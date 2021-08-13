Solar Media
News

SPAC files SEC form in connection with Atlas Power merger

By Sean Rai-Roche
Americas

Latest

SPAC files SEC form in connection with Atlas Power merger

Canadian Solar recalibrates 2021 expansion plans amidst supply chain uncertainty

Editors' Blog, Features

Canadian Solar reports record quarterly revenue but downgrades 2021 shipment guidance

News

SMA tightens supplier, stockpiling strategies as delivery constraints set to bite

News

ReNew Power buys two new renewable operating portfolios in India in latest acquisition

News

US solar manufacturers secure DOE funding to help develop innovative tech

News

Array Technologies slides to Q2 loss as weaker full year guidance is reinstated, confirms US$500m capital raise

News

LS Power launches energy storage and renewable energy company Rev Renewables

News

Jamaica targets IRP progress, aims to procure 320MW of renewables this year

News

Energea signs financing deal for Brazil community solar portfolio

News
Atlas Power has an extensive portfolio of renewable energy projects, mainly focused in Latin America. Image: Atlas Power.

Special-purpose acquisition company (SPAC) CBRE Acquisition Holdings (CBHA) has filed Form S-4 with the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) regarding its merger with solar developer Atlas Power.

Form S-4 is filed by a public company with the SEC to register any material information related to a merger or acquisition.

Announced on 13 July, the merger sees Atlas, which owns and operates large scale roof, ground and carport-based solar and energy storage systems, combine forces with CBRE Acquisitions which is a blank-cheque company and a subsidiary of the CBRE Group.

The agreement has been unanimously recommended to the CBAH board by its special committee and unanimously approved by the full boards of directors of CBAH and Altus Power, according to a company media release.

In May, Atlas obtained a US$150 million loan to finance the construction of its 359MWp Lar do Sol – Casablanca PV project in Brazil.

