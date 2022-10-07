Subscribe
Solar PV-plus-flow battery project in Alberta underway from oil & gas pipeline company TC Energy

By Andy Colthorpe
Power Plants, Projects, Storage
Americas

Victoria renewables auction won by 623MW solar projects with 600MWh of batteries

Voltalia inks 148MW solar PPA with Rio Tinto in South Africa

EDPR completes acquisition of German solar developer Kronos

US seeks input on IRA’s clean energy tax incentives

Waaree Energies raises US$120 million for PV module capacity expansion to 9GW

European solar PV manufacturing at risk from soaring power prices – Rystad

Suncor Energy sells solar and wind assets to Canadian Utilities

US DOE announces winners of its American-Made Solar Prize Round 5, distributes US$1.5 million to winning companies  

Belectric to repower Enlight PV project in Israel, raise capacity to 88MWp

Detail of Windcharger, Alberta’s first wind-paired battery storage project, installed in 2020. Image: Transalta.

Energy infrastructure group TC Energy has begun work on a solar PV power plant in Alberta, Canada, the company’s first solar project.

While the first phase of TC Energy’s Saddlebrook Solar Project will see the installation of a solar system with 81MW of bifacial solar PV modules. In the second, a flow battery supplied by Lockheed Martin will be added to it, with 6.5MW output and 40MWh capacity, enabling the solar stored to be dispatched to the grid at peak times.

TC Energy is known mostly for natural gas and oil pipeline energy infrastructure development but has contracted for 400MW of renewable energy through power purchase agreements (PPAs) signed over the past two years.

It is also, like many legacy energy companies, considering entering the hydrogen business, exploring plans to build a 60 tonne-a-day hydrogen hub at one of its natural gas storage facilities.

The company said it will invest CA$146 million (US$106.4 million) to build the Saddlebrook plant, located near the small Alberta town of Aldersyde at an industrial park.

All regulatory approvals and permits for the project have been cleared and TC Energy has scheduled for construction to be completed during next year.

To read the full version of this story, visit Energy-Storage.news.

bifacial modules, canada, decarbonisation, emissions reduction alberta, flow battery, permitting, solar-plus-storage

