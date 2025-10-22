Subscribe To Premium
Premium Subscription
Features, Interviews

‘A much stronger focus on storage integration’

By JP Casey
October 22, 2025
Power Plants, Storage
Europe

Latest

SEIA CEO, Abigail Ross Hopper, to step down in January 2026

News

‘A much stronger focus on storage integration’

Features, Interviews

Australia: Queensland councils receive new toolkit for navigating renewable energy project assessments

News

Trinasolar to supply Mestron Energy with 50MW of Vertex N solar modules

News

Is Europe ready to tackle solar cybersecurity risks?

Features, Interviews, Long Reads

Cypress Creek Renewables reaches financial close on Colorado solar-plus-storage project

News

725MW of Australian solar-plus-storage projects advance in NSW and Queensland

News

AI-powered robot installers exceed targets at Engie’s 250MW solar project in Australia

News

New Zealand: 179MWdc Glorit Solar Farm clears regulatory hurdle with EPA consent

News

Mind the gap

Features, Guest Blog, Long Reads
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Reddit
Email
The Large Scale Solar Southern Europe 2025 event.
‘We noticed a much stronger focus on storage integration, grid stability and permitting challenges,’ said Ingeteam’s Mauro Rivola, second left. Image: Solar Media.

This year’s edition of the Large Scale Solar Southern Europe event, hosted by PV Tech publisher Solar Media in Athens, Greece, saw industry leaders come together to plot a course for growth in a renewable energy sector that is undergoing rapid change, particularly with regard to the co-location of solar and battery energy storage systems (BESS).

In Italy, for instance, the government is aiming to install 15GW of capacity by the end of the decade, up from just over 4GW across the total pipeline earlier this year, while Greece received €1 billion (US$1.1 billion) in support from the European Commission to deploy some solar-plus-storage projects last year.

This article requires Premium SubscriptionBasic (FREE) Subscription

Try Premium for just $1

  • Full premium access for the first month at only $1
  • Converts to an annual rate after 30 days unless cancelled
  • Cancel anytime during the trial period
Start $1 Trial

Premium Benefits

  • Expert industry analysis and interviews
  • Digital access to PV Tech Power journal
  • Exclusive event discounts

Or get the full Premium subscription right away

Or continue reading this article for free

Get Basic (FREE) Subscription

This trend is filtering down into some of the less mature renewable energy markets in the region, too. Earlier this year, Aurora Energy Research published its first coverage of the Balkans region, noting that across the Western Balkans—consisting of Albania, Bosnia & Herzegovina, Montenegro, North Macedonia and Kosovo—almost two-thirds of new energy demand by 2040 is expected to be met with renewable power deployments.

“Over time, the momentum for storage seen in south-eastern Europe will likely spread to the Western Balkans,” added Aurora in its report onto the Western Balkans, and the increasing emphasis on solar-plus-storage was echoed by attendees at this year’s Large Scale Solar Southern Europe event.

“This year, Ingeteam was actively involved in the Large Scale Solar Southern Europe event by sharing our experience in hybridisation and advanced power electronics,” said Mauro Rivola, VP of international sales and export director for solar PV, BESS and H2 at Spanish inverter manufacturer Ingeteam, who spoke to PV Tech after the event.

“Compared to previous editions, we noticed a much stronger focus on storage integration, grid stability and permitting challenges. Our contribution centred on how technological innovation can accelerate project bankability while ensuring grid reliability.

“The rapid increase in appetite for storage—particularly co-located with solar—has significantly influenced our activities in Europe,” he continued. “Co-location brings multiple benefits: it maximises the use of existing grid connections, improves the predictability of revenues and allows developers to offer more competitive bids in auctions. For financiers, hybrid projects reduce market risks by diversifying revenue streams.”

Investment appetite driven by market demand

However, demand for colocation varies across European markets depending on their individual dynamics. Patrizio Donati, co-founder and managing director at independent power producer (IPP) Terrawatt, told PV Tech in the lead up to the event that in Italy, for instance, co-locating solar and storage presents a less attractive investment case.

“The point of having co-located storage is to protect yourself against negative pricing,” he told PV Tech. This has been less of an issue for the Italian market over the last year or so, with power prices consistently higher than those in Poland, France, Germany and Spain since January 2024.

“We do not fully agree that standalone solar is no longer attractive, but it is true that financial viability is increasingly dependent on market design and regulatory frameworks,” said Rivola, agreeing that the picture can vary from one market to another.

Mauro Rivola headshot.
‘Adding storage certainly strengthens the case for investors,’ said Rivola. Image: Ingeteam.

“Standalone projects remain feasible when long-term power purchase agreements (PPAs) or contracts for difference (CfDs) are available. However, adding storage certainly strengthens the case for investors, especially in merchant markets. Both models—standalone and hybrid—will continue to coexist.”

Ingeteam, for its part, has worked in a number of markets outside of Europe, including eastern Australia’s first DC-coupled solar-plus-storage site, the mammoth Oasis de Atacama hybrid project in Chile and the 640MW Parliament solar project in Texas.

“Our experience in Australia and the US has been very valuable,” said Rivola. “Both markets are more advanced in terms of merchant risk exposure and hybrid project deployment. The challenges are similar—grid congestion, market volatility and regulatory uncertainty—but solutions developed abroad, particularly in storage integration and advanced inverters, are now informing our European projects.”

Towards the 2,000V threshold

Rivola also spoke of some of the technical challenges facing solar-plus-storage, particularly the trend of retrofitting existing solar plants with storage components as storage becomes more popular.

“Technically, retrofitting existing solar plants with storage requires modular, flexible solutions that can integrate seamlessly with legacy assets,” he said. He added that his company Ingeteam works with Spanish energy giant Iberdrola: “The addition of storage facilities to three operational solar plants in Spain has improved both the performance and resilience of these assets.”

to add storage facilities to three operational solar plants in Spain has improved both the performance and resilience of these assets.

“Our collaboration with Iberdrola has shown that careful planning of control systems and grid compliance is key to success,” Rivola explained. “We have learned that hybridisation not only increases asset value but also enhances plant resilience against curtailment.”

He also said that Ingetam is “closely aligned” with the industry’s shift towards larger inverters, particularly the move from 1,500V inverters to 2,000V inverters. While PV Tech Premium has heard of the challenges surrounding certification and supply chain development for this transition, Rivola is keen to invest in this space to capitalise on anticipated market demand.

“Ingeteam is closely aligned with the industry’s move towards higher-voltage inverters,” he said. “We already offer 1,500V solutions and are working on 2,000V technologies to anticipate market demand. We believe 2,000V will gradually, following the US market, become the new standard as it improves efficiency and reduces balance-of-system costs, particularly for very large utility-scale projects.”

When asked about the future of European solar and storage and key areas of concern for the industry as it evolves, Rivola concluded: “We would like to see deeper discussions on grid flexibility, long-term storage and the role of digitalisation in asset management. In our view, topics such as lifecycle optimisation, hybrid plant operation and integration of green hydrogen deserve greater attention to reflect where the industry is heading.”

#smartsolarstorage2020, europe, ingeteam, italy, LSSSE, solar-plus-storage, storage, terrawatt

Read Next

Image: Brett Sayles/Pexels
Premium

Is Europe ready to tackle solar cybersecurity risks?

October 21, 2025
PV Tech Premium spoke with academic and industry experts about the rising tide of cybersecurity concerns in Europe's solar energy sector.
A Cypress Creek Renewables project.

Cypress Creek Renewables reaches financial close on Colorado solar-plus-storage project

October 21, 2025
Cypress Creek Renewables has achieved financial close on its 75MW Sundance solar-plus-storage project in Elbert County, Colorado.
Image: Ark Energy (via LinkedIn).

725MW of Australian solar-plus-storage projects advance in NSW and Queensland

October 21, 2025
Australia's solar-plus-storage sector gained momentum with 725MW of solar PV approvals advancing across New South Wales and Queensland.
The Copiapó Solar project is a 357MW/320MW solar-plus-storage in northern Chile developed by Atlas Renewable Energy

Atlas Renewable Energy secures US$475 million for 357MW/320MW solar-plus-storage project in Chile

October 20, 2025
Independent power producer (IPP) Atlas Renewable Energy has secured up to US$475 million in financing for a 357MW solar-plus-storage project in Chile.
The 2024 Solar & Storage Finance US event.
Premium

How political and economic disruption is causing a rethink in solar and storage financing

October 17, 2025
According to Ronak Maheshwari of CRC-IB, there has been a struggle for US renewable power projects to secure necessary equity .
Sheep at a solar project.

German IPP wpd starts construction at 140MW French solar project

October 14, 2025
German IPP wpd has started construction at its 140.6MW Marcy solar park in the Nièvre department of central France.

Subscribe to Newsletter

Most Read

Section 232 polysilicon tariffs could be clarified by ‘end of the month’

News

Trinasolar to supply Mestron Energy with 50MW of Vertex N solar modules

News

725MW of Australian solar-plus-storage projects advance in NSW and Queensland

News

Atlas Renewable Energy secures US$475 million for 357MW/320MW solar-plus-storage project in Chile

News

Australia: Queensland councils receive new toolkit for navigating renewable energy project assessments

News

Cypress Creek Renewables reaches financial close on Colorado solar-plus-storage project

News

Upcoming Events

The Relevance of Project Customisation for Latin America’s Successful Adoption of BESS Technologies

Upcoming Webinars
October 23, 2025
10am CLT / 3pm BST

Large Scale Solar Central Eastern Europe 2025

Solar Media Events
November 25, 2025
Warsaw, Poland

PV ModuleTech Europe 2025

Solar Media Events
December 2, 2025
Málaga, Spain

Solar Finance & Investment Europe 2026

Solar Media Events
February 3, 2026
London, UK

PV CellTech Europe 2026

Solar Media Events
March 10, 2026
Frankfurt, Germany