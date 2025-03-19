Subscribe To Premium
Acciona Energía secures financing on 480MW Australian PV plant

By Jonathan Touriño Jacobo
Acciona Energía secures financing on 480MW Australian PV plant

NorthStar Clean Energy secures US$334 million for 250MW Michigan PV

Dimension Energy upsizes credit facility to support 3.5GW community solar portfolio

Meta, RWE in 200MW solar PV PPA, powering tech giant’s post-Trump move to Texas

Zelestra secures 220MW/1GWh solar-plus-storage PPA in Chile

How to optimise India’s salvo of renewable energy tenders

Towards a new desert testing standard for PV modules

France decreases 2035 solar PV target to 90GW

Edison Energia, Prysmian in 150MW Italy solar PV PPA

T1 Energy selects Texas for 5GW solar cell plant, module ramp up ahead of plans

Acciona Energía secures financing on 480MW Australian PV plant
In related news, the company started construction on a 176MW solar PV plant in the Philippines. Image: Acciona Energía.

Spanish renewables developer Acciona Energía has closed an AU$453 million (US$287 million) loan facility for a 480MWp solar PV plant in Queensland, Australia.

The facility was secured through four banks, which acted as mandated lead arrangers, namely Banco Santander, BNP Paribas, ING and J.P. Morgan.

Construction of the project – called Aldoga Solar Farm – started in late 2023, while commercial operation is expected to begin by mid-2026.

A 15-year power purchase agreement with Queensland’s energy company, Stanwell Corporation, has already been secured when the company unveiled the start of the project’s construction.

The Spanish developer is responsible for the development, engineering, construction, management, operation and maintenance of the project.

Total investment of the PV plant is estimated at AU$670 million. US solar tracker manufacturer Nextracker will provide the trackers for the 480MWp Aldoga solar park which will have 820,000 solar panels installed.

Accion breaks sod on 176MW PV plant in the Philippines

In other related news, the Spanish developer started construction on a 176MWp solar PV plant in the Philippines.

Located on the island of Cebu, the Daanbantayan solar plant, the project represents an investment of €120 million (US$131 million) and is scheduled to be operational in late 2026.

A battery energy storage system (BESS) will be co-located with the project, however the company did not disclose the BESS capacity or output.

According to the company, this project represents the country’s first public-private partnership in the energy sector for the power distribution of the plant.

Furthermore, this represents the first solar PV project for the Spanish developer in the Southeast Asian country.

