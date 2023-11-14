Sri Lanka kicks off 70MW ground-mounted solar tender

The Sri Lankan government has issued a request for proposals (RFP) for a 70MW ground-mounted solar PV tender, via its electricity development and coordination body, the Ceylon Electricity Board (CEB).
Eligible projects must be between 1MW and 5MW nameplate capacity, and will be delivered on a build-own-operate basis for a 20-year operational period. Successful projects must be operational within 10 months of signing a power purchase agreement (PPA) with the CEB, with construction mandated to begin four months from the PPA signing date.
All projects will be connected to existing grid substations. The bidding period closes on 19 December 2023.
According to the International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA), as of 2022 59% of Sri Lanka’s installed energy generation capacity was from renewables. Of this, 25% was solar PV. The majority is generated through hydro/marine energy, IRENA said, and the country has yet to submit a net zero goal or formal strategy.
In August 2022, Norwegian investment fund Norfund partnered with a fellow Norwegian pension fund, KLP, to invest in a 420MW Indian PV plant as part of its Norwegian Climate Investment Fund (NCIF). This fund, the investor said, would allocated approximately US$205 million a year for renewable energy developments in emerging markets, including Sri Lanka, Bangladesh and other South Asian nations.