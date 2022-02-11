Solar Media
News

Solariant Capital, Daiwa unit partner to develop US solar and storage pipeline

By Jules Scully
Financial & Legal, Markets & Finance, Power Plants, Projects
Americas

Latest

Solariant Capital, Daiwa unit partner to develop US solar and storage pipeline

News

Silicon Ranch selects Black & Veatch to build 125MW project in Georgia

News

Scatec to build 532MW solar project in Brazil, brings regional pipeline to 2GW+

News

France to target at least 100GW of deployed solar by 2050, Macron says

News

US trade bodies slam ‘self-interested’ solar tariff investigation request

News

Indian hydropower company looking to deploy 10GW of solar over next 5 years in deal worth US$6.7bn

News

Tata Power plans to leverage expanded PLI scheme for PV manufacturing ramp-up

News

TotalEnergies acquiring SunPower’s C&I unit for US$250m

News

European energy crisis causing ‘fundamental changes’ to PPA market, longevity of 10-year contracts in question

News

AES enlists Fluence IQ bidding software to optimise 1.1GW of solar and storage assets in the US

News
An operational solar project in California. Image: Arevon Energy.

Renewables developer Solariant Capital and energy investor Daiwa Energy & Infrastructure (DEI) are collaborating to develop a portfolio of US solar and energy storage projects.

The partnership will first focus on developing California-based Solariant’s existing portfolio, which comprises more than 1GWac of solar and 2.5GWh of battery energy storage systems across the US Southeast and Southwest. The companies will also look to acquire other development-stage projects.

DEI, which is part of Japanese financial service company Daiwa Securities Group, said it is committed to supporting Solariant’s development efforts with its financial resources. 

“With the current favourable environment for renewable energy in the U.S. driven by the recent administration’s aggressive climate goals and support from state and local governments, we believe this partnership is a great opportunity for DEI to expand our footprint into the US market,” said Morimasa Matsuda, CEO of DEI.

Daiwa Securities previously set up a fund in 2018 to make investments in large-scale solar projects in Japan.

Solariant Capital managing director Daniel Kim said the partnership with DEI will help his company expand its operations into new markets.

Daiwa Energy & Infrastructure, energy storage, EnergyStorageUSA, Solariant Capital, us solar

