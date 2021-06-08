Solar Media
News

Solar still among cheapest new-build power generation in Australia

By Jules Scully
Financial & Legal, Markets & Finance, Power Plants, Projects, Storage
Asia & Oceania, Southeast Asia & Oceania

Latest

Solar still among cheapest new-build power generation in Australia

News

Built solar assets are ‘chronically underperforming’ and modules degrading faster than expected, research finds

News

Arctech lands 1GW tracker deal with Rodina

News

‘Once-in-a-generation opportunity’: US could create 600,000 renewables and energy storage jobs by 2030

News

US Energy Secretary launches call to slash green hydrogen costs by 80%

News

Alternus Energy buys majority stake in solar developer and O&M provider Unisun

News

Renewables contribute 50.7% to Spanish electricity grid in May

News

Duke Energy breaks ground on 250MW solar project in Texas

News

SNEC 2021: Seraphim eyes growth in Southeast Asia, Australia and Europe

News

Singulus to supply CNBM with CdTe production equipment

News
A 70MW solar project in New South Wales. Image: Nextracker.

Solar PV and wind will continue to be the cheapest sources of new electricity generation capacity in Australia, even when integration costs are included, according to new research from the country’s science agency, CSIRO, and the Australian Energy Market Operator.

While the third annual GenCost report features a more accurate approach for analysing the cost of renewables to include additional integration costs such as storage and new transmission infrastructure, solar and wind were still found to be the cheapest sources of new-build electricity generation.

The additional costs to support a combination of solar PV and wind generation in 2030 is estimated at between AU$6 – $19/MWh (US$4.64 – US$14.70/MWh) depending on the variable renewable energy share and region of Australia’s National Electricity Market.

Although large-scale PV was expected to continue its historical learning rate, cost reductions have slowed in the 2020-21 update, reflecting what the research describes as local challenges whereby several solar developers went out of businesses, consequently reducing competition and leading to more conservative outcomes. However, the modelling has not built any further industry disruptions into the projection and so cost reductions are forecasted to resume in future years.

The cost of battery storage was found to be lower than previously thought as stakeholders requested that the analysis recognise that batteries are achieving longer lives before they need to be replaced.

According to the research, battery costs fell the most in 2020-21 compared to any other generation or storage technology, and are projected to continue to fall. “Lower battery storage costs underpin the long-term competitiveness of renewables,” the report states.

Meanwhile, the study includes hydrogen electrolysers for the first time and finds that hydrogen is following a similar trajectory to more established renewables, with the technology supported by a host of supply and end-use trials globally and in Australia. With increased interest in deployment and a range of demonstration projects, the study estimates that there will be “substantial cost reductions in hydrogen technologies” over the coming decades.

aemo, australia, cost declines, csiro, energy storage, hydrogen, renewables integration

