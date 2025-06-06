Subscribe To Premium
Premium Subscription
News

NOA reaches financial close on 349MW solar PV project in South Africa

By Shreeyashi Ojha
Markets & Finance, Financial & Legal, Power Plants, Projects
Africa & Middle East, Africa

Latest

NOA reaches financial close on 349MW solar PV project in South Africa

News

France registers zero or negative prices nearly all of May

News

rPlus Energies secures $500 million for 400MW/1.6GWh Utah solar-plus-storage project

News

Eternal Sun acquires simulator provider Wavelabs

News

Securing the supply chain: in conversation with European solar experts at Intersolar Europe 2025

Features, Editors' Blog, Long Reads

SEIA calls on Australian government to ‘urgently intervene’ on solar rule change

News

Renewables supply 100% of South Australia’s electricity demand for almost a third of 2024

News

Involt Energy breaks ground on 1.8GW solar cell plant in India

News

Vikram Solar secures SEBI nod for IPO, eyes expansion

News

US policy uncertainty likely to disrupt investment – Crux

News
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Reddit
Email
The project is expected to be completed by the fourth quarter of 2026. Image: NOA Group
The Khauta West PV plant is expected to reach commercial operations by Q4 2026. Image: NOA Group

Independent power producer (IPP) NOA Group has reached financial close on a 349MW solar PV project in South Africa.

Dubbed by the company as “the country’s largest,” the solar PV project is part of a larger single-asset solar PV facility with a combined capacity of 506MW. The project is expected to be completed by the fourth quarter of 2026, while the other solar PV plant, Khauta West, is expected to be operational in 2027. The solar facility will be located in Welkom in the Free State province of South Africa.

This article requires Premium SubscriptionBasic (FREE) Subscription

Unlock unlimited access for 12 whole months of distinctive global analysis

Photovoltaics International is now included.

  • Regular insight and analysis of the industry’s biggest developments
  • In-depth interviews with the industry’s leading figures
  • Unlimited digital access to the PV Tech Power journal catalogue
  • Unlimited digital access to the Photovoltaics International journal catalogue
  • Access to more than 1,000 technical papers
  • Discounts on Solar Media’s portfolio of events, in-person and virtual
View all benefits & pricing

Or continue reading this article for free

The company acquired the Khauta South plant from German renewable energy developer Pure New Energy (PNE) in 2024 and broke ground earlier this year.

Power generated from the Khauta project will be distributed through state utility Eskom’s grid to a diverse group of companies, with one of the confirmed off-takers being real estate investment trust Redefine Properties.

The financial close includes a payment guarantee facility provided by financial entity Standard Bank on behalf of NOA Trading. This facility serves as a financial enabler, allowing NOA to unlock equity capital and speed up the development of more renewable energy projects – all while continuing to meet its obligations under existing Generator Power Purchase Agreements (GPPAs).

“The guarantee facility enables us to deploy equity more efficiently, ensuring the rapid rollout of projects while supporting liquidity across our development pipeline. It also strengthens our position as a credible aggregator in energy supply agreements with commercial and industrial off-takers,” said Karel Cornelissen, CEO of NOA.

Additionally, the Bellville, South Africa-headquartered firm is amping capacity by adding energy storage at the facility.

“While grid bottlenecks persist, we’re investing in Battery Energy Storage Systems (BESS) to enable better load-shifting and maximise the export of clean energy from our assets,” Cornelissen added.

financial close, noa group, south africa, standard bank group, utility-scale solar

Read Next

Image: European Energy.
Premium

NEM data spotlight: Solar generation in Australia’s biggest electricity market up 15% year-on-year

June 3, 2025
In May 2025, utility-scale and rooftop solar PV dipped by 579GWh month-on-month in Australia’s National Electricity Market (NEM) to 2,861GWh.
The Surallah solar plant in the Philippines, which is owned by ib vogt. Image: ib vogt

Australia: Tasmanian council approves plans for 288MW utility-scale solar PV plant

May 30, 2025
Tasmania’s George Town council approved plans for a 288MW solar PV power plant this week, which is being pursued in Australia by German renewable energy developer ib vogt.
A Juniper Green Energy solar project.

India solar PV additions decrease in Q1 2025 to 6.7GW

May 20, 2025
Solar PV additions have slowed down in the first quarter of 2025 in India, with 6.7GW, according to a report from Mercom India Research.
The three projects, Mammoth South, Mammoth Central I, and Mammoth Central II, have a generation capacity of 300 MWac each.

Doral secures US$1.3 billion financing for 900MW Mammoth solar PV project in Indiana

May 20, 2025
The three projects, Mammoth South, Mammoth Central I, and Mammoth Central II, have a generation capacity of 300 MW each.
Image: Victoria Department of Energy, Environment and Climate Action.

Australia: Victoria eyes seven renewable energy zones and 2.7GW of utility-scale solar PV by 2040

May 20, 2025
Australia’s Victoria government has proposed seven REZ for the state, emphasising these will help achieve its target of 2.7GW of utility-scale solar PV generation by 2040.
Image: FRV Australia.

AEMO: Q1 2025 grid-scale solar PV output increases 10% year-on-year in Australia’s NEM

May 8, 2025
AEMO has found that grid-scale solar PV generation achieved an all-time high in Q1 2025, reaching 2,386MW, a 10% year-on-year (YoY) increase.

Subscribe to Newsletter

Most Read

Singapore poised to be the ‘core’ of 25GW renewable and energy storage system in Southeast Asia

News

Involt Energy breaks ground on 1.8GW solar cell plant in India

News

Record 83% module test failure in Kiwa PVEL’s 2025 Module Reliability Scorecard

News

Tariffs to ‘significantly’ increase costs and disrupt US solar and energy storage

News

Invenergy commissions 250MW Ohio solar PV project

News

Renewables supply 100% of South Australia’s electricity demand for almost a third of 2024

News

Upcoming Events

PV ModuleTech USA 2025

Solar Media Events
June 17, 2025
Napa, USA

Transmission planning 101 for project developers

Upcoming Webinars
June 30, 2025
10am PST / 6pm BST

UK Solar Summit 2025

Solar Media Events
July 1, 2025
London, UK

Green Hydrogen Summit UK

Solar Media Events
July 1, 2025
London, UK

Large Scale Solar Southern Europe 2025

Solar Media Events
September 16, 2025
Athens, Greece
PV Tech is part of the Informa Markets Division of Informa PLC
This site is operated by a business or businesses owned by Informa PLC and all copyright resides with them. Informa PLC's registered office is 5 Howick Place, London SW1P 1WG. Registered in England and Wales. Number 8860726.
Copyright © 2025. All rights reserved. Informa Markets, a trading division of Informa PLC.