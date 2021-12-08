Solar Media
Solar Power Portal
Energy Storage News
Current
Events
PV-Tech 每日光伏新闻
Advertising
Contact
Subscribe
Group Licence
News
Premium
Manufacturing
Markets & Finance
Power Plants
Features
Editors’ Blog
Guest Blog
Product Reviews
Interviews
Featured Articles
Long Reads
Industry Updates
Market Research
Events & Webinars
Solar Media Events
Industry Events
Upcoming Webinars
On-Demand Webinars
SNEC 2021 Video Library
Publications
Photovoltaics International
PV Tech Power
Special Reports
Papers
Sponsored Papers
Market Watch
Cell Processing
PV Modules
Fab & Facilities
Materials
Thin Film
Plant Performance
Financial, Legal, Professional
News

Solar modules set to benefit from reduced VAT rates in EU

By Jules Scully
Financial & Legal, Markets & Finance, Policy
Europe

Latest

Solar modules set to benefit from reduced VAT rates in EU

News

AES launches ‘first-of-its-kind’, AI-driven solar installation robot

News

ReneSola misses Q3 revenue estimate as pipeline maintains growth

News

AMERICAS ROUND-UP: National Grid Renewables raises US$98m, Westbridge Energy buys 75% stake in solar and storage developer

News

RWE to invest US$17bn in German renewables portfolio, looking to hire 200 new staff

News

LevelTen Energy partners real estate firm to simplify corporate PPA process

News

Fortescue, AGL Energy bid to turn NSW coal plants into wind and PV-powered hydrogen facilities

News

US approves US$500m loan for First Solar’s India module production plant

News

Solar developer ib vogt signs US$45m loan agreement to finance international growth plans

News

US and China set to add almost 600GW of capacity this decade but risks to deployment exist, says report

News
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on linkedin
LinkedIn
Share on reddit
Reddit
Share on email
Email
Solar panels installed on private homes and public buildings could see reduced VAT rates. Image: Enefit Green.

Solar modules sold in the European Union (EU) could be subject to lower value added tax (VAT) rates after an agreement was reached this week by finance ministers from across the bloc.

The European Council agreed to update the rules on VAT rates to bring the tax’s rules in line with EU priorities such as fighting the climate crisis, while also providing governments with more flexibility on the rates they can apply.

Following consultations between EU member states, they have decided to widen the current list of goods and services that can benefit from reduced VAT rates to include, among other things, solar panels installed on private homes and public buildings.

“This is an early Christmas gift from the Council,” Walburga Hemetsberger, CEO of trade association SolarPower Europe (SPE), said in a statement sent to PV Tech.

“As many Europeans suffer from this latest gas-driven hike in energy prices, the reduced VAT rates for solar will soon make it even more affordable for European households and businesses to invest in solar and access clean and cheap electricity.”

Along with solar modules, items such as green heating systems and bicycles would benefit from lower VAT rates. The list has also been updated to include digital services such as internet access and goods that protect public health.

Under the new rules, EU member states will continue to apply a standard rate of VAT above 15%. However, they will now also have the possibility to apply two reduced rates as low as 5% to goods and services in up to 24 categories.

The Council has also agreed to phase out reduced VAT rates or exemptions on fossil fuels and other goods with a similar impact on greenhouse gas emissions by January 2030.

According to the European Commission (EC), current EU VAT rules are almost 30 years old and were in urgent need of modernisation.

The updated rules will now be sent to the European Parliament for its consultation on the final text by March 2022.

Earlier this year, the EC unveiled a new ambition for the EU to raise the share of renewable energy to 40% of final consumption by 2030, up from a previous target of 32%. SPE forecasts that achieving that goal will require a total of 660GW of solar PV deployed across Europe.

Subscribe to PV Tech Premium to Access
european council, european union, legislation, solarpower europe, tax

Read Next

European Commission approves extension of Polish auction scheme to support 9GW of renewable capacity

December 1, 2021
The European Commission (EC) has approved the extension of Poland’s auction scheme for renewable resources that is predicted to support the creation of 9GW of renewables after it passed EU state aid rules

European Commission approves US$2.5bn Greek policy to support 4.2GW of renewables

November 26, 2021
The European Commission (EC) has approved a €2.27 billion (US$2.56 billion) Greek scheme to support 4.2GW of installed renewables capacity after assessing it in the context of EU state aid rules

SolarPower Europe pushes 45% target, says would add an extra 210GW of solar by 2030

November 22, 2021
SolarPower Europe has called on the EU to increase its renewable energy target to 45% by 2030, which it said would result in an extra 210GW of solar capacity installed and put the continent on a strong trajectory to reach climate neutrality by 2050

US infrastructure bill passes House as Biden awaits Build Back Better vote

November 8, 2021
The US House of Representatives has passed a US$1 trillion bipartisan infrastructure deal that will see the country's power infrastructure modernised to support new renewables projects

First Solar weighing expansion plans as demand surges amidst supply chain obstacles

November 5, 2021
First Solar is actively exploring future capacity manufacturing locations after recording a surge in demand, both domestically and internationally, amidst supply chain obstacles impacting the PV industry.

Solar jobs in Europe could exceed 1.1m if EC raises renewables target to 45%

November 3, 2021
Solar jobs in Europe will double to 742,000 by 2030 when based on the current European Commission (EC) target of 40% renewables.

Subscribe to Newsletter

Most Read

US and China set to add almost 600GW of capacity this decade but risks to deployment exist, says report

News

Solar developer ib vogt signs US$45m loan agreement to finance international growth plans

News

Inside JinkoSolar’s plan to take the lead on n-type

Editors' Blog, Featured Articles, Features

Inside India’s solar industry: breaking down the key incentives and instruments

News

China opens applications for next stage of multi-hundred-gigawatt desert renewables scheme

News

JinkoSolar expecting TOPCon modules to be over 25% of shipments in 2022

News

Upcoming Events

Solar Finance & Investment Europe

Solar Media Events
February 1, 2022
London, UK

Energy Storage Summit 2022

Solar Media Events
February 23, 2022
London, UK

Energy Storage Summit USA

Solar Media Events
March 23, 2022
Austin, Texas, USA

Large Scale Solar Europe 2022

Solar Media Events
March 29, 2022
Lisbon, Portugal
About
Meet the Team
Advertising
Contact
Terms of Use
Terms of Sale
Privacy Policy
© Solar Media Limited 2021

PV TECH POWER VOLUME 29 OUT NOW—Get 35% off your first year

Solar’s 2030 blueprint
Subscribe