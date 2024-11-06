SolarEdge secures Section 45X tax credit sale for inverters produced in H1 2024

The transaction was facilitated by the Crux platform, which recently published its latest report on tax credit transfer deals. During Q3 2024, the majority of tax credit transfer deals came from advanced manufacturing technologies with between US$7-7.5 billion of renewables tax credits.

Ariel Porat, Chief Financial Officer of SolarEdge, said: “The liquidity provided by the sale of these credits will enhance our cash position, further strengthening our balance sheet and enable us to accelerate our investment in our United States manufacturing footprint. This in turn will help us fulfill our promise to deliver a dependable supply of U.S. produced technology to our installer and developer customers.”

The company’s second facility in Tampa, Florida, started shipping power optimisers during Q2 2024 and is ramping up its capacity to reach a production of two million per quarter. In Q1 2025 it will add commercial inverter and power optimizer production.