PROJECT ROUND-UP: Lightsource bp commissions Polish project, Soltec receives EIA on 220MW Italian solar and Iberdrola adds 37MW in Portugal

With the project reaching commercial operation, the power produced will power technology giant Microsoft’s operations in the country, after both companies signed a long-term power purchase agreement (PPA) in September 2023.

The solar developer entered the Polish market in 2020 and currently has a 3.2GW project pipeline across the country.

Michał Głowacki, Poland’s country head at Lightsource bp, said: “Solar energy has a huge role to play in Poland’s energy transition and the solar projects we are developing are part of this historic transformation. The Kotuń solar farm reaching commercial pperation is our first significant contribution to the country’s decarbonisation targets.”

Soltec receives EIA on 220MW PV portfolio in Italy

23 July 2024: Spanish solar developer Soltec has received a positive environmental impact assessment (EIA) for five projects in Italy with a combined capacity of 220MW.

These projects are located in different southern regions of the country with the Altogianni 1 and 2 (with a capacity of 40 MW) in Basilicata; Sparpagliata (34 MW), Lopez (34 MW) and Lo Schiavo (50 MW) in Apulia; and Ururi (61 MW) in Molise. The southern of Italy is mainly dominated by utility-scale solar projects, while the north of the country is home to larger residential and commercial and industrial (C&I) markets.

The positive EIAs secured in 2024 add to the 195MW of capacity secured in 2023, between four other projects. This brings the company’s total capacity of projects with completed EIAs in Italy to 415MW.

“The development of agrivoltaic projects in Italy is of strategic importance for Soltec. We are very pleased with the progress made in the country and the achievement of these environmental authorisations, which further prove the absolute quality of our projects,” said Mariano Berges del Estal, CEO of Soltec.

Iberdrola powers 37MW solar PV plants in Portugal

19 July 2024: Spanish utility Iberdrola has completed two solar PV projects in Portugal with a combined capacity of 37MW.

Both projects – Montechoro I and II – are located in Algarve, south of Portugal, and were awarded in a 2019 auction to the utility. In total, the company invested €30 million (US$32.6 million) in the construction of the projects.