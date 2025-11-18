Subscribe To Premium
Premium Subscription
Premium
Features, Interviews, Long Reads

Solar supply chains under the microscope: navigating Europe’s evolving ESG compliance landscape

By Ben Willis
November 18, 2025
Manufacturing, Cell Processing, Markets & Finance, Modules, Power Plants
Europe, Americas, Asia & Oceania

Latest

‘Critical’ TOPCon module degradation is ‘in contrast’ to long panel warranties

News

Holosolis secures over US$250 million, plans to build French module factory next year

News

Tata Power commissions 300MW NHPC solar PV project in Rajasthan 

News

JinkoSolar module shipments, revenue fall in Q3 2025

News

Solar supply chains under the microscope: navigating Europe’s evolving ESG compliance landscape

Features, Interviews, Long Reads

94MW Gunsynd solar project secures AEMO registration near NSW-Queensland divide

News

SunCable advances 20GW AAPowerLink project with Indigenous deals in Australia

News

Jakson Group begins construction of 6GW integrated solar manufacturing plant in India

News

Grid gaps and tender complexity put pressure on India’s 500GW roadmap

News

Saatvik Solar secures PV module orders worth US$19.9 million 

News
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Reddit
Email
George Touloupas headshot.
The regulatory environment is ratcheting up for the solar supply chain, says Intertek CEA’s George Touloupas. Image: CEA Intertek.

The solar industry finds itself at a critical juncture. What began as regulatory action in the US with the Uyghur Forced Labor Prevention Act (UFLPA) has rapidly evolved into a global movement demanding unprecedented transparency across photovoltaic supply chains. For European solar professionals, this shift represents both a challenge and an opportunity to demonstrate leadership in sustainable manufacturing practices.

“Although it all started four years ago in the US with the UFLPA, it very quickly spilled over to Europe,” explains George Touloupas, Intertek CEA’s vice president of environmental, social and governance (ESG) and new services. “Europe was already moving in a similar direction, but that was like a spurring action. Things have progressed quite a bit, and this kind of due diligence is becoming standard in the US and in Europe.”

This article requires Premium SubscriptionBasic (FREE) Subscription

Try Premium for just $1

  • Full premium access for the first month at only $1
  • Converts to an annual rate after 30 days unless cancelled
  • Cancel anytime during the trial period
Start $1 Trial

Premium Benefits

  • Expert industry analysis and interviews
  • Digital access to PV Tech Power journal
  • Exclusive event discounts

Or get the full Premium subscription right away

Or continue reading this article for free

Get Basic (FREE) Subscription

A patchwork of emerging regulations

The European regulatory landscape for solar supply chain compliance is complex and rapidly evolving. Multiple frameworks are converging to create what Touloupas describes as a comprehensive oversight system that extends far beyond the solar sector alone.

“We have the CSRD (Corporate Sustainability Reporting Directive) and CSDDD (Corporate Sustainability Due Diligence Directive) that are coming in a couple of years, we have forced labour regulation, we have country-level regulations like the Transparency Act in Norway, we have the German supply chain law, we have in the UK the upcoming forced labour ban,” Touloupas outlines. “There is a lot that is out there, and it’s general—it’s not focused on the PV industry specifically.”

The Carbon Border Adjustment Mechanism (CBAM) adds another layer of complexity, though its immediate impact on solar modules is none. “As of today, there’s no indication that components used to manufacture PV modules are going to be part of that,” Touloupas notes, though he acknowledges that aluminium frames could potentially fall under scrutiny.

“There is strong advocacy from Solar Power Europe to exclude such components, as it would add unnecessary complexity,” he says.

Despite delays and political compromises that have diluted some regulations—particularly around employee thresholds and turnover requirements—the trajectory remains clear. “The regulatory environment is ratcheting up for the solar supply chain,” Touloupas confirms.

Industry proactivity amid regulatory uncertainty

What distinguishes the current moment is the industry’s proactive stance. Rather than waiting for regulatory clarity, Touloupas says sophisticated buyers are implementing comprehensive due diligence processes driven by investor demands and corporate governance requirements.

“The industry is much more proactive,” Touloupas emphasises. “A lot of people feel they must be proactive and get ahead of regulation to avoid unnecessary risk. The mandates come from the lenders—for example, if a project is financed by EBRD (European Bank for Reconstruction and Development), strict due diligence requirements must be met.”

This proactivity extends beyond regulatory compliance to encompass broader ESG considerations. Development finance institutions, pension funds and major investment funds—particularly those based in Europe—are driving demand for comprehensive supply chain verification.

Supply chain complexity and risk concentration

The solar supply chain’s global nature and constantly shifting manufacturing landscape create significant challenges for ESG compliance. Touloupas identifies a clear risk hierarchy within the supply chain structure.

“The more you go upstream, the riskier it becomes, because it goes outside the vertical control of the big players,” he explains. “The more verticalised the manufacturer is, the better the control is and the system of proof, as traceability systems are more integrated.”

For companies purchasing polysilicon rather than manufacturing it internally, the challenge intensifies dramatically. “If they’re just making ingots and wafers, then you have to buy the polysilicon, and then you have to trace it, even up to quartz. It’s a different supply chain—that’s how the risk shows up.”

Geographic risks remain concentrated in regions where independent third-party audits cannot be conducted. “Any regions where third-party independent audits cannot be conducted are identified as high-risk within due diligence frameworks,” Touloupas states, referencing the ongoing concerns that sparked the initial regulatory response in the US.

However, he cautions that risk extends beyond geopolitical concerns to encompass standard labour and environmental practices. “You might audit a factory that doesn’t pay overtime or violates work regulations. This can happen in the US, in Europe, it can happen anywhere in the world.”

The high stakes of non-compliance

The consequences of inadequate ESG compliance extend far beyond regulatory penalties. Touloupas emphasises that reputational and financial risks can be devastating for companies caught unprepared.

“The reputation and financial risks are significant,” he warns. “If an issue arises within the supply chain, it will be a huge problem—it’s not like buying products where you find that 1% of them are defective and you can quantify the loss.”

Real-world examples illustrate these risks. “We’ve been called in to do traceability after the products have been produced, have been installed, the PV plant has been operating for a couple of years, and then it cannot be sold because there’s something missing—there was no traceability,” Touloupas says.

The financial implications are stark. Projects lacking proper documentation face significant value reduction when sophisticated buyers with high ESG standards cannot acquire them due to compliance gaps. For publicly listed companies, there is of course the added risk of share prices taking a “nose dive” on the back of reputational damage.

Best practices for due diligence

Effective ESG compliance requires a systematic approach combining multiple verification methods. Touloupas recommends a two-pronged strategy focusing on both facility audits and traceability verification.

“They should hire independent third parties besides doing their own internal diligence to examine the supply chain of the materials,” he advises. “Do audits at the most important nodes—you can go all the way up to polysilicon or even further, but not everybody needs to do that.”

The process involves both qualification audits to establish baseline ESG and traceability practices, as well as ongoing batch audits during production. “We follow very focused checklists that are tailored for our industry,” Touloupas explains. “When we’re doing batch traceability audits, this is done on a sampling basis—it’s impossible to do it for every single PV module, but the traceability systems have already been audited to ensure they work reliably.”

Documentation requirements are extensive. “You cannot prove the linkage between supply chain nodes just by looking at invoices—that’s not enough. You have to look at a much bigger breadth of documentation and proof.”

The role of certification and standards

Industry initiatives, such as the European Solar Stewardship Initiative, are developing standardised approaches to ESG certification. However, Touloupas cautions against viewing certification as a complete solution.

“Even if there is a certification system, the buyers will feel the need to do some additional due diligence on the provenance of the raw materials,” he predicts. “It’s a good initiative, but it’s not the end of the road—even if factories are certified, sophisticated buyers do go way beyond to make sure that the product they get is made with the supply chain that they have approved.”

Looking ahead: evolution and adaptation

The regulatory landscape will continue evolving, with long-term trends pointing toward comprehensive carbon accounting and expanded traceability requirements. “I think every manufacturer will have to provide carbon footprint accounting at some point,” Touloupas predicts.

For industry professionals navigating this transition, the message is clear: proactivity is essential. “We need to be proactive because if there is something wrong with the supply chain, the implications can be substantial,” Touloupas concludes. “The value of a project that contains tainted components is obviously reduced, and this is financially material.”

As the solar industry matures and regulatory frameworks solidify, companies that invest early in robust ESG compliance systems are likely to find themselves better positioned for long-term success. The current period of uncertainty and complexity represents an opportunity for industry leaders to establish best practices that will define standards for years to come.

The path forward requires balancing thoroughness with commercial practicality, but the stakes—both reputational and financial—make comprehensive ESG compliance not just a regulatory necessity, but a business imperative.

PV Tech publisher Solar Media will host the PV ModuleTech Europe event in Málaga, Spain on 2-3 December 2025. Speakers include George Touloupas, who will present on the topic of solar supply chain verification and ESG compliance, next month. For full details and booking options click here.

UPCOMING EVENT

PV ModuleTech Europe 2025

2 December 2025
Málaga, Spain
Understanding PV module supply to the European market in 2026. PV ModuleTech Europe 2025 is a two-day conference that tackles these challenges directly, with an agenda that addresses all aspects of module supplier selection; product availability, technology offerings, traceability of supply-chain, factory auditing, module testing and reliability, and company bankability.
More Info

UPCOMING EVENT

PV ModuleTech USA 2026

16 June 2026
Napa, USA
PV Tech has been running PV ModuleTech Conferences since 2017. PV ModuleTech USA, on 16-17 June 2026, will be our fifth PV ModulelTech conference dedicated to the U.S. utility scale solar sector. The event will gather the key stakeholders from solar developers, solar asset owners and investors, PV manufacturing, policy-making and and all interested downstream channels and third-party entities. The goal is simple: to map out the PV module supply channels to the U.S. out to 2027 and beyond.
More Info
c-si manufacturing, china, esg, europe, pv modules, PVModuleTechEu, solar pv, us, usa, Uyghur Forced Labor Prevention Act

Read Next

Rooftop solar panels.

‘Critical’ TOPCon module degradation is ‘in contrast’ to long panel warranties

November 18, 2025
TOPCon solar modules show signs of accelerated degradation, which undermines the long warranties promised by many manufacturers, according to new findings from German researchers.
A render of the Holosolis factory.

Holosolis secures over US$250 million, plans to build French module factory next year

November 18, 2025
Holosolis has secured €220 million (US$255.2 million) to support its construction of a module factory in France with a total capacity of 5GW.
jinkosolar

JinkoSolar module shipments, revenue fall in Q3 2025

November 18, 2025
JinkoSolar shipped just over 20GW of solar PV modules in the third quarter of this year, down sequentially from the previous quarter.
Image: Metis Energy.

94MW Gunsynd solar project secures AEMO registration near NSW-Queensland divide

November 18, 2025
The 94MW Gunsynd Solar Farm has been registered in AEMO's Market Management System as the Queensland project prepares for commissioning.
Image: SunCable (via LinkedIn).

SunCable advances 20GW AAPowerLink project with Indigenous deals in Australia

November 17, 2025
Renewable energy developer SunCable has signed an Indigenous Land Use Agreement (ILUA) with the Powell Creek Native Title Holders, marking a milestone for the company’s AAPowerLink project in Australia's Northern Territory.
The inauguration took place at the 113 acre project site, where Jakson announced an investment of over INR80 billion (US$912 million) for the facility. Image: Jakson Group.

Jakson Group begins construction of 6GW integrated solar manufacturing plant in India

November 17, 2025
Jakson Group has started Phase 1 construction of its 6GW integrated solar ingot, wafer, cell and module manufacturing facility at Maksi, Madhya Pradesh.
Subscribe to Newsletter

Most Read

SunCable advances 20GW AAPowerLink project with Indigenous deals in Australia

News

Acciona Energia to add 1GWh BESS to Chile solar PV plant

News

Solar supply chains under the microscope: navigating Europe’s evolving ESG compliance landscape

Features, Interviews, Long Reads

First Solar to build new 3.7GW module facility in South Carolina

News

India’s renewable reckoning: grid gaps, tender failures and the road to 500GW

News

Spain issues €200 million for ‘innovative’ agriPV, floating solar and energy storage

News

Upcoming Events

Large Scale Solar Central Eastern Europe 2025

Solar Media Events
November 25, 2025
Warsaw, Poland

PV ModuleTech Europe 2025

Solar Media Events
December 2, 2025
Málaga, Spain

Solar Finance & Investment Europe 2026

Solar Media Events
February 3, 2026
London, UK

Large Scale Solar Europe

Solar Media Events
March 24, 2026
Lisbon, Portugal

PV ModuleTech USA 2026

Solar Media Events
June 16, 2026
Napa, USA