Solar, wind bodies unite to drive finance into African renewables

By Jonathan Tourino Jacobo
Financial & Legal, Markets & Finance
Africa

The event will also explore the possibilities of investments for green hydrogen projects in Africa. Image: Scatec.

Trade bodies from the solar and wind industries have united to drive renewable energy financing for African countries.

SolarPower Europe and the Global Wind Energy Council (GWEC) have signed an agreement with news outlet RenewAfrica and the Africa Solar Industry Association (AFSIA) to jointly organise the Africa Renewables Investment Summit (ARIS) in South Africa in September.

ARIS’ role will be to catalyse renewable energy investment for Africa by bringing major stakeholders in the industry to explore the continent’s green power potential.

Despite the continent’s potential for renewable energy, with solar PV leading the way of capacity installs by 2030, Africa has only received 2% of the US$2 trillion that was invested in renewables since the beginning of the century up until 2020.

Given the major disconnect between solar developers and financiers for projects in Africa, ARIS will work as an “ideal matchmaking platform” between the stakeholders of renewable projects, said John van Zuylen, CEO at the AFSIA.

The event will be held less than two months before Egypt is set to host COP27 which will bring the world’s attention on climate change and renewable industry with an opportunity for Africa to increase investments in renewable energy.

Moreover, the summit will also explore opportunities the green hydrogen industry could make in the continent as the technology has been viewed as a high potential for economic opportunities for various countries.

Scatec’s green ammonia project in Egypt and Namibia’s push in bringing green hydrogen investments have been some of the key projects announced for green hydrogen in the continent earlier this year.

Walburga Hemetsberger, CEO of SolarPower Europe, said: “Africa is a true ‘sun continent’. As African economies grow, they present enormous potential for solar investment and deployment. ARIS is set to support next-level solar, and clean, green, secure energy for millions of African citizens.”

africa, africa solar industry association, renewables investment, solarpower europe, south africa

Read Next

Trade bodies call for renewables-led recovery for Ukraine

July 5, 2022
European and Ukrainian solar trade associations have called for Ukraine’s post-war recovery to be based on renewable energy, urging the country’s leaders to set a target of at least 50% of renewables in electricity production by 2030.

African firms partner to establish Pan-African Renewable Energy Fund

June 24, 2022
Investors Harith General Partners and African power provider Anergi Group have partnered to establish the Pan-African Renewable Energy Fund (PAREF) to accelerate renewable energy deployment across Africa and close the continent’s investment gap.

Solar PV made half of new renewables investments in 2021 – IEA

June 23, 2022
Solar PV has made nearly half of all new investments in renewable power in 2021, according to the International Energy Agency (IEA).

Mirova acquires SunFunder to accelerate emerging market clean energy

June 21, 2022
Management firm Mirova has acquired solar finance business SunFunder in a push to expand its investment platform in emerging markets.

Solar PV leading capacity installs in Africa with 125GW by 2030 – IEA

June 20, 2022
Solar PV will lead new capacity additions in Africa, reaching a total installed capacity of 125GW by 2030, according to a report from the International Energy Agency (IEA).

CrossBoundary Energy Access secures US$25m to power mini-grids in Africa

June 17, 2022
Project financing facility CrossBoundary Energy Access (CBEA) has raised US$25 million to finance solar powered mini-grids in Africa.

