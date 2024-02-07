Subscribe To Premium
Premium Subscription
News

“Significant increase in capital needs” for solar development in Portugal

By Simon Yuen
Markets & Finance, Financial & Legal, Power Plants, Projects

Latest

Summit Ridge Energy, Castillo Engineering partner in 82MW US community solar portfolio

News

Connecticut Green Bank more than doubles funding for commercial-scale solar projects to US$110 million

News

Solar and wind accounted for 27% of EU electricity in 2023

News

EU plans 90% cut to greenhouse gas emissions by 2040

News

The nuts and bolts of PV resilience

Features, Featured Articles, Long Reads

Enphase reports revenue of US$302.5 million in Q4 2023, down from US$551.1 million in Q3

News

“Significant increase in capital needs” for solar development in Portugal

News

Itochu subsidiary sells 333MW of PV to developer Adapture in US MISO territory

News

Sonnedix inks €260 million agreement for Italian solar projects

News

Recurrent Energy secures US$160 million financing for 127MW PV plant in Louisiana

News
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Reddit
Email
Panellists discuss the challenges and opportunities in Portugal at SFIEU.
Market trends and challenges in the Portuguese market are discussed at the Solar Finance & Investment Europe conference. Image: PV Tech

Portugal has some of the most ambitious renewable targets in Europe, as the country looks to install 20.4GW of solar PV capacity by 2030

In a recent piece, PV Tech reported that 61% of electricity consumption was supplied by renewables last year in Portugal, the highest ever recorded in the national system, according to the country’s grid operator Redes Energéticas Nacionais (REN). REN said renewables production in 2023 reached 31.2TWh. Wind energy supplied 25% of the consumption in Portugal, followed by hydropower (23%), solar PV (7%), and biomass (6%).

This article requires Premium SubscriptionBasic (FREE) Subscription

Unlock unlimited access for 12 whole months of distinctive global analysis

Photovoltaics International is now included.

  • Regular insight and analysis of the industry’s biggest developments
  • In-depth interviews with the industry’s leading figures
  • Unlimited digital access to the PV Tech Power journal catalogue
  • Unlimited digital access to the Photovoltaics International journal catalogue
  • Access to more than 1,000 technical papers
  • Discounts on Solar Media’s portfolio of events, in-person and virtual
View all benefits & pricing

Or continue reading this article for free

At the Solar Finance & Investment Europe conference in London last week, four speakers discussed market trends and challenges in the Portuguese market and what solar developers can expect in 2024 and beyond. Alfonso Zuloaga, senior corporate banker, energy at Intesa Sanpaolo, named three trends in 2023. 

“First, there is a significant increase in capital needs from companies as they need to fulfil government plans of net zero emissions. Second, the interest rates reduce the leverage available for different projects. And third, many companies looked for partnerships to fulfil those [government] targets,” Zuloaga said. 

Sonia De Sales-Lisboa, investment manager of Octopus Energy Generation, added to the role of government, discussing permitting issues.

“So we see the development process is very delayed. We see that there are no original resources in the authorities to be able to permit on time. We are also suffering from the lack of guidance and clarity from the government,” she said. 

Moreover, municipalities were reluctant to issue the permits due to residents’ objections to such development in their neighbourhoods; “this is a general trend that you see in the news,” Sales-Lisboa said. 

The panellists also discussed solar investment in Portugal. David Russell, advisor to the New Frontiers Energy Fund, said the Portuguese Golden Visa in Portugal “is a good programme”, as it allows individuals to invest in solar projects and enables the industry to raise money. 

“We’re re-educating people about the visa and solar is a qualifying asset. There’re a lot of investment opportunities, but we’re all reliant on the government making consistent decisions as an election is coming up,” Russell said. 

Speaking of investment in solar, Bartholomew White, managing director, European head of energy structured finance at Santander, said the solar investment market was not only pivoting towards higher interest rates, but also a merchant environment. 

“There are a number of projects driven by power purchase agreements (PPAs) which are successfully built in Portugal, but we are also seeing a large number of merchant projects. But the market, in general, has not really progressed to that point,” White said. 

In addition, the solar industry is also expecting a decrease in interest rates. White said the drop in interest rates “is a really positive backdrop” that allows transactions to proceed. 

financing, Intesa Sanpaolo, New Frontiers Energy Fund, Octopus Energy Generation, permitting, portugal, pv power plants, santander, sfieu, SFIEurope

Read Next

Subscribe to Newsletter

Most Read

Itochu subsidiary sells 333MW of PV to developer Adapture in US MISO territory

News

Huasun to supply 1.2GW G12R rectangular heterojunction solar cells

News

Brookfield Renewable reports ‘record year’, says data centre appetite for clean power set to drive value 

News

Summit Ridge Energy, Castillo Engineering partner in 82MW US community solar portfolio

News

ANALYSIS: BP world energy review highlights the need for solar to pick up the pace

Editors' Blog

European renewable ambitions on track as green hydrogen era beckons

News

Upcoming Events

The PV Downturn in 2024: How will it Play Out?

Upcoming Webinars
February 15, 2024
4pm (GMT)

Energy Storage Summit 2024

Solar Media Events
February 20, 2024
London, UK

Green Hydrogen Summit North America 2024

Solar Media Events
February 28, 2024
Seattle, USA

PV CellTech Europe

Solar Media Events, Industry Events
March 12, 2024
Frankfurt, Germany

Drive your utility solar success with Trina Solar’s Upgraded Vertex N 700W+ modules

Upcoming Webinars
March 13, 2024
9am EDT / 1pm GMT / 2pm CET
© Solar Media Limited 2024

Chinese New Year—Secure an unmissable saving of 50% on PV Tech Premium

Empower your solar business throughout 2024

Subscribe now

Ends Friday, 23rd Feb 2024