News

Soltec pens strategic tracker deal with Acciona

By Liam Stoker
Balance of System, Companies, Markets & Finance, Power Plants, Projects
Europe

Latest

Soltec pens strategic tracker deal with Acciona

News

Meyer Burger CFO to be replaced after 15 months in role

News

Italy grid operator Terna acquires solar O&M provider in US$28m deal

News

Solar wafer, cell price hikes underscore new polysilicon pricing volatility

News

OMERS Infrastructure buys 49% stake in FRV’s Australian renewables business

News

Shell-backed Silicon Ranch acquires carbon offset firm Clearloop

News

Shipping delays to ease soon but high prices to remain

News

GoodLeap raises US$800m, brings total value to US$12bn

News

Doral Renewables breaks ground on Mammoth Solar project, US’ largest PV development

News

European renewables investor Greencoat enters US market, plans US$5bn investment spree

News
Soltec will supply trackers to Acciona for projects coming forward over the next three years. Image: Soltec.

Solar tracker manufacturer Soltec has signed a framework agreement with renewables developer Acciona Energia to supply trackers over a three-year period.

The deal, which Soltec said would “strengthen the strategic relationship” between the two companies, will see Soltec supply its SF7 range of trackers for solar projects brought forward by Acciona, with a first project under the deal set to move forward featuring the tracker technology later this year.

Soltec confirmed its SF7 bifacial trackers will be used in a 50MW solar park Acciona is developing in Cuenca, Spain.

Soltec further said the project bolsters its operational backlog, which stood at €363 (US$423 million) million at the end of H1. Soltec’s total pipeline, meanwhile, stood at just under €3 billion (US$3.5 billion).

acciona, acciona energia, soltec, soltec sf7

