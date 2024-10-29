Subscribe To Premium
South Korea launches tender for 2.8GW of renewable capacity, including 1GW of solar

By JP Casey
Asia & Oceania, Central & East Asia

Bifacial PV tracking systems: an international overview

CIP, TotalEnergies consortium to build 1GW renewables green hydrogen project in Morocco

Recurrent Energy powers 100MW solar PV in Texas

QatarEnergy buys into 1.25GW Iraq PV project with TotalEnergies

Verano Energy starts construction on 200MW solar project in Argentina

‘Entire Fortune 500’ looking at clean energy tax credits

Inside LONGi’s Hi-MO 9, the ‘ultimate’ c-Si technology

Queensland, Australia, elects new right-wing government prompting fears over renewable energy targets

GCL posts US$400 million losses in Q1-3 2024

A South Korean solar project using LONGi modules.
South Korea is looking for renewable power to account for 21.6% of its energy mix by the end of the decade. Image: LONGi.

The South Korean Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy has launched a tender for fixed-price solar PV and wind projects, looking for 2.8GW of new renewable power capacity.

The tender will be split into two parts, with 1.8GW allocated for wind—itself split between 1.5GW for offshore wind and 300MW for onshore wind—and 1GW allocated for solar PV. The upper price limit for bids will be set at KRW157.3/kWh (US$0.11/kWh) and is an increase on the upper limit set for last year’s tender, which reached KRW153.5/kWh.

Additionally, this round of tenders will include “preferential pricing”, which will allow developers to negotiate the final contract price, based on the carbon footprint of the modules they plan to use in their projects. In theory, developers could bid for higher contract prices, using modules with lower carbon footprints, as South Korea looks to minimise its carbon footprint across its energy supply chain.

The government will also launch a pilot project for the power purchase agreement (PPA) “brokerage market” for successful applicants to the tender round. Projects with a power capacity of more than 1MW will be eligible for this scheme, and 36 Korean companies that are members of the RE100 list of companies will collaborate to work on offtake agreements, with the government aiming to expand the target and scope of the project in the future.

South Korea has operated an annual fixed-price bidding programme for solar projects since 2017, and its latest tender round is significantly more ambitious than in previous years. In the entirety of 2023, the government awarded just 332MW of new solar capacity, as it looks to expand its operating renewable power portfolio from just 7.5% of the country’s energy mix in 2021 to 21.6% by the end of this decade.

The news follows a number of new project announcements in South Korea, including leading Chinese manufacturer Trina Solar signing a deal for a 100MW portfolio and Peak Energy signing a memorandum of understanding for a rooftop portfolio.

auctions and tenders, climate targets, korea, offtake, policy, re100, south korea, tenders

