Soltec supplies 130MW of trackers to Spanish construction company OHLA

The project is still in the early stages, and construction will commence in the coming weeks.

Earlier this month, Soltec announced another supply deal with fellow Spanish solar developer X-Elio, offering 367MW worth of its single-row, dual-axis SFOne trackers to an X-Elio solar PV project in the Spanish region of Murcia. The deal will see Soltec ship 5,948 trackers to the site.

Alongside the collaboration with X-Elio, Soltec has also launched a new tracker solution, which it said reduces cost and environmental impacts for utility-scale solar PV projects.

The SFOneX tracker is a 25 metre-long dual-row system, which Soltec said can be adapted for sure on a range of terrain and types of projects. The system’s use of double rows connected by a flexible transmission axis “reduces the number of tracking motors and controllers by half,” according to the company, in turn reducing project costs.

Soltec added that SFOneX also contains programmes that protect against high winds and hail, which has been of interest to solar developers in recent weeks following the hail damage sustained by the Fighting Jays solar project in the US.