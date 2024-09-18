Subscribe To Premium
Premium Subscription
News

Solomon Islands secures finance for new solar PV projects from investors

By George Heynes
Power Plants, Markets & Finance, Projects
Asia & Oceania, Southeast Asia & Oceania

Latest

Arevon bags another US$351 million for Indiana PV expansion

News

LONGi ships close to 80GW of products in H1 2024, revenues down

News

Meyer Burger CEO Erfurt steps down, company slashes jobs amid ‘strategic realignment’

News

Gautam Solar to build 2GW TOPCon solar cell plant in India

News

Western Australia launches EOI for major transmission projects to unlock renewable energy

News

Coca-Cola secures 100% renewable energy target via 300MW solar PV agreement in Australia

News

Solomon Islands secures finance for new solar PV projects from investors

News

EDF Renewables, KOWEPO and Masdar reach financial close for 1.5GW Al Ajban solar plant

News

Adani Green Energy inks 5GW PPA for Khavda PV project

News

RE+ 2024: Solar soundbites from the biggest week in US renewables

Features, Editors' Blog
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Reddit
Email
Renewable energy only makes up 2% of the Solomon Islands’ electricity mix. Image: Namkoo Solar.

A group of investment firms led by the Asian Development Bank (ADB) has partnered with the government of the Solomon Islands to finance new solar PV power plants, increase rooftop solar PV installations and support the islands’ power sector reforms.

The initiative is funded by a US$10 million concessional loan and a US$5 million grant from the Asian Development Fund, which provides grants to the ADB’s poorest and most vulnerable developing member countries.

This article requires Premium SubscriptionBasic (FREE) Subscription

Unlock unlimited access for 12 whole months of distinctive global analysis

Photovoltaics International is now included.

  • Regular insight and analysis of the industry’s biggest developments
  • In-depth interviews with the industry’s leading figures
  • Unlimited digital access to the PV Tech Power journal catalogue
  • Unlimited digital access to the Photovoltaics International journal catalogue
  • Access to more than 1,000 technical papers
  • Discounts on Solar Media’s portfolio of events, in-person and virtual
View all benefits & pricing

Or continue reading this article for free

The Saudi Fund for Development (SFD) and the state-owned enterprise Solomon Power will each provide US$10 million. This marks the first joint project financing by the ADB and the SFD. The government of the Solomon Islands is also contributing US$7 million in exempted duties and taxes.

The Solomon Islands Renewable Energy Development Project initiative will help the island, located north-east of Australia, transition to renewable energy by facilitating clean energy generation and battery storage system installation. It will also support power sector reforms and promote private sector participation in renewable energy generation.

Specifically, the funding will help finance two new solar PV power plants in Guadalcanal and Malaita, and a new utility-scale grid-connected energy storage system in Honiara. The sizes of each have not been disclosed.

The funding will also support Solomon Islands’ power sector reforms, including identifying and preparing at least one private sector renewable energy project. A pilot business model for rooftop solar PV systems will also be trialled at two schools in the country.

Shane Rosenthal, ADB’s Pacific liaison and coordination office regional director, believes that upscaling renewable energy generation in the Solomon Islands could help unlock economic growth and prosperity. Currently, renewable energy only makes up 2% of the country’s grid.

“Poor access to clean and sustainable electricity and high electricity prices limit Solomon Islands’ opportunities for economic growth and prosperity. This project will reduce dependency on expensive fossil fuel imports and constitute an important milestone for Solomon Islands on its transition to renewable energy,” Rosenthal said.

“It will install additional solar PV capacity in the country and deliver the largest grid-connected battery storage system in the Pacific, which is a crucial first step in expanding grid-connected renewable energy through private sector investment.”

The ADB to support Indian rooftop solar PV

Earlier this year (18 July), PV Tech reported that the ADB was helping scale rooftop solar PV in India via US$240.5 million in loans.

Being offered to the State Bank of India (SBI) and the National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (NABARD), the financing will support tranches two and three of the Multitranche Financing Facility (MFF) solar rooftop investment programme, which was approved by the ADB in 2016.

This programme is a US$505 million multi-tranche financing facility, consisting of US$500 million financial intermediation loans and US$5 million capacity development technical assistance. ADB said the tranche two loan was to be provided to the SBI, while the tranche three loan was to be provided to NABARD.

UPCOMING EVENT

U.S. & global PV manufacturing & supply, featuring Finlay Colville & Philip Shen

19 September 2024
4pm BST
FREE WEBINAR - Join two of the leading experts in the PV industry today, Finlay Colville of PV Tech and Philip Shen of ROTH, as they address some of the most pressing issues impacting on the PV industry globally today; kicking off with what is happening now with regards U.S. module supply and efforts to get a domestic U.S. silicon-based manufacturing sector off the ground. But don’t just let Finlay and Phil choose their list of topics – have your say. What questions do you want to hear their thoughts on? Once you register you will be sent a link to a survey where you can vote for the topics you would like to hear discussed and add your own suggestions. We will add the most common themes and get Finlay and Phil to address them live on the webinar. Technology, policy, profitability, pricing? China, Europe, India or the U.S.? What is your biggest unknown for the sector from 2025 onwards?
More Info

UPCOMING EVENT

PV ModuleTech USA 2025

17 June 2025
Napa, USA
PV Tech has been running PV ModuleTech Conferences since 2017. PV ModuleTech USA, on 17-18 June 2025, will be our fourth PV ModulelTech conference dedicated to the U.S. utility scale solar sector. The event will gather the key stakeholders from solar developers, solar asset owners and investors, PV manufacturing, policy-making and and all interested downstream channels and third-party entities. The goal is simple: to map out the PV module supply channels to the U.S. out to 2026 and beyond.
More Info
adb, asian development bank, pv power plants, solar pv, solar pv development, solomon islands

Read Next

Image: Arevon

Arevon bags another US$351 million for Indiana PV expansion

September 18, 2024
Arevon started construction at the 251MW project, located in Gibson County, last month. It will sell the project to NIPSCO once completed.
The 10-year agreement with Engie will enable CCEP to secure the remaining energy needed to fulfil its RE100 commitment. Image: Coca-Cola Europacific Partners.

Coca-Cola secures 100% renewable energy target via 300MW solar PV agreement in Australia

September 18, 2024
Coca-Cola Europacific Partners (CCEP) has signed a virtual power purchase agreement (VPPA) with French developer Engie to source green electricity from the newly-built 300MW Wellington North Solar Farm in New South Wales, Australia.
Image: Adani Group

Adani Green Energy inks 5GW PPA for Khavda PV project

September 17, 2024
The power will be produced at the Khavda solar park, a hybrid technology renewable energy generation facility with a maximum output of 30GW located in the Indian state of Gujarat.
Genex’s 50MW Kidston Solar Project in Queensland. Image: Genex Power

Stanwell, Genex ink 15-year PPA for 775MW solar PV project in Queensland, Australia

September 17, 2024
State-owned energy company Stanwell has inked a 15-year power purchase agreement (PPA) to secure renewable energy derived from 775MW of solar PV owned by Genex Power in Queensland, Australia.
A 258MW solar project in South Africa’s Northern Cape province. Image: Scatec.

EIB, FirstRand Bank invest €400 million in South African solar PV and wind

September 16, 2024
The European Investment Bank (EIB) and FirstRand Bank have allocated €400 million (US$444 million) to support the development of solar PV and wind generation projects in South Africa.
Australia added 2.9GW of rooftop PV systems last year. Image: Clean Energy Regulator via Twitter.

New South Wales sets Australia’s first distributed solar and storage uptake target

September 16, 2024
The New South Wales government is set to implement the first target in Australia for the uptake of solar PV and battery energy storage by households and businesses, via its newly launched Consumer Energy Strategy, it has claimed.

Subscribe to Newsletter

Most Read

Complete Solar awarded bid in SunPower’s Chapter 11 proceedings

News

EDF Renewables, KOWEPO and Masdar reach financial close for 1.5GW Al Ajban solar plant

News

US finalises Section 301 tariffs, proposes 50% duty on wafers and polysilicon

News

Eurowind Energy to purchase 55MW solar portfolio in Portugal

News

Encavis, Innovar Solar to develop 500MW solar PV in Germany

News

Scaling the solar supply chain to 50GW annually: challenges and opportunities for US manufacturing

Features, Guest Blog

Upcoming Events

U.S. & global PV manufacturing & supply, featuring Finlay Colville & Philip Shen

Upcoming Webinars
September 19, 2024
4pm BST

Unlocking industrial solar projects that were cancelled or undersized due to structural limitations

Upcoming Webinars
September 23, 2024
11am (BST) / 12pm (CET)

Energy Storage Summit Central Eastern Europe 2024

Solar Media Events
September 24, 2024
Warsaw, Poland

Jolywood Windproof Module: higher reliability for climate challenges

Upcoming Webinars
September 26, 2024

The Battery Show North America 2024

Solar Media Events
October 7, 2024
Huntington Place Detroit, MI
© Solar Media Limited 2024