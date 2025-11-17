Subscribe To Premium
Spain issues €200 million for ‘innovative’ agriPV, floating solar and energy storage

By Will Norman
November 17, 2025
Europe

SunCable advances 20GW AAPowerLink project with Indigenous deals in Australia

Jakson Group begins construction of 6GW integrated solar manufacturing plant in India

Grid gaps and tender complexity put pressure on India’s 500GW roadmap

Saatvik Solar secures PV module orders worth US$19.9 million 

First Solar to build new 3.7GW module facility in South Carolina

India’s renewable reckoning: grid gaps, tender failures and the road to 500GW

Sara Aegesen announced the €200 million call for proposals last week as part of a €2 billion aid package for “decarbonisation and competitiveness”. Image: MITECO

Spain has allocated up to €200 million (US$232 million) to fund “innovative” renewable energy and energy storage projects.

Minister for ecological transition and the demographic challenge, Sara Aegesen, announced the €200 million call for proposals last week as part of a €2 billion aid package for “decarbonisation and competitiveness”, which she said are “two sides of the same coin”.

The package includes funding to strengthen the industrial value chain, enhance electric mobility and transition thermal generation plants away from fossil fuels, as well as boosting renewables integration.

The “innovative” renewables project funding will support floating solar, agrivoltaics, solar integrated into infrastructure and co-located solar-plus-storage projects. It follows an auction round in July which allocated €148.5 million for advanced renewable energy projects.

The Ministry for Ecological Transition and Demographic Challenge (MITECO) also announced a further €300-350 million in funding for supply chain and manufacturing projects, building on the €480 million subsidy issued in July and the 210 million issued in March for renewables manufacturing projects. The latest funding will include projects for energy efficiency, grid and industrial technology products.

MITECO also announced €300-350 million in funding for wind power projects co-located with energy storage.

The funds draw on the EU’s Recovery, Transformation and Resilience Facility (RRF) scheme, part of its NextGenerationEU initiative, and are a continuation of the PERTE ERHA (Strategic Project for Economic Recovery and Transformation for Renewable Energies, Renewable Hydrogen and Storage) scheme, an EU-backed project to develop Spain’s renewable energy manufacturing and generation. MITECO said some of the scheme’s “most important” actions fall under the

Aegesen said the package is seeking “strategic autonomy” and “technological autonomy” for Spain’s energy sector, adding: “This package will allow us to advance the model that has enabled us to become a benchmark for economic and environmental progress, industrial modernisation, and the fight against climate change.”

APPA Renovables, the Spanish renewable energy association, said the funding “gives continuity to the PERTE ERHA, strengthens the [renewables] value chain in Spain and accelerates the electrification and integration of new clean solutions.”

