state-level incentives and indirect investor subsidies. Based on the difference between PPA and LCOA costs, California solar is currently subsidised by around US$900 million per year.

With the state mandated to receive all its power from renewables by 2045, which could see the installation of an additional 70GW of utility-scale PV, the research suggested subsidies in the form of current tax incentives or future technologically neutral mechanisms like carbon pricing or a clean energy standard will be needed to sustain deployment.

The report noted that “though the rates of value deflation are concerning”, the effects “can be mitigated” by the falling costs of solar and the deployment of complementary technologies such as grid-scale energy storage, long-distance HVDC transmission and load shifting through efficiency and demand response. Meanwhile, the use of clean firm generation could also help reduce costs of solar, reducing the PV capacity required to meet demand year-round.

The Breakthrough Institute said value deflation will likely prove more problematic in a first mover like California than in later solar adopters, given the already high levels of solar penetration in the state and its ambitious deployment targets.

California PUC approves 11.5GW clean energy procurement but less enthusiastic on rooftop solar

June 25, 2021
California Public Utilities Commission has approved a 11.5GW procurement of electricity capacity from greenhouse gas-free sources, while also approving a resolution that campaigners said will have severe negative impacts on the state’s residential solar and solar-plus-storage growth.

US ROUND-UP: Amber Infrastructure launches renewables development firm, PPA for 155MWac Colorado project

May 31, 2021
A round-up of the latest news from the US solar market, as Amber Infrastructure Group forms a Michigan-focused renewables development firm and Guzman Energy partners with Primergy Solar on a new Colorado PV project.

Extreme heat may cause energy shortfalls in California this summer as solar output falls – NERC

May 17, 2021
California could be at risk of energy shortfalls this summer because of above-normal temperatures impacting solar output, the North American Electric Reliability Corporation (NERC) has warned.

Swell Energy readies solar-plus-storage VPP offer for SCE customers ahead of wildfire season

May 11, 2021
Solar-plus-storage is on offer from Swell Energy to Southern California Edison (SCE) customers enrolling in its two virtual power plant (VPP) programs, which are set to boost local resilience.

Texas catching up with California’s utility-scale solar capacity

April 22, 2021
One-third of utility-scale solar set to come online in the US in the next two years will be in Texas, as the state catches up with California, according to new figures from the country’s Energy Information Administration (EIA).

CleanCapital secures US$300 million funding to grow distributed solar portfolio

April 20, 2021
Small-scale solar specialist CleanCapital has secured a US$300 million investment from Manulife Investment Management to help grow its asset portfolio.

