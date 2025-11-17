Spain issues €200 million for ‘innovative’ agriPV, floating solar and energy storage

Full premium access for the first month at only $1

The package includes funding to strengthen the industrial value chain, enhance electric mobility and transition thermal generation plants away from fossil fuels, as well as boosting renewables integration.

The “innovative” renewables project funding will support floating solar, agrivoltaics, solar integrated into infrastructure and co-located solar-plus-storage projects. It follows an auction round in July which allocated €148.5 million for advanced renewable energy projects.

The Ministry for Ecological Transition and Demographic Challenge (MITECO) also announced a further €300-350 million in funding for supply chain and manufacturing projects, building on the €480 million subsidy issued in July and the €210 million issued in March for renewables manufacturing projects. The latest funding will include projects for energy efficiency, grid and industrial technology products.

MITECO also announced €300-350 million in funding for wind power projects co-located with energy storage.

The funds draw on the EU’s Recovery, Transformation and Resilience Facility (RRF) scheme, part of its NextGenerationEU initiative, and are a continuation of the PERTE ERHA (Strategic Project for Economic Recovery and Transformation for Renewable Energies, Renewable Hydrogen and Storage) scheme, an EU-backed project to develop Spain’s renewable energy manufacturing and generation. MITECO said some of the scheme’s “most important” actions fall under the

Aegesen said the package is seeking “strategic autonomy” and “technological autonomy” for Spain’s energy sector, adding: “This package will allow us to advance the model that has enabled us to become a benchmark for economic and environmental progress, industrial modernisation, and the fight against climate change.”

APPA Renovables, the Spanish renewable energy association, said the funding “gives continuity to the PERTE ERHA, strengthens the [renewables] value chain in Spain and accelerates the electrification and integration of new clean solutions.”