SolarEdge unveils new C&I energy optimisation software at RE+

Using real-time data from both external sources, such as weather and utility rates, and on-site information including historical PV production, site consumption and user preferences through a series of algorithms, SolarEdge said that the system is designed to optimise both energy consumption and production for residential and C&I use.

The product aims to create “synergies” between diverse assets in an energy system like electric vehicle (EV) fleets and storage alongside solar PV.

Site owners would be able to monitor plant performance – PV production, EV charging and load optimisation – through a desktop application that provides visibility down to the level of individual modules.

The company said that remote monitoring and troubleshooting can reduce expenditure on costly site visits, as well as the benefits of being able to maximise the use of excess PV generation during peak price periods.

“Smart” system optimisation is a topic that PV Tech Premium has previously discussed, in terms of both grid and transmission optimisation and data monitoring for extreme weather events and weather variability.

In April, the National Renewable Energy Laboratory (NREL) and tech certification company UL Solutions published a new cybersecurity specification for solar, wind and storage assets connected to the US distribution grid. Inverter-based products were highlighted as those most at risk from potential cyber attacks.

Alongside its new product announcements, SolarEdge has been posting strong financial results throughout the first half of 2023. Both Q1 and Q2 were “record” quarters for the company, with US$944 million and US$948 million in revenues respectively.