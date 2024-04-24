Subscribe To Premium
Soltec supplies 130MW of trackers to Spanish construction company OHLA

By Simon Yuen
Soltec supplies trackers to OHLA
Soltec will supply 2,658 2P trackers to a project in the Badajoz province of Spain. Image: Soltec

Solar tracker manufacturer Soltec has announced a deal to supply 130MW of trackers to a solar PV project in Spain.

A total of 2,658 two-in-portrait (2P) vertical SF7 trackers will be supplied to a project located in the Badajoz province and operated by Spanish construction company OHLA. Soltec said the SF7 trackers are “self-powered,” potentially minimising the cost of supplying power to the devices.

The project is still in the early stages, and construction will commence in the coming weeks.

Earlier this month, Soltec announced another supply deal with fellow Spanish solar developer X-Elio, offering 367MW worth of its single-row, dual-axis SFOne trackers to an X-Elio solar PV project in the Spanish region of Murcia. The deal will see Soltec ship 5,948 trackers to the site.

Alongside the collaboration with X-Elio, Soltec has also launched a new tracker solution, which it said reduces cost and environmental impacts for utility-scale solar PV projects.

The SFOneX tracker is a 25 metre-long dual-row system, which Soltec said can be adapted for sure on a range of terrain and types of projects. The system’s use of double rows connected by a flexible transmission axis “reduces the number of tracking motors and controllers by half,” according to the company, in turn reducing project costs.

Soltec added that SFOneX also contains programmes that protect against high winds and hail, which has been of interest to solar developers in recent weeks following the hail damage sustained by the Fighting Jays solar project in the US.

OHLA, pv power plants, pv trackers, solar pv, soltec, spain

