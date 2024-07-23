Subscribe To Premium
Premium Subscription
News

PROJECT ROUND-UP: Lightsource bp commissions Polish project, Soltec receives EIA on 220MW Italian solar and Iberdrola adds 37MW in Portugal

By Jonathan Touriño Jacobo
Projects, Power Plants
Europe

Latest

PROJECT ROUND-UP: Lightsource bp commissions Polish project, Soltec receives EIA on 220MW Italian solar and Iberdrola adds 37MW in Portugal

News

Masdar-owned Infinity Power to develop 1GW of renewables in Sierra Leone

News

EneCoat Technologies raises US$35 million for perovskite cell research

News

Renewable power generation overtakes fossil fuels in Italy for the first time

News

JA solar to ship TOPCon modules to 240MW Bulgaria project

News

LevelTen: European solar PPA prices falls 27% as prices remain stable in North America

News

Western Australia eyes 6.5TWh of solar and wind with new Federal agreement

News

200MW of German balcony PV installed in H1 2024

News

Solar PV and carbon border pricing mechanisms, an overview and assessment

Features, Featured Articles, Long Reads

JSW Energy’s solar generation drops despite power output growth

News
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Reddit
Email
Soltec received a positive environmental impact assessment on 220MW of solar PV portfolio in Italy
In 2023, Soltec received a positive environmental impact assessment for 195MW of PV Italian portfolio. Image: Soltec.

A round-up of the latest solar project news, as Lightsource bp commissions its first PV project in Poland, Soltec receives EIA on a 220MW solar portfolio in Italy and Iberdrola completes two plants in Portugal.

Lightsource bp commissions 40MW PV plant in Poland

22 July 2024: Solar developer Lightsource bp has commissioned its first solar PV project in Poland with the 40MW Kotuń project.

This article requires Premium SubscriptionBasic (FREE) Subscription

Unlock unlimited access for 12 whole months of distinctive global analysis

Photovoltaics International is now included.

  • Regular insight and analysis of the industry’s biggest developments
  • In-depth interviews with the industry’s leading figures
  • Unlimited digital access to the PV Tech Power journal catalogue
  • Unlimited digital access to the Photovoltaics International journal catalogue
  • Access to more than 1,000 technical papers
  • Discounts on Solar Media’s portfolio of events, in-person and virtual
View all benefits & pricing

Or continue reading this article for free

With the project reaching commercial operation, the power produced will power technology giant Microsoft’s operations in the country, after both companies signed a long-term power purchase agreement (PPA) in September 2023.

The solar developer entered the Polish market in 2020 and currently has a 3.2GW project pipeline across the country.

Michał Głowacki, Poland’s country head at Lightsource bp, said: “Solar energy has a huge role to play in Poland’s energy transition and the solar projects we are developing are part of this historic transformation. The Kotuń solar farm reaching commercial pperation is our first significant contribution to the country’s decarbonisation targets.”

Soltec receives EIA on 220MW PV portfolio in Italy

23 July 2024: Spanish solar developer Soltec has received a positive environmental impact assessment (EIA) for five projects in Italy with a combined capacity of 220MW.

These projects are located in different southern regions of the country with the Altogianni 1 and 2 (with a capacity of 40 MW) in Basilicata; Sparpagliata (34 MW), Lopez (34 MW) and Lo Schiavo (50 MW) in Apulia; and Ururi (61 MW) in Molise. The southern of Italy is mainly dominated by utility-scale solar projects, while the north of the country is home to larger residential and commercial and industrial (C&I) markets.

The positive EIAs secured in 2024 add to the 195MW of capacity secured in 2023, between four other projects. This brings the company’s total capacity of projects with completed EIAs in Italy to 415MW.

“The development of agrivoltaic projects in Italy is of strategic importance for Soltec. We are very pleased with the progress made in the country and the achievement of these environmental authorisations, which further prove the absolute quality of our projects,” said Mariano Berges del Estal, CEO of Soltec.

Iberdrola powers 37MW solar PV plants in Portugal

19 July 2024: Spanish utility Iberdrola has completed two solar PV projects in Portugal with a combined capacity of 37MW.

Both projects – Montechoro I and II – are located in Algarve, south of Portugal, and were awarded in a 2019 auction to the utility. In total, the company invested €30 million (US$32.6 million) in the construction of the projects.

UPCOMING EVENT

Large Scale Solar Central Eastern Europe 2024

26 November 2024
Warsaw, Poland
Large Scale Solar Central and Eastern Europe continues to be the place to leverage a network that has been made over more than 10 years, to build critical partnerships to develop solar projects throughout the region.
More Info
commissioned projects, eia, environmental impact assessments, iberdrola, italy, lightsource bp, lss cee, lsscee, poland, portugal, soltec

Read Next

contour global project in italy

Renewable power generation overtakes fossil fuels in Italy for the first time

July 23, 2024
In the first half of 2024, Italy has installed 3.7GW of new renewable energy capacity, of which 3.3GW came from solar PV.
soltec

Soltec launches 4×4 foundation option for trackers on steep terrain

July 22, 2024
Soltec has launched 4x4, a new foundation option for its SFOne range of trackers that aims to improve the flexibility of the range.
Image: Avangrid

Avangrid begins producing power from 321MWdc solar PV plant in Texas

July 16, 2024
US energy project developer Avangrid has begun to produce power from the 321MWdc/238MWac True North solar project in Falls County, Texas.
Iberdrola's hybrid solar-wind project located in Castille and Leon, Spain. Credit: Iberdrola

Iberdrola signs PPA with Burger King, supplies power from 553MW solar PV plant in Spain

July 11, 2024
Iberdrola has signed a power purchase agreement with fast food chain Burger King to supply power from part of a 553MW solar PV plant. 
Soltec floating tracker system
Premium

A new concept in floating solar trackers

July 11, 2024
Simon Yuen takes a close look at Soltec’s floating solar tracker, which the company says is based on naval design principles.
EDPR's Konary solar project will use the same grid infrastructure as its Pawlowo wind project. Image: EDPR

EDP Renewables commissions 175MW Mississippi solar PV plant

July 11, 2024
Solar developer EDP Renewables North America (EDPR NA) has commissioned a 175MW (210MWp) solar PV plant in the US state of Mississippi.

Subscribe to Newsletter

Most Read

First Solar investigates potential TOPCon patents infringement

News

200MW of German balcony PV installed in H1 2024

News

SunPower ceases shipments, project installations, lease and PPA sales

News

NEM 3.0 driving more residential BESS and less PV in California

News

Acen Australia’s 100MW solar-plus-storage project hits milestone in New South Wales

News

Western Australia eyes 6.5TWh of solar and wind with new Federal agreement

News

Upcoming Events

From Cell to Complete AC System Integration with Trina Storage Elementa 2

Upcoming Webinars
July 31, 2024
1:00 PM (BST) / 2:00PM (CEST)

PV modules made in the U.S. – what’s changed in 2024 & online PV module factory tour!

Upcoming Webinars
August 21, 2024
5pm BST

Energy Storage Summit Central Eastern Europe 2024

Solar Media Events
September 24, 2024
Warsaw, Poland

Solar Finance & Investment Asia 2024

Solar Media Events
September 24, 2024
Singapore, Asia

PV CellTech USA 2024

Solar Media Events
October 8, 2024
San Francisco Bay Area, USA
© Solar Media Limited 2024