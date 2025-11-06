Subscribe To Premium
Premium Subscription
News

SolarEdge ships 1.47GW of inverters in Q3 amid optimism for C&I sales

By JP Casey
November 6, 2025
Power Plants, Inverters
Africa & Middle East

Latest

SolarEdge ships 1.47GW of inverters in Q3 amid optimism for C&I sales

News

Chinese polysilicon producers see improved profits, module makers still struggling

News

European PV module prices stabilise ‘at the bottom’ in October

News

Osaka Gas and Sonnedix to build BESS at 38.7MW solar PV project in Japan

News

Pacific Energy completes solar module installation at 35MW plant in Western Australia

News

Has the time once again arrived for utility-scale silicon carbide?

Features, Interviews, News

South Africa to add 28.7GW of new solar PV generation capacity by 2039

News

Digging into delamination distress: Why too many PV modules are failing at the edges

Features, Guest Blog

Voltec Solar and Toyo ink TOPCon PV cell supply deal

News

Solv Energy to build 209MW Texas solar project for Sol Systems

News
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Reddit
Email
A SolarEdge battery manufacturing facility in South Korea.
SolarEdge has sold more than 1GW of inverters in each quarter of this year to date. Image: SolarEdge.

Israel-headquartered inverter manufacturer SolarEdge sold close to 1.5GW of inverters in the third quarter of the year, driving revenue of US$340.2 million.

The latest figures come from the company’s third quarter results, published yesterday, and both figures are improvements over the metrics reported in the previous quarter, where the company sold 1.19GW of inverters and posted revenue of US$289.4 million.

This article requires Premium SubscriptionBasic (FREE) Subscription

Try Premium for just $1

  • Full premium access for the first month at only $1
  • Converts to an annual rate after 30 days unless cancelled
  • Cancel anytime during the trial period
Start $1 Trial

Premium Benefits

  • Expert industry analysis and interviews
  • Digital access to PV Tech Power journal
  • Exclusive event discounts

Or get the full Premium subscription right away

Or continue reading this article for free

Get Basic (FREE) Subscription

SolarEdge’s revenue has increased consistently this year, from US$219.5 million reported in the first quarter of 2025, and revenue of US$849.1 million in the first nine months of the year is higher than the US$704.2 million reported in the first nine months of 2024.

The company’s sales of battery energy storage systems (BESS), meanwhile, grew by a smaller degree, from 247MWh of sales in the second quarter to 269MWh in the third quarter.

SolarEdge’s non-GAAP operating expenses have also remained consistent from one quarter to another, increasing marginally from US$85.2 million in the second quarter fo US$87.7 million.

Also yesterday, SolarEdge announced a collaboration with German semiconductor manufacturer Infineon to build solid-state transformers (SST) for use in data centres. Growing electricity demand from data centres has been a key topic of conversation in the energy sector this year, but SolarEdge CEO Shuki Nir said on a conference call to discuss the results that SolarEdge is looking at the collaboration “as something that is not going to be a major investment from our side”.

Responding to the US policy environment

Nir also fielded several questions on the topic of US policy, particularly on the topic of tariffs imposed on goods imported from overseas, and the tightening of foreign entity of concern (FEOC) legislation that will likely disrupt international trade further. The company’s financial results suggested that tariffs had a negative impact of 2% on gross margin, and Kir said that he expects the impact on margin in the fourth quarter to be similar.

“We are extremely focused on diversifying and optimising our supply chain to address this dynamic tariff environment,” said Nir. “At the same time, the quality of the availability of our products is very important to us. The impact also may be mitigated by some pricing actions that we may take.”

While SolarEdge has not historically hosted significant manufacturing capacity in the US—entering the space for the first time in July 2024—Nir expressed optimism that projects in the US using SolarEdge products will still be able to benefit from investment tax credit (ITC) support, despite the government’s tightening of eligibility criteria for such tax credits.

“Certain partners have safe harboured with us through the 5% method,” said Nir, referring to the fact that energy projects with less than 1.5MW of capacity can secure ITC support by spending 5% of a project’s total costs within a certain timeframe. “We designed and executed customised safe harbouring strategies [and] such transactions have several benefits. For customers, it lets them [have] quality projects over multiple years for lower capital outlay.”

For larger projects that are ineligible for this 5% spend threshold, they must pass a “physical work test” to demonstrate that “physical work of a significant nature” has started at the project. While this is a more subjective assessment, Nir said that SolarEdge has worked closely with its partners at larger projects to ensure that construction work will be completed quickly, and to a standard that will pass this assessment.

“By helping our customers safe harbour through the physical work of significant nature method, we are able to manufacture and deliver the full product closer to the time the customer needs it,” explained Nir. “Therefore, we can manage the manufacturing over time and there is no fall forward of revenue typically associated with a 5% safe harbour transaction.”

Commercial-scale inverters and storage to drive future growth

Nir also said that the company’s strengths are “even more pronounced” in the commercial and industrial (C&I) space in the US, and that SolarEdge is “the only scale player capable of delivering a non-FEOC and domestic content-compliant C&I solution.”

While the company has not published inverter sales per market segment since the first quarter of 2025, commercial inverters has historically been a significant part of SolarEdge’s sales output, as shown in the graph below.

Nir added that he expects the company to sell well in the European C&I space too, particularly for C&I BESS systems, due to the fact that the company’s distribution partners have “normalised levels of inventory” so are receptive to receiving and selling on new products.

“Due to the fact that [products] are going to be manufactured in the US and exported to Europe, this allows us to be more competitive in the marketplace without sacrificing margin necessarily and all of these reasons are giving us optimism [as] there is definitely room to grow,” added Nir.

Looking ahead, the company expects its fourth quarter results to be broadly in line with its third quarter results, with revenue in the range of US$310-340 million and operating expenses in the range of US$85-90 million.

UPCOMING EVENT

Intersolar Middle East 2026 – The Leading Solar Event in the Middle East

7 April 2026
Dubai World Trade Centre, UAE
Intersolar Middle East and Middle East Energy are coming together to present the mega energy event for the MENA region. From April 7–9, 2026, Dubai World Trade Centre will host Intersolar Middle East Exhibition and Conference alongside the 50th Middle East Energy. Intersolar Middle East focusses on the areas of photovoltaics, PV production technologies, and energy storage systems. The combined event expects to attract more than 45,000 trade visitors from around the world and feature 1,900+ exhibitors.
More Info

UPCOMING EVENT

PV ModuleTech USA 2026

16 June 2026
Napa, USA
PV Tech has been running PV ModuleTech Conferences since 2017. PV ModuleTech USA, on 16-17 June 2026, will be our fifth PV ModulelTech conference dedicated to the U.S. utility scale solar sector. The event will gather the key stakeholders from solar developers, solar asset owners and investors, PV manufacturing, policy-making and and all interested downstream channels and third-party entities. The goal is simple: to map out the PV module supply channels to the U.S. out to 2027 and beyond.
More Info
americas, batteries, financial results, inverters, israel, middle east, policy, solaredge, storage, us

Read Next

A Sonnedix project.

Osaka Gas and Sonnedix to build BESS at 38.7MW solar PV project in Japan

November 6, 2025
Osaka Gas and Sonnedix have announced plans to install a BESS at the latter's 38.7MW Oita solar project in Japan.
Owen High Res
Premium

Has the time once again arrived for utility-scale silicon carbide?

November 6, 2025
PV Talk: Owen Schelenz of GE Vernova explains why silicon carbide power conversion technology is once again on the agenda for utility solar.
South African minister of energy and electricity Dr Kgosientsho Ramokgopa.

South Africa to add 28.7GW of new solar PV generation capacity by 2039

November 5, 2025
South Africa aims to add 28.7GW of new solar PV generation capacity by 2039, and generate over half of its electricity with renewables by 2042.
The two companies share a longstanding partnership, having jointly delivered several major solar projects across the Southwestern, South Central, and Mountain West regions of the US. Image: SOLV Energy.

Solv Energy to build 209MW Texas solar project for Sol Systems

November 5, 2025
IPP Sol Systems has selected Solv Energy as the EPC services provider for a 209MW solar PV plant in Texas, US. 
The Acton solar-plus-storage project.

Syncarpha completes construction at solar-plus-storage project at former chemical manufacturing site

November 4, 2025
Syncarpha Capital has completed construction work at the 7.1MW Acton solar-plus-storage project in the US state of Massachusetts.
Clēnera's Atrisco solar-plus-storage project in New Mexico.

Enlight bags US$150 million tax equity for 128MW New Mexico solar project

November 4, 2025
Israel-headquartered IPP Enlight has secured US$150 million in financing to support a solar-plus-storage project in the US.

Subscribe to Newsletter

Most Read

South Africa to add 28.7GW of new solar PV generation capacity by 2039

News

GCL expands Indonesian footprint with 200MW solar project agreements

News

Australia mandates three-hour free solar electricity for households from 2026

News

Digging into delamination distress: Why too many PV modules are failing at the edges

Features, Guest Blog

Voltec Solar and Toyo ink TOPCon PV cell supply deal

News

What does the upcoming Section 232 on polysilicon need to answer? 

Features, Editors' Blog

Upcoming Events

Powering Certainty: Bankable Energy Storage, with Elementa 2 Pro from Trina Storage

Upcoming Webinars
November 12, 2025
10am PST / 1pm EST

Large Scale Solar Central Eastern Europe 2025

Solar Media Events
November 25, 2025
Warsaw, Poland

PV ModuleTech Europe 2025

Solar Media Events
December 2, 2025
Málaga, Spain

Solar Finance & Investment Europe 2026

Solar Media Events
February 3, 2026
London, UK

PV CellTech Europe 2026

Solar Media Events
March 10, 2026
Frankfurt, Germany