Sri Lanka kicks off 70MW ground-mounted solar tender

All projects will be connected to existing grid substations. The bidding period closes on 19 December 2023.

The full government RFP can be found here.

According to the International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA), as of 2022 59% of Sri Lanka’s installed energy generation capacity was from renewables. Of this, 25% was solar PV. The majority is generated through hydro/marine energy, IRENA said, and the country has yet to submit a net zero goal or formal strategy.

In August 2022, Norwegian investment fund Norfund partnered with a fellow Norwegian pension fund, KLP, to invest in a 420MW Indian PV plant as part of its Norwegian Climate Investment Fund (NCIF). This fund, the investor said, would allocated approximately US$205 million a year for renewable energy developments in emerging markets, including Sri Lanka, Bangladesh and other South Asian nations.