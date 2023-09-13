SolarEdge launches 330kW inverter and optimiser at RE+

“We are pleased to bring the benefits of power optimisation and high-resolution monitoring to the utility solar segment with the introduction of our new high-power SolarEdge 330kW inverter,” said SoalrEdge CEO Zvi Lando.

“With the industry seeking solutions that improve both scalability and economics for community solar, we anticipate that DC-optimisation will be critical to maximising return on investment and bringing value to investors.”

The company announced the new products at RE+, the leading renewables conference currently taking place in Las Vegas, and SolarEdge noted that the new inverter will be on display at the company’s booth at the show. The announcement follows similar news from US solar manufacturer Ampt, which outlined plans to deliver 195MW of string optimisers to an unnamed North American project earlier this week.

The news follows months of impressive financial results for SolarEdge, which posted record revenues of US$974.4 million in the second quarter of this year. In this period, the company also shipped more than 334,600 inverters, with a total capacity of more than 4.3GW, more than the 3.6GW of inverters sold in the first quarter of the year, and SolarEdge will be optimistic that its latest products will continue this growth in sales.