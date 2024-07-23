PROJECT ROUND-UP: Lightsource bp commissions Polish project, Soltec receives EIA on 220MW Italian solar and Iberdrola adds 37MW in Portugal

A round-up of the latest solar project news, as Lightsource bp commissions its first PV project in Poland, Soltec receives EIA on a 220MW solar portfolio in Italy and Iberdrola completes two plants in Portugal.
Lightsource bp commissions 40MW PV plant in Poland
22 July 2024: Solar developer Lightsource bp has commissioned its first solar PV project in Poland with the 40MW Kotuń project.
Unlock unlimited access for 12 whole months of distinctive global analysis
Photovoltaics International is now included.
- Regular insight and analysis of the industry’s biggest developments
- In-depth interviews with the industry’s leading figures
- Unlimited digital access to the PV Tech Power journal catalogue
- Unlimited digital access to the Photovoltaics International journal catalogue
- Access to more than 1,000 technical papers
- Discounts on Solar Media’s portfolio of events, in-person and virtual
Or continue reading this article for free
With the project reaching commercial operation, the power produced will power technology giant Microsoft’s operations in the country, after both companies signed a long-term power purchase agreement (PPA) in September 2023.
The solar developer entered the Polish market in 2020 and currently has a 3.2GW project pipeline across the country.
Michał Głowacki, Poland’s country head at Lightsource bp, said: “Solar energy has a huge role to play in Poland’s energy transition and the solar projects we are developing are part of this historic transformation. The Kotuń solar farm reaching commercial pperation is our first significant contribution to the country’s decarbonisation targets.”
Soltec receives EIA on 220MW PV portfolio in Italy
23 July 2024: Spanish solar developer Soltec has received a positive environmental impact assessment (EIA) for five projects in Italy with a combined capacity of 220MW.
These projects are located in different southern regions of the country with the Altogianni 1 and 2 (with a capacity of 40 MW) in Basilicata; Sparpagliata (34 MW), Lopez (34 MW) and Lo Schiavo (50 MW) in Apulia; and Ururi (61 MW) in Molise. The southern of Italy is mainly dominated by utility-scale solar projects, while the north of the country is home to larger residential and commercial and industrial (C&I) markets.
The positive EIAs secured in 2024 add to the 195MW of capacity secured in 2023, between four other projects. This brings the company’s total capacity of projects with completed EIAs in Italy to 415MW.
“The development of agrivoltaic projects in Italy is of strategic importance for Soltec. We are very pleased with the progress made in the country and the achievement of these environmental authorisations, which further prove the absolute quality of our projects,” said Mariano Berges del Estal, CEO of Soltec.
Iberdrola powers 37MW solar PV plants in Portugal
19 July 2024: Spanish utility Iberdrola has completed two solar PV projects in Portugal with a combined capacity of 37MW.
Both projects – Montechoro I and II – are located in Algarve, south of Portugal, and were awarded in a 2019 auction to the utility. In total, the company invested €30 million (US$32.6 million) in the construction of the projects.