Solarpack signs PPAs for 475GWh Spanish solar capacity

PV Tech has contacted Solarpack for confirmation of the nameplate capacity of the projects and the duration of the PPAs.

Chief commercial officer at Solarpack, Iván Nieto, said: “The solar plants will actively contribute to the generation of clean energy, aiding the country’s efforts to meet its climate and renewable energy objectives.”

Spain expanded its renewable energy goals earlier this year in its revised National Energy and Climate Plan, now seeking 76GW of solar PV by the end of the decade.

Solarpack currently has 495MW of installed PV capacity in Spain. In South America – one of its major operational regions – the company announced plans in March to build the “largest” PV plant in Ecuador, a 258MWdc site representing a €141 million investment.