Subscribe To Premium
Premium Subscription
Premium
News

Solar LCOE saw ‘anomalous’ 6% rise between 2024 and 2025

By JP Casey
March 3, 2026
Markets & Finance, Financial & Legal
Americas

Latest

Singapore raises solar target to 3GW by 2030

News

CHN Energy starts operations at 2GW phase of Lingwu solar PV project, bringing operational capacity to 4GW

News

Blackrock subsidiary confirms AES acquisition for US$10.7 billion

News

Greenvolt, Reel sign balancing and optimisation services deal for Høegholm solar-plus-storage project in Denmark

News

Mercom: cost of using Indian-made solar modules fell 3.4% in Q4 2025

News

Solar LCOE saw ‘anomalous’ 6% rise between 2024 and 2025

News

Schletter installs mounting at ‘earthquake-prone’ Italian solar PV site

News

Virya Energy secures US$99 million EBRD equity to scale Polish solar portfolio

News

Massachusetts energy bill includes ‘short-sighted’ and ‘unacceptable’ funding cuts, renewables advocates say

News

India to add 42.5GW of solar capacity in 2026: JMK Research

News
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Reddit
Email
A solar PV project in Austria.
The LCOE of fixed-tilt solar PV hit US$39/MWh in 2025, higher than the forecast of US$35/MWh made by BNEF last year. Image: Rafael Cruz.

The levelised cost of electricity (LCOE) for fixed-tilt solar PV increased by 6% between 2024 and 2025, according to Bloomberg New Energy Finance (BNEF), but solar remains the cheapest source of electricity generation.

BNEF’s latest report into the LCOE of several energy generation technologies, published last month, showed the cost of fixed-tilt solar PV tick upwards to US$39/MWh in 2025. Despite this increase, solar remains the cheapest source of electricity generation, both among renewable technologies and fossil fuels; the cost of solar is less than half of the US$102/MWh reported for combined cycle gas turbine (CCGT) and less than one-fifth of the US$258/MWh reported for conventional nuclear power.

This article requires Premium SubscriptionBasic (FREE) Subscription

Try Premium for just $1

  • Full premium access for the first month at only $1
  • Converts to an annual rate after 30 days unless cancelled
  • Cancel anytime during the trial period
Start $1 Trial

Premium Benefits

  • Expert industry analysis and interviews
  • Digital access to PV Tech Power journal
  • Exclusive event discounts

Or get the full Premium subscription right away

Or continue reading this article for free

Get Basic (FREE) Subscription

The low cost of fixed-tilt solar compares to US$40/MWh and US$100/MWh for onshore and offshore wind, respectively, both of which saw LCOE increase between 2024 and 2025, suggesting that the cost of producing power increased in general over the course of last year.

“Costs of capital have been rising in many markets generally,” explained BNEF solar analyst Jenny Chase, who spoke to PV Tech Premium last week. However, Chase noted that here have been market forces affecting the solar industry in particular, such as “power price cannibalisation and curtailment”, which are “increasing risks for solar”.

“In Europe for example, the long-term interest rates that matter most for renewable project finance did not fall as much as policy rates last year, meaning that securing debt to build wind and solar farms remained costly,” she explained. “While the European Central Bank (ECB) cut its deposit rate significantly, ten-year and 20-year Euro swap rates increased over the same period.”

These market forces mean that BNEF’s assessment of solar LCOE in 2025 was slightly less optimistic than its initial 2025 forecasts, which expected solar LCOE to fall to US$35/MWh by the end of the year. This trend is true across all four technology types profiled in this and last year’s reporting. BNEF’s latest LCOE forecasts are available in full in the graph below.

However, Chase was relatively optimistic that the uptick in prices in 2025 would not lead to a more long-term increase in the cost of renewable electricity generation, in part because the decline in solar LCOE has been so strong for so many years. BNEF’s figures show that solar LCOE has fallen by 97% between 2010 and 2025, the sharpest decline of any technology, just ahead of a 93% fall in the LCOE of battery energy storage systems (BESS) over the same period.

She went as far as to say the increase in LCOE in 2025 “doesn’t really matter”, as the long-term economics of solar power remain strong.

When asked about trends in Chinese module pricing, which have climbed in the first half of this year, she argued that these trends would only affect Chinese module manufacturers, and that “module prices are no longer a major driving factor of LCOE”.

“Yes, the uptick [in LCOE] is anomalous, but if you track a market for a long time, sometimes it goes up,” she explained. “We don’t think the changes in China are short term—globally, curtailment and cannibalisation are not going away, and governments will be seeking to make power plants trade more smartly.

“Solar is as cheap as anything,” she continued. “The reasons the market is slowing a little is because of power price cannibalisation and curtailment, which is happening because the industry got big.” In fact, Chase said BNEF forecasts that 2026 will be the first year that the industry builds fewer new solar projects than the previous year.

‘A world-changing megatrend’

The most notable anomaly in the latest BNEF report is that the LCOE of BESS has continued to fall, unlike solar and wind. Using 4-hour standalone battery projects as the benchmark for their figures, BNEF reported that the LCOE of BESS fell by 27% between 2024 and 2025.

Indeed, the US$78/MWh reported for BESS LCOE in 2025 is even lower than the US$93/MWh BNEF expected in its 2025 forecast.

Looking ahead, BNEF expects the LCOE of batteries to fall to just US$58/MWh by 2035, which would make batteries cheaper than offshore wind, and mean the cost of batteries will have almost halved in just over a decade. While batteries are still expected to be more expensive than onshore wind and solar PV by 2035, the rate of decline in LCOE is significant.

“Batteries feels like they’re roughly where solar was ten years ago in terms of pre-cannibalisation uptake,” explained Chase, suggesting that batteries are in a higher-growth phase than the other technologies profiled by BNEF. “Like solar, they’re a commodity product with relatively modest barriers to entry, so it’s difficult to maintain high profits in manufacturing long-term. And they are also viciously competitive.”

However, she described the combination of solar and batteries as “a world-changing megatrend”, in no small part because the two technologies are naturally complimentary. At this year’s Energy Storage Summit, hosted by Solar Media in London last week, speakers discussed the role that batteries can play in providing revenue certainty when power prices in Europe are uncertain. Our colleagues at Energy-Storage.news covered both days of the event in detail through a series of blog posts, which can be read here and here.

Indeed, the BNEF report argues that the “rapid solar buildout globally” is “creating more frequent and attractive charging opportunities for batteries”, suggesting that the growth of both technologies will benefit both solar and storage.

bloomberg, bnef, energy storage summit, ESS, lcoe, levelised cost of electricity, solar-plus-storage, storage

Read Next

A CHN Energy solar PV project.

CHN Energy starts operations at 2GW phase of Lingwu solar PV project, bringing operational capacity to 4GW

March 3, 2026
CHN Energy has started commercial operations at the remaining 2GW of the 4GW Lingwu new energy base in Ningxia, central China.
The Høegholm hybrid energy park.

Greenvolt, Reel sign balancing and optimisation services deal for Høegholm solar-plus-storage project in Denmark

March 3, 2026
Greenvolt and Reel have signed a partnership to deliver balancing and optimisation services for the Høegholm solar-plus-storage project.
ESS-Asia-24-Philippines-DOE-Assistant-Secretary-Mario-Marasingan-768x512

Philippines calls for energy storage at all large-scale renewables plants

February 27, 2026
The Philippines government has announced that large-scale renewable energy installations will have to integrate energy storage into their projects.
A Solar Proponent solar-plus-storage project.

EIA: US to add record 43.4GW of new utility-scale solar PV capacity in 2026

February 26, 2026
Developers are forecast to add a record 43.4GW of new solar PV capacity to the US power system in 2026, according to the EIA.
A BayWa r.e. solar-plus-storage system.

Co-located storage ‘overhyped’ as fix for underperforming solar PV

February 26, 2026
Co-located storage has been “overhyped” as a prop for commercially underperforming solar assets in Europe and should not be regarded as a “silver bullet”.
The 110MW Moura solar PV plant (pictured) ranked second in Rystad's leaderboard. Image: OX2.

450MW solar-plus-storage project granted EPBC Act clearance in Australia

February 24, 2026
Wooderson Solar Development Co has secured federal environmental approval for a 450MW solar PV power plant with 3,600MWh of co-located battery energy storage in Queensland, Australia.
Subscribe to Newsletter

Most Read

Virya Energy secures US$99 million EBRD equity to scale Polish solar portfolio

News

Endesa commissions 131MW agriPV portfolio alongside Spanish archaeological site

News

Massachusetts energy bill includes ‘short-sighted’ and ‘unacceptable’ funding cuts, renewables advocates say

News

RENA Technologies to ship solar manufacturing equipment to 1.2GW Indian TOPCon cell plant

News

NEM Data Spotlight: February 2026 sees generation retreat from summer peak as pricing volatility reaches new extremes

Features, Long Reads

Where next for the US solar tariff whack-a-mole game?

Features, Editors' Blog

Upcoming Events

SolarPLUS USA 2026

Solar Media Events
March 24, 2026
Dallas, Texas

SolarPLUS Europe

Solar Media Events
April 15, 2026
Milan, Italy

PV ModuleTech USA 2026

Solar Media Events
June 16, 2026
Napa, USA

PV CellTech USA 2026

Solar Media Events
October 13, 2026
San Francisco Bay Area, USA

PV ModuleTech Europe 2026

Solar Media Events
November 3, 2026
Málaga, Spain