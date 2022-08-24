Subscribe
Norfund, KLP invest in 420MW solar project in India

By Jonathan Tourino Jacobo
Financial & Legal, Markets & Finance, Power Plants, Projects
Asia & Oceania

The US ‘solarcoaster’ takes developers for a ride

RWE starts construction of 100MW solar PV pipeline in Spain

China calls on its PV industry to deepen industrial management, develop ‘strategic alliances’

Bharat Electronics and NHPC to establish gigawatt-scale solar manufacturing site in India

US Solar Fund sells purchase option over 200MW California solar project, US$50m+ buyout on the cards

Thin-film manufacturer Ascent Solar gets Nasdaq listing approval

Fluence to optimise 350MW Cubico PV portfolio in Mexico

JinkoSolar forced to cut output at Sichuan facilities following power rationing

Inflation Reduction Act to add an extra US$110 billion in utility-scale solar investment by 2030

Norfund’s Climate Investment Fund aims to invest in up to 9GW in renewables in the next five years. Image: Enel.

Norwegian investment fund Norfund and Norwegian pension company KLP have agreed to take a 49% stake in a 420MW solar PV plant in India developed by Enel.

The transaction is estimated to be INR2.8 billion (US$35 million), with the solar project currently under construction in the solar hotbed state of Rajasthan.

Norfund’s participation in this 420MW solar PV plant comes through its management of the Norwegian Climate Investment Fund (NCIF), which launched earlier this year.

The fund will allocate NOK2 billion (US$205 million) per year for the next five years in renewable energy projects in developing countries.

Aside from prioritising projects in India, the fund will also actively look to invest in up to 9GW of renewables in South Africa, Vietnam, the Philippines, Cambodia, Indonesia, Sri Lanka and Bangladesh.

“We are extremely glad to have this large-scale investment in place. If India is to base its energy needs on renewables there is an enormous need for capital, which we are contributing to in part with the new climate investment fund,” said Tellef Thorleifsson, CEO of Norfund.

Moreover, this is not the first collaboration between the investment fund and Enel as both companies signed an agreement in 2020 to build and operate new renewables projects in India.

enel, enel green power, india, investment fund, klp, norfund, norwegian climate investment fund, rajasthan, stake acquisition, utility-scale solar

