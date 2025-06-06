NOA reaches financial close on 349MW solar PV project in South Africa

The company acquired the Khauta South plant from German renewable energy developer Pure New Energy (PNE) in 2024 and broke ground earlier this year.

Power generated from the Khauta project will be distributed through state utility Eskom’s grid to a diverse group of companies, with one of the confirmed off-takers being real estate investment trust Redefine Properties.

The financial close includes a payment guarantee facility provided by financial entity Standard Bank on behalf of NOA Trading. This facility serves as a financial enabler, allowing NOA to unlock equity capital and speed up the development of more renewable energy projects – all while continuing to meet its obligations under existing Generator Power Purchase Agreements (GPPAs).

“The guarantee facility enables us to deploy equity more efficiently, ensuring the rapid rollout of projects while supporting liquidity across our development pipeline. It also strengthens our position as a credible aggregator in energy supply agreements with commercial and industrial off-takers,” said Karel Cornelissen, CEO of NOA.

Additionally, the Bellville, South Africa-headquartered firm is amping capacity by adding energy storage at the facility.

“While grid bottlenecks persist, we’re investing in Battery Energy Storage Systems (BESS) to enable better load-shifting and maximise the export of clean energy from our assets,” Cornelissen added.