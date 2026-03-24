Sosteneo secures full ownership of 151MW Sicily solar project

Investment manager Sosteneo has acquired the remaining 50% stake in the 151MW Mineo PV project in Catania, Sicily, from Denmark-based independent power producer (IPP) European Energy.
Sosteneo has taken full ownership of the project, having initially acquired a 50% stake in November 2023. European Energy said the asset reached ready-to-build status and secured a contract for difference (CfD) under Italy’s FERX scheme in December 2025.
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Under Italy’s FER-X scheme, 70% of the project’s output will be supported by a CfD, providing long-term revenue visibility and mitigating exposure to curtailment and negative pricing.
“The completion of the Mineo transaction reflects the structured partnership we established with European Energy in 2023 and the successful progression of the project to a construction‑ready stage. Full ownership of Mineo enhances the scale of our solar PV portfolio in southern Italy, supporting long‑term contracted revenues and operational efficiencies for our clients,” Federica Gallina, Partner, head of investments and asset management at Sosteneo, said.
Sosteneo Infrastructure Partners focuses on construction-ready greenfield energy transition assets, with a portfolio encompassing solar PV and battery storage. Part of Generali Investments, the firm is active across Italy, including a 260MW solar PV project in the Puglia Green Hydrogen Valley, where it holds a 40% stake alongside Edison, Saipem and Invitalia.
It has also acquired assets such as the 68MW Ramacca solar plant from European Energy in September 2023 and is pursuing strategies combining solar with battery storage.