News

Spain’s Catalonia targets 7GW of solar by 2030 as part of new energy roadmap

By Jules Scully
Markets & Finance, Policy, Power Plants, Projects
Europe

Latest

Spain’s Catalonia targets 7GW of solar by 2030 as part of new energy roadmap

News

Total Eren, Chariot land 40MW PV deal for South African mine as the industry continues shift to solar

News

RES doubles Australian asset management portfolio with Blueshore deal

News

Top 50 most bankable module suppliers in the PV industry today

Editors' Blog, Features

Mytilineos sells 100MW of solar projects in southern Spain to Aquila Capital

News

China says US Section 201 extension will distort international trade

News

New South Wales gets 34GW of solar, storage and wind proposals for latest REZ, more than 10 times final capacity

News

Scatec puts Indian PV project on hold due to ‘lack of domestic module supply’, import duty

News

Jera, West HD to co-develop 1GW of PV in Japan over the next five years

News

Switzerland mulls tax change to incentivise solar deployment

News
The 300MW Talayuela PV park in Spain’s Extremadura region. Image: Solarcentury.

The Spanish region of Catalonia will need to have at least 7GW of solar PV installed by 2030 to put it on track for achieving a decarbonised electricity system and energy independence by mid-century.

That is according to a new roadmap from the region’s government, which suggested around 33GW of solar will be needed by 2050, by which time the technology will account for 43% of the region’s electricity generation capacity.

To reach energy independence, Catalonia will need almost 62GW of solar PV and wind by mid-century, 18 times today’s installed capacity, according to the roadmap, dubbed Proencat 2050.

It said that by reserving 2.5% of its land for energy production, Catalonia can meet 97.5% of its primary energy consumption with renewables, while external energy dependence would be expected to fall from today’s 94.2% to 6.7% in 2050.

Recognising the need to guarantee the supply and management of renewables, the report projects that Catalonia could have around 7,234MW of installed energy storage capacity by 2050, of which 3.5GW would be battery energy storage systems.

The proposals were presented by Catalonia’s climate action minister, Teresa Jordà i Roura, and the director of the Catalan Energy Institute (ICAEN), Marta Morera i Marcé.

Morera said the roadmap goes much further than just installing renewables. “We are talking about decarbonising the industrial sector, zero-emission buildings, promoting clean mobility, advancing the circular economy, setting up a new electricity system, but also empowering the public to participate.”

By 2050, the plan forecasts that around 500,000 rooftop solar PV installations in Catalonia will be operational.

While the roadmap would see Catalonia have 7GW of solar PV by 2030, Spain’s national energy and climate plan (NECP) currently has an ambition of 39.2GW of deployed PV capacity by the same year – a target that trade association UNEF expects the country to surpass.

Figures from UNEF published last week revealed that self-consumption solar deployment in Spain more than doubled year-on-year in 2021, with 1.2GW of installations commissioned. By segment, 41% of last year’s self-consumption solar additions were in the industrial sector, followed by residential (32%), commercial (26%) and off grid (1%).

UNEF director general José Donoso said the increased deployment was a result of more favourable regulations and high electricity prices: “Individuals have realised that their money is better off on their rooftops than in their banks.”

catalonia, decarbonisation, deployment target, energy storage, rooftop solar, self-consumption, spain

Read Next

Mytilineos sells 100MW of solar projects in southern Spain to Aquila Capital

February 7, 2022
Greek renewables developer Mytilineos has agreed to sell 100MW of PV projects in southern Spain to Aquila Capital for an undisclosed amount as the German investment firm continues to expand its European PV portfolio.

Solar ‘begins to soar’ in Europe as generation jumps 27% in two years – Ember

February 2, 2022
Solar is booming across Europe, producing 27% more power last year than in 2019, according to new analysis from energy thinktank Ember.

Sunnova and Generac expand strategic partnership with suite of new offerings

February 1, 2022
Sunnova Energy and Generac Power Systems are expanding their strategic partnership, with Sunnova now able to offer its customers Generac’s newly updated technology to its current suite of offerings, which will include energy storage units and for the first time, standby home generators, microinverters, and load managers.

State Bank of India, Tata Power Solar Systems partner to create small-scale solar PV financing agency

February 1, 2022
The State Bank of India (SBI) has partnered with Tata Power Solar Systems to establish a financing agency for commercial and residential solar projects up to 1MW.

Record 31.1GW of corporate clean energy PPAs signed in 2021 amid surge in activity from tech firms

February 1, 2022
A record 31.1GW of clean energy was bought by corporations through power purchase agreements (PPAs) last year, with technology companies once again the largest buyers, according to research firm BloombergNEF (BNEF).

Voltalia’s electricity production reaches new high as installed solar capacity jumps 25%

January 31, 2022
French renewables developer and power producer Voltalia saw its annual electricity production reach a record high last year, with the company boosted by a 25% rise in installed solar capacity.

Most Read

Top 50 most bankable module suppliers in the PV industry today

Editors' Blog, Features

PV Talk: Belectric Kuloglu on their plans for the Turkish market

Features, Interviews

Biden administration confirms Section 201 extension, bifacial exemption

News

Total Eren, Chariot land 40MW PV deal for South African mine as the industry continues shift to solar

News

Scatec puts Indian PV project on hold due to ‘lack of domestic module supply’, import duty

News

China says US Section 201 extension will distort international trade

News

