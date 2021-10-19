Soltec pens strategic tracker deal with Acciona

Soltec will supply trackers to Acciona for projects coming forward over the next three years. Image: Soltec.

Solar tracker manufacturer Soltec has signed a framework agreement with renewables developer Acciona Energia to supply trackers over a three-year period.

The deal, which Soltec said would “strengthen the strategic relationship” between the two companies, will see Soltec supply its SF7 range of trackers for solar projects brought forward by Acciona, with a first project under the deal set to move forward featuring the tracker technology later this year.

Soltec confirmed its SF7 bifacial trackers will be used in a 50MW solar park Acciona is developing in Cuenca, Spain.

Soltec further said the project bolsters its operational backlog, which stood at €363 (US$423 million) million at the end of H1. Soltec’s total pipeline, meanwhile, stood at just under €3 billion (US$3.5 billion).